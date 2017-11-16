Is Synergy Pharmaceuticals A Buy?

While the financing has muted the upside available to investors, sales of Trulance continue their upward trend and Jan. 2018 PDUFA date is coming for IBS-C indication.

In my October 9, 2017 article titled Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Sales of Trulance Trending, I discussed and provided charts of Trulance's sales growth in the U.S.A. since its commercial launch in March of this year. I also discussed its upcoming PDUFA date scheduled by the FDA for January 24, 2018 for the use of Trulance for the expanded treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), which appears to be likely and should act as a material catalyst for the stock. At the time I wrote my article, Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares had closed the night before at $3.46. My article was quite bullish on Synergy's prospects.

I also wrote about the $300 million line of credit that Synergy had announced on September 1, 2017. The market wasn't particularly impressed with the debt announcement which saw the share price decline.

However, from the company's press releases at the time I was led to believe that the $300 million credit facility was sufficient to finance their launch of Trulance including the expanded launch of Trulance for the IBS-C indication (assuming the FDA approved the indication in January). I confess that I missed carefully reviewing the conditions on the loan which would require additional equity financing to be raised prior to January, 2018, particularly as the company advised after announcing the $300 debt financing that,

...The structure of this financing provides us with access to capital for support of our commercialization of TRULANCE and funds our current plans for the Company through 2019 when, based on our current assumptions, we expect to be cash flow breakeven. ..."

Synergy Announces Pricing of Common Shares and Warrants on Nov. 13th

On Monday November 13, 2017, Synergy announced the pricing of its offering of common stock and warrants: 21,705,426 common shares at $2.58 per share together with 21,705,426 warrants to purchase common shares at $2.86 per share, exercisable until November 15, 2019. The common shares and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The offering is expected to close today, November 15, 2017, and expected to generate approximately $56 million for the Company (after expenses).

The market was surprised by this announcement and the share price has plummeted on very heavy volume. At the time that I'm writing this article the shares are trading at about $1.88 (falling from over $2.90 per share just prior to the announced financing).

There have been a number of good articles written about this financing (with many comments being posted by unhappy and sometimes angry investors), the negative impact it has had on the Company's share price, and the loss of faith in management. A few of the recent Seeking Alpha articles which I recommend reading can be found here, here and here.

I'm the first to agree that management could have done a much better job at the time of announcing the $300 million debt financing of preparing investors for the equity financing that was coming. That failure to warn or prepare investors for this financing has, at a minimum, cost Synergy and its management the trust and confidence of investors (not always easy to regain).

On the other side of the coin, while the dilution caused by this equity financing will certainly mute the upside to investors to some degree, the balance sheet of the Company is now being strengthened by $56 million, the lender's covenants will be fulfilled (allowing additional funding for the commercial launch) and the fundamental story hasn't materially changed.

The Q3 earnings release and business update provided by SGYP on November 9th were fundamentally positive; in fact, they exceeded consensus numbers.

The other concern that some investors have about the Trulance launch was that it started off with very strong growth, and then the new prescription growth seemed to slow down in August and September, which the company explained was in part caused by hurricane damage in some key states. Nevertheless the sales charts below suggest that growth of Trulance sales is continuing its steady growth.

Trulance: Weekly TRx Count and TRx MBS from launch in March to November 3, 2017

Below are the charts obtained from Symphony Healthcare for TRx Count (number of prescriptions written) and TRx MBS (number of actual pills prescribed x the Manufacturers Benchmark Sales dollars) for weekly Trulance sales up to and including Friday November 3, 2017. The reason for showing both charts is that simply tracking the number of scripts being written doesn't necessarily reflect the fact there could be a larger number of scripts written for 90 pills, rather than the usual 30 pills. Note that the TRx MBS chart below is actually doing a little better than the TRx Count chart which reflects the fact there are an increasing number of scripts being written with 90 pills per script.

Trulance: Weekly NRx Count and NRx MBS from launch in March to November 3, 2017

Below are the charts for weekly NRx Count (the number of new weekly Trulance scripts) and NRx MBS (the number of actual Trulance pills prescribed x the Manufacturers Benchmark Sales dollars). Readers will note that the chart is growing much more quickly for NRx MBS meaning that there are more weekly scripts being written for 90 pills rather than the usual 30 pill scripts.

While the recent equity financing at $2.58 per share (with a full warrant at $2.86) has certainly upset investors and caused the share price to plummet, ultimately the investment thesis for Synergy has not fundamentally changed (albeit there will now be a smaller upside for investors because of the dilution resulting from this financing). Certainly management could have done a much better job in communicating the requirement of the equity financing as part of the $300 million debt financing announced on September 1, 2017. As a result, some degree of trust and confidence in Synergy's management has been lost.

However, there are a number of positives for those considering buying Synergy shares at current share price. In my view the shares have been over-sold which makes the current share price (approximately $1.88) being attractive. The additional $56 million is now being added to the balance sheet and the financial loan covenants of the $300 million loan is now being satisfied. Trulance sales appear to be trending well (although a little slower in the past few months than I would have liked). Finally, the upcoming January 24, 2018 PDUFA date for the IBS-C indication is likely to be approved and should be a positive catalyst.

In my view, I consider SGYP to be a buy at these share price levels because of the market over-reaction to the financing. I'm also very aware that there are many who will disagree with this view because of their loss of trust in management.

I bought additional SGYP shares at $1.95 per share this afternoon, doubling my SGYP position.

Risks

Investing in a company like Synergy has various risks, many of which were set out in detail in the company's 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2017. The company's success is currently dependent on the commercial success of TRULANCE in the U.S. for the foreseeable future, and the company cannot guarantee when, or if, it will attain profitability or positive cash flow. Commercial success depends on many factors including the effectiveness of TRULANCE, the size of the patient population, the effectiveness of the sales team, adoption by physicians, the ability to service the debt in the future, and the occurrence of any side effects, adverse reactions or unfavorable publicity.

There are also risks of changes in government regulations, class actions, future capital requirements and general downturns in the pharmaceutical markets or general market. There is also a risk that the FDA won't approve TRULANCE for its expanded IBS-C indication on or before its upcoming Jan. 24, 2018, PDUFA date. In addition, the company faces competition, unforeseen material adverse reactions, and various other risks.

Future Weekly TRULANCE Sales

I hope to post weekly sales of TRULANCE in the comments section below every few weeks (as long as the data continues to be available). I look forward to receiving feedback and comments from readers.

