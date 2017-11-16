If You Think AUVs Can Achieve Prior Peaks Within 9 Years, You Should Buy Chipotle Today

How does the company make money?

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) owns and operates nearly 2,400 fast casual restaurants serving burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads with a focus on using fresh ingredients. Unit economics on each store have proven admirable as even at a 10% restaurant level operating margin with today's depressed volumes, new locations can still generate $150,000 in operating income in their first year on an ~$880,000 investment.

Although this operating income does not account for depreciation, G&A, and potential impairments, the company as a whole has remained profitable both on a GAAP earnings and free cash flow basis every year since 2006, despite recent challenges.

What is the source of the opportunity?

Although we believe industry-wide circumstances have contributed to sales softness over the past two years (most limited service restaurants or "LSRs" have seen sales growth decelerate during this time), the vast majority of challenges facing CMG fundamentals have been company-specific, including: 1) several outbreaks of food-borne illness, most of which occurred in 2H15, with an additional report of Noro Virus at Virginia location in July of this year attributed to a sick employee, 2) a credit card data breach on 5/26/17, and 3) having to experiment with never-before-implemented strategies to win customers back (giveaways, advertising, loyalty programs, menu changes, etc).

As investors increasingly abandon any hope for a meaningful recovery in fundamentals to pre-crisis levels, shares are now 63% off their peak, offering a compelling entry point with what we believe to be an adequate margin of safety to our intrinsic value estimate of $407/share.

What are the assumptions employed that provide us with an adequate margin of safety?

Our preferred method for valuing stocks is to implement a reverse-DCF framework where we can better understand market expectations with regard to growth and profitability. We target at least a 30% margin of safety, meaning the share price offered today divided by our conservatively estimated intrinsic value is at most 70%. Today's price of $276 offers a 32% margin of safety with the following assumptions in our single-stage, 10-yr growth DCF analysis:

Revenue CAGR: 9.3% (3% comp, 6.1% from new store openings).

Restaurant-level margins recover from current 17% to 26% over 10 years (straight-line growth assumed).

New Working Capital requirements equal to 1% of incremental revenue (consistent with 10-yr historical average).

New fixed capital requirements equal to 35% of incremental revenue (consistent with 10-year historical average) plus $880,000 per new store opened.

WACC of 6.8%. We use Aswath Damodaran's cost of equity for the restaurant industry (6.8%) and assume capital continues to be 100% financed with equity.

39% tax rate.

1% terminal growth rate.

How have we been conservative with our estimates?

Even including 2015 and 2016, our assumed revenue growth rate of 9% compares to the trailing 10-yr CAGR of 17% and our assumed 3% growth in same-store sales compares with the trailing 10-yr average of 4.9% (in each case including depressed levels experienced in 2015 and 2016).

We are potentially overestimating capital required for fixed investments. The 35% historical average ratio of net PP&E to revenue would theoretically already reflect capital required for new stores, and yet we are assuming it does not by adding $880,000/new store to the 35% of incremental future revenue.

Only 10 years of growth assumed after which growth in NOPAT drops to 1%.

How will the company deliver?

Revenues: Revenue growth for restaurants is typically driven by two primary factors, including:

New store openings (6.1% growth assumed): The bulk of our forecasted 9.3% revenue CAGR is driven by new store openings. We expect CMG will end 2017 with 2,419 locations, which presumes 190 store openings in 2017 vs. 3Q17 guidance for "slightly below the low end of the previously-disclosed range of 195 to 210." We then model 140 openings in 2018 (midpoint of current guidance) before openings return to 200/yr. Management sees the potential for 5,000 locations in the US alone which is above the 4,334 locations we model in year 10 at which point our 1% terminal growth rate could be achieved by same-store sales alone. Even amid a disastrous past couple of years, TTM new store AUV stands around $1.575mn, which we estimate on a normalized basis (more on normalized margin analysis to follow) would generate $170mn in year 1 operating earnings on an $880k investment - an ample return even after allocating non-restaurant-level expenses. What if new stores aren't as productive? While certainly a possibility, we see little evidence that this has occurred thus far. In fact, the ratio of TTM new store average unit volume (AUV) to trailing twelve month (TTM) same-store AUV has been rising since 2Q16. Further, new store AUV is 16% below peak whereas same-store AUV is still 23% below peak suggesting opportunities to find productive new locations are not the core issue, in our view.



Source: Company filings

Same-store sales growth (3% assumed): Given the current sluggishness in CMG sales (3Q17 SSS was up only 1% on a very easy compare), we expect some may have trouble seeing 3% same-store sales growth as a conservative estimate. To those, we offer the following thoughts: A 3% growth rate in same-store sales implies company-wide AUVs do not return to prior TTM peaks until year 9. Prior TTM peak AUV of $2,368 were achieved in 3Q15, before implementing the price increases that are scheduled to roll out in 4Q17, before creating the role of Chief Restaurant Officer and filling it with industry veteran Scott Boatwright, before activist investor Bill Ackman got involved, before Matthew Paul (former CFO of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)) was added to the board, before slowing down new store growth to focus on improving the stores, before "queso"/menu changes, before Chiptopia, before meaningful investments in digital, etc. In other words, if Chipotle was able to achieve this level of AUV without using any of these levers, we see it as pretty reasonable that the company could return to that level within 9 years given the tool chest at its disposal. While many are losing patience and hope for any sort of meaningful recovery following the outbreaks, the path to recovery thus far has actually been quite similar to that of Jack in the Box following its own food-borne illness outbreaks in 1993. Although we typically don't assign much importance to analog comparisons, we believe the timetable for the public to forgive and forget is likely not vastly different today than it was in 1993. If anything, one could argue that social media would make it harder for the public to forget today, thus lengthening the path to recovery, yet CMG's recovery appears to be only a quarter behind JACK's thus far. In fact, the playbook employed by JACK at that time was very similar to that of CMG today. From JACK 1995 10-K: "Per store average sales for comparable restaurants ("PSA"), which increased 3.5% in 1995 as compared to 1994, were strengthened by the execution of the Company's marketing strategies, including a new advertising campaign, successful new product introductions and aggressive value-priced product alternatives." A 3% growth rate is slightly below the average AUV CAGR for the "QSR 50." Recognizing that there is some survivorship bias in this data, from 2010-2016, quick-service restaurants (QSRs) that were on QSR Magazine's "QSR top 50" each and every year averaged a 3.4% CAGR in AUV. In other words, our 3% growth rate assumption in AUV would represent ongoing below average growth for a company that 1) has demonstrated the ability to generate AUVs 28% above current levels, 2) is in the early innings of optimization efforts, and 3) stands to benefit as food-borne illness outbreaks potentially become an increasingly distant memory.



