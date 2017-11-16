AT&T: Heads I Win, Tails I Win

Image credit

The AT&T (T)-Time Warner (TWX) merger has been getting a tremendous amount of media attention in the past few days. There have been numerous reports of the DOJ imposing certain conditions - some of them rather onerous - and other reports of T offering up things that the CEO says he didn't offer up.

The whole thing has been a big mess, but to my eye, whether T goes through with the buyout as planned, has to divest something like CNN or just moves on from TWX, there are positives to be had and that is good for those that own the stock. In short, with all the news coming out, it can be easy to worry but I'm not, because T is a strong stock to own irrespective of what happens with TWX.

T shares have been pummeled in the past few weeks as doubts have grown about the buyout of TWX. Both of the major moving averages have turned down and both are a long way up from here, indicating the amount of selling pressure that has been seen of late. The stock is still near its lows, although it did bounce from the $32 level a few days ago. The technical picture looks pretty weak for T, but at the same time, I still think the prospect of the yield is good enough to own the stock and regardless of what happens with TWX, there are positives on that front as well.

First, let's assume that the merger goes ahead as planned and that there are no onerous conditions applied by the DOJ. My big push for the T/TWX merger has been that the target has been producing roughly $4B in FCF every year, something that T could use to shore up its dividend for the future. T's FCF is plenty good enough as it is to pay the dividend and see it grow a bit each year but an additional $4B would make it such that T could pay down some debt and/or raise the dividend. Both of those things would be meaningfully positive outcomes and for that reason, I'd really prefer the merger goes through the way it was intended.

But what if that doesn't happen? One scenario that has been bandied about is the sale of CNN as a condition of the purchase. CNN would surely be worth billions of dollars so that would help reduce the financial burden of the deal if that were the case, but who would buy it? Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) has apparently said it isn't interested and given the size of CNN, it seems difficult to locate another buyer that wants to own a major news network of that scale.

Someone could come out of the woodwork to buy CNN but I'm not so sure about this scenario. At any rate, should that occur, it would have the impact of reducing the cost of the merger by several billion dollars, which is something T would probably welcome.

That brings us to our last scenario where the parties become fed up and walk away, which is something that I don't see happening because TWX seems to want to be sold and T is certainly trying its hardest to get the deal done. However, if the DOJ is indeed going to try and block the merger or impose conditions that make it unfavorable, it could certainly happen as this scenario has played out in big mergers before.

Under this scenario, T wouldn't have to carry tens of billions of dollars in incremental debt or issue massive amounts of stock, two things it will have to do in order complete the merger because it couldn't possibly come close to paying for the merger without those two things.

The deal is supposed to be half stock, half cash, meaning that T would be on the hook for $42B or so of both new stock and debt, both of which are negative for the dividend. I mentioned TWX's additional FCF would certainly help ease that burden, but from a purely balance sheet perspective, T is better off without TWX.

T's debt balance is already $154B, which puts it into some pretty rarified air in terms of how much debt one company can carry. That is truly an extraordinary amount of leverage in sheer dollar terms and adding $40B or so in new stock certainly would not help ease the cash flow burden of paying the dividend over time. That amounts to about 20% of the current float so T's dividend burden would move up by that same amount in addition to having to service the incremental debt.

TWX's additional FCF would offset all of this so I get the draw of the deal from T's side, but it is hardly without its risks. After all, if FCF were to dip, T could find itself right back in a situation where it is struggling to both service its debt and pay the dividend with FCF. That scenario is a lower risk one but it could reasonably happen down the road, particularly if TWX's assets begin to underperform. This is the real drawback to the deal in my view but given all of these scenarios, I still think T is worth owning.

All of these scenarios have positives for T. If the deal goes through, T gets another $4B in FCF annually and a growing set of franchises that should help it produce some FCF expansion over time, which is something it could certainly use right now given that growth has been difficult at best. If some assets need to be sold, it will reduce the financial burden of the deal without totally offsetting the benefits of the deal.

Finally, if the deal just doesn't go through and both parties walk away, T can avoid a high amount of dilution and even more leverage than the prodigious amount it is already sporting. That would be very positive for its credit outlook and its ability to pursue other deals down the road.

In short, the 5.7% yield is good enough for me right now that I honestly don't care what happens to the TWX deal because all the scenarios that have been laid out have positive consequences for T and its yield to varying degrees. The reaction in the stock in the past few weeks has been overly negative and T looks like a bargain here irrespective of the whims of regulators on the TWX deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.