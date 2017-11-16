So Much Depends Upon The Federal Reserve

With a new Fed chairman and three or four new members of the Fed's board operating in totally uncharted waters a lot can happen in the near future.

The Federal Reserve has basically underwritten the nine year rise in the stock market and this rise has provided the foundation for the extended economic recovery.

The Federal Reserve System is at the center of so much that will be happening in 2018 and there is so much uncertainty swelling around future Fed actions and leadership.

Never has so much of the future depended upon the Federal Reserve. Central banks, in the past, liked to stay out of the headlines. They liked to move incrementally and let financial markets adjust to their moves as they discovered what was going on.

No more.

Forward guidance is seen as crucial to the ability of the central bank to conduct its monetary policy. Everything must be out in the open so that markets are not “surprised.” And, specific markets are not supposed to become solely dependent upon what the central bank does.

The United States is now in its ninth year of an economic recovery. The economic recovery has been driven by a rising stock market. The rising stock market has been the focal point of the Fed’s efforts as former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke set out to get the stock market rising so as to create a “wealth effect” that would serve as the foundation for higher consumer spending.

And, higher consumer spending would result in the growing economy.

Mr. Bernanke - and Janet Yellen, who followed him as Fed chair and continued his approach - can be said to have been very, very successful. The only concern that has been expressed about the current recovery is that growth was not at a faster rate.

But, in achieving this result, the Federal Reserve has become the center of the universe - seemingly almost everything important depends on what people see the Federal Reserve doing.

The highlight of the whole show is nine years of an advancing stock market. But, the advances cooled for a time when it appeared that the Fed’s forward guidance seemed to be off, and picking up again as confidence rose in the Fed’s continued support for higher stock prices.

On March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 stock index closed at a low of 676.53. Climbing almost continuously since that date, the S&P 500 closed yesterday at 2,564.62, just slightly below its record level, which was achieved on November 8, 2017.

Furthermore, this continuous rise has resulted in a massive change in how investment takes place in the stock market. Two major factors have come to dominate: corporate stock buybacks and passive investing. And, this makes sense.

First, John Authers in the Financial Times quotes Andrew Smithers “renowned expert on valuation” as describing corporate buybacks as “momentum investors” who invest in winners as long as they keep winning.

Mr. Smithers refers to the historical record since 1984 which indicates that share buybacks rise cyclically as the stock market grows and drops off substantially when the market drops. Mr. Authers states, “this helps to explain why momentum strategies have this year beater value by 22.3 percent.”

Second, passive investing has soared in volume over the past nine years. It makes sense. If the market is continually rising, why fight the market - just go with it. And more and more money flows into ETFs and funds that support passive investing.

Passive investing pioneer John “Ma” McQuown, co-founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors is quoted in the Financial Times as saying that he see no end to the flood of money going into passive investment vehicles. Nearly half of all assets managed by the US funds industry are in passive investment vehicles.

“BlackRock and Vanguard, the two biggest participants in the passive investing world, manage nearly $11 trillion between them, having taken in nearly $500 billion this year—the vast majority of it in ETFs and index-tracking mutual funds.”

And these passive investments impact the liquidity of the markets, making it easier for markets to rise. The reason is that in a rising market, like the one experienced over the past nine years, hardly any selling takes place and this reduces the “free-float” of shares that are available for other participants to buy. That is - in this world, money goes into the market - but, never comes out.

What has resulted in this Federal Reserve underwritten market? Will the Robert Shiller index, the Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings ratio (CAPE) has now risen to 31.30. The historical mean of the CAPE is around 18.00.

There are only two other times when CAPE hit higher values: in 1929 and in 2000. And, we know what happened then. Note, however, that the CAPE measure gives us an idea of whether or not the market is over prices - but it does not indicate when the measure will revert to the mean. That is, it tells us nothing about timing.

So, we now need to get back to the Federal Reserve, because it is in the center of all this.

The leadership of the Federal Reserve has kept things pretty much on track for the past nine years. But, now there are a lot of changes in the air, a lot of uncertainty that we are going to have to deal with.

First of all there is a new Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, taking over the “hot seat” in January. Mr. Powell, as I have written, is an unknown quantity, although he has been a member of the Fed’s board for a couple of years.

Then, there will be a whole new team accompanying Mr. Powell into the battle. President Trump still has two more open spaces on the board to fill - possibly three if Ms. Yellen resigns when her term as Fed chair ends. Thus, there will be at least three, given one of Mr. Trump’s appointments that has already been seated, if not four new voices to accompany the new Fed chair into the new year.

And, the Fed has given the market the forward guidance that it will raise its policy rate in December of this year and increase it three more times in 2018.

And, the Fed has given the market the forward guidance of how it will reduce the size of the Fed’s portfolio of securities. Although the schedule of reductions has been announced, how this will be carried out is without precedent.

Then there is the tax reform proposals, the increase in the federal deficit and several more things in the works. A lot can happen over the next three months, the next six months, the next year.

So much depends upon the Federal Reserve and its leadership and how the stock market reacts to what it does.