What about margins?

Unsurprisingly, the sales decline over the last two years has caused margins to contract meaningfully. At the restaurant level (which includes food, beverage, and packaging; labor; occupancy costs; and other operating costs), margins peaked just over 27% (2014) before plummeting to 12.8% in 2016 and recovering a bit over the trailing twelve months to 16.6%. If the company can deliver on the top line as we expect, we see restaurant level margins expanding from what we view as a normalized 17% (at current TTM AUV) to 26% in year 10 driven predominantly by fixed cost leverage on labor and occupancy.

At TTM AUV, we estimate normalized margins of 17% (compared with actual TTM reported restaurant-level margins of 16.6%).

Food, beverage, and packaging (33.8% of sales). We see this as a highly variable cost and therefore use the trailing 5-year average % of sales as an indication for normalized levels. Compared with TTM 34.6%, we see some room for improvement here, which lines up with recent management commentary that avocado prices are inflated.

Labor ($517k/store). We see labor as more of a fixed cost in our analysis as there is clearly a minimum level of staff required to operate a store, and hourly employees per store has been relatively constant since 2013 (~26 or 27 hourly employees per store), suggesting management has been reluctant or unable to make permanent staff reductions. As such, we use the trailing 5-year average $ cost/store (as opposed to % of revenues) as a proxy for normalized costs. At current TTM AUV, this would represent 27.9% of revenues compared to actual reported TTM of 26.9%.

Source: Company filings.

Occupancy ($135k/store). As rent comprises the vast majority of occupancy costs, we see this as a fixed cost and therefore use the trailing 5-year average $ cost/store as a proxy for normalized costs. At current TTM AUV, this would represent 7.3% of revenues - pretty in-line with actual reported TTM of 7.2%.

Other operating costs (14.0% of revenues). Other operating costs include marketing, bank and credit card fees, restaurant utilities and maintenance costs. We expect marketing is the bulk of the charges here and therefore treat this as a variable cost. Further, we model this metric as permanently raised from the trailing 5-year average of 12.0% of revenue to a new base of 14% on account of an increased reliance on marketing to drive sales. This compares to actual TTM other operating costs as a % of revenue of 14.7%.

Given these assumptions, restaurant level operating margins would scale quite nicely from 17.0% to 26% as AUV increases 3%/year, ultimately reaching $2.5mn in year 10. We see this as quite feasible given that 26%+ restaurant level margins were achieved every year from 2010 to 2015 with lower AUVs ranging from $1.693mn to $2.368mn.

Below the restaurant level-line (D&A/store, impairments/store, and G&A as % of sales), our normalized assumptions are pretty in-line with both TTM and trailing 5-year average levels. We use 6.5% for G&A as a % of sales, which is below the TTM 6.9%, but above the 6.2% of TTM revenue after adjusting for the $30mn data breach charge.

Risks:

FY18 guidance: We estimate that consensus revenue estimates for FY18 embed 4.8% same-store sales growth. ($4.89bn consensus estimate, 140 new store openings assumed, and TTM AUV for new stores remains at levels consistent with 3Q17.) While our intrinsic value estimate only requires a 3% CAGR in same-store sales and current prices require only 1.7%, we see the possibility for guidance on this metric to disappoint. Although we tend not to get too cute with waiting for an already cheap company to get cheaper, more dynamic investors may consider scaling into their position between now and after 4Q17 is reported.

Another report of a food-borne illness outbreak which further postpones a recovery (as evidenced by the share price volatility on 11/13/17 when actor Jeremy Jordan alleged that he "almost died" after eating at a Chipotle).

Execution missteps resulting in a reduction to AUVs that is more permanent than we envision.

Putting it all together:

Chipotle is a great company with admirable unit economics, a large runway for store growth (not to mention the potential for international opportunities), and a multitude of never-before-used levers to reignite same-store sales from current depressed levels. Investor sentiment has soured to such a degree that even if it takes 9 years to return to prior peak AUVs, management can simply execute on its new store trajectory, and buyers at today's prices would have built in a 32% margin of safety to our conservatively estimated intrinsic value.

We recognize that there are those who believe AUVs will never grow again and or will only grow after further declines from here, or that management has grossly overestimated the number of locations the US can support. We respect your viewpoint and obviously disagree. On the other hand, for those who are on the sidelines obsessing over what next year's earnings might look like, we thought an understanding of what is required on a longer-term basis to justify purchasing at today's prices would be helpful.

Potential Catalysts: