One Year Later: Has American Express Recovered From Losing Costco?

While net income has decreased, EPS has increased. It seems like management has been able to successfully prop up and even increase EPS using buybacks.

Adjusting for the gain made on the sale on the Costco and JetBlue portfolios, net income actually increased by 106 million or 2.8% Y/Y from 2016 to 2017.

Total non-interest revenue has been flat, and it is currently slightly less than what was in 2015. Growth since 2015 has been driven by interest income.

It has been a over year now since American Express (AXP) lost their card partnerships with JetBlue (JBLU) and Costco (COST) (The JetBlue and Costco portfolio sales were completed in March and June 2016 respectively). The announcements in Q4 of 2015 caused the stock to nosedive making American Express vastly under-perform relative to its peers Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA). Now that the stock price has returned to its former levels, investors might be asking, "Has American Express recovered from losing Costco?" I believe that American Express is still struggling, and this article will go over my evidence supporting why.

A Flat Business

Key Business Metrics

For the nine months ended September 30. All values millions except where indicated.

Year 2015 2016 2017 Total Billed Business (billions) 766.5 774.3 793.8 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- 1.01% 2.52% Discount Revenue 14,384 13,983 14,106 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- (2.79)% 0.88% Discount Rate (%) 2.48% 2.45% 2.44% Total Cards 115.8 108.8 112.9 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- (6)% 3.8% Average basic card member spending (dollars) 12,437 12,628 13,620 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- 1.5% 7.9%

(Sources:American Express Q3 Report for 2016 and 2017)

While average card member spending has increased, American Express' total billed business has barely increased (percentage wise) over the last three years. Billed business growth has actually been near zero when you factor in increases in billed business due to inflation. Their core business, discount revenue from merchants, has also been flat and slightly less than what it was in 2015. Their declining discount rate reflects eroding margins, and it will continue to decline as more merchants enroll in their cheaper OptBlue program.

Total Revenue Net of Interest Expense Summary

For the nine months ended September 30. All values in $millions except where indicated.

Year 2015 2016 2017 Discount revenue 14,384 13,983 14,106 Net card fees 2,013 2,161 2,305 Other fees and commissions 2,162 2,076 2,232 Other 1,493 1,514 1,284 Total non-interest revenues 20,052 19,734 19,927 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- (1.6)% 1% Total interest income 5,598 5,654 6,237 Total interest expense 1,223 1,291 1,532 Net interest income 4,375 4,363 4,705 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- (0.3)% 7.8% Total revenues net of interest expense 24,427 24,097 24,632 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- 1.4% 2.2%

(Sources:American Express Q3 Report for 2016 and 2017)

Some of the loss in discount revenue from 2015 to 2017 has been offset by revenue collected from card fees. But like discount revenue, total non-interest revenue has been flat, and it is currently slightly less than what was in 2015. Growth since 2015 has been driven by interest collected on loans instead of discount revenue. Net of interest expense, total revenue still increased by 2.2% Y/Y in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Buybacks Continue to Prop Up Earnings Per Share

Summary of Financial Performance

For the nine months ended September 30. All values in $millions except where indicated.

Year 2015 2016 2017 Total revenues net of interest expense 24,427 24,097 24,632 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- 1.4% 2.2% Provisions for losses 1,416 1,401 1,926 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- 1.1% 37.5% Expenses 16,527 15,761* 17,113 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- (4.6)% 8.6% Net income 4,264 4,583** 3,933 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- 7.5% (14.2)% Common shares outstanding (diluted) 997 923 881 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- (7.4)% (4.6)% Earnings per common share (diluted)(dollars) 4.15 4.76 4.3 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- 14.7% (9.7)% Return on average equity 26.8% 26.1% 22.7%

(Sources:American Express Q3 Report for 2016 and 2017)

*In early 2016, American Express announced that they would try to reduce their expenses by one billion (1,000 in table). But when adjusting for the gain made on the sale of the HFS portfolios (Costco and JetBlue), total expenses up till Q3 in 2016 actually increased by 452 or 2.7% Y/Y (Total expenses were reduced by 1,218 in 2016 to recognize gains made on the sale of the HFS portfolio).

**When you exclude gains made on the HFS portfolio sales, net income was actually 3,827 at the end of Q3 of 2016. This would mean a decrease of 437 or (10.2)% from 2015 to 2016. Using HFS adjusted net income, net income actually increased by 106 or 2.8% Y/Y from 2016 to 2017.

HFS Adjusted Expenses and Earnings

Year 2015 2016 2017 Adjusted Expenses 16,527 16,979 17,113 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- 2.7% 0.8% Adjusted Net income 4,264 3,827 3,933 Y/Y Change (decrease) -- (10.2)% 2.8%

Overall, American Express' net income in 2017 is still lower than it was in 2015. This is due to the fact that from 2015 to 2017, expenses grew at a greater rate than revenue. (3.5% and 0.8% respectively) While net income has decreased, EPS has increased. It seems like management has been able to successfully prop up and even increase EPS using buybacks. EPS came in at $4.3 per share in Q3 of 2017, which was less than 2016 but still an improvement from 2015's $4.15 per share. From Q3 of 2015 to the same period ending in 2017, outstanding common shares decreased by 116 million shares or 11.6%.

Author's Verdict: Not Quite a Full Recovery

American Express' core business which relies on discount revenue collected on processing billed business has been stagnant over the last three years. Keeping revenue stable after the loss of the Costco partnership could be considered an accomplishment in itself, as Costco accounted for 8% of billed business. However, I do not believe that American Express is in the clear. Net income has yet to recover to 2015 levels. But adjusting for the gains made on the sale of the Costco and JetBlue portfolios, net income increased by 2.8% in the nine months ended September 30, of 2017 Y/Y. While I love the fact that buybacks return money to shareholders, I believe that buybacks can only prop up earnings per share in the short-term. I recommend investors keep a close eye on this stock because it trades a lower forward PE than its peers Visa and MasterCard.

Management still needs to fix systemic issues like merchant acceptance. Perhaps their OptBlue program, which aims to get the same merchant acceptance as Visa and MasterCard by 2019, will get the company out of this rut.

