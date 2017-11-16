Take-Two Interactive: Better Late Than Never

One must be willing to accept their mistakes to truly improve both as a person and as an investor. While I held Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) competitor Activison-Blizzard (ATVI) in 2016, I missed out on the TTWO climb. Now that I have taken a deep dive into the numbers I have discovered I was in the wrong name all along. TTWO has all of the elements of a business in positive transformation, with revenue and margin growth in a great sector. Entertainment has become digital, and micro transactions allow the gaming companies to achieve a gross margin never possible in the 1990s. Now margins of 80% could become the norm in a few short years as digital downloads and recurring revenue take over, making it easier to buy games and more profitable for companies. Powered by Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V and Online, TTWO has found the magic formula for a long term revenue machine. My theory is subsidiary Rockstar Games will take the lessons learned building GTA and transfer them to Red Dead Redemption 2 giving them a pair of blockbuster series going forward. Behind those titles and a mix of strong sports games TTWO has been the stock to own the past 18 months. Take-Two has potential to continue the exceptional revenue growth it has seen this year in additional to its margin expansion opportunity. Despite the run the stock is still a buy, and I will run over the reasons why below.

The main engine behind the run in the past year has been Grand Theft Auto V and Online. GTA V recently became the best selling video game of all time. CEO Strauss Zelnick boasted on the Q3 earnings call that "According to The NPD Group, the title has achieved 42 top 10 chart appearances during the 50 months since its release, the most by any single title in reported history." So while the game has a huge fanbase, it continues to grow as the new generation consoles continue to see adoption at lower price points. This gives a continuing tailwind even though the game is several years old. Take Two now believes that Fiscal 2018 (Calendar April 2017 to April 2018) revenue for the franchise will increase over the previous year.

NBA 2K18 was the big hit of the third quarter this year, with 20% growth over last year's iteration. This growth combined with a larger % of digital downloads is part of the larger trend in the gaming industry. This is the first NBA game on a Nintendo console since 2013 providing a large boost to TTWO's presence on Nintendo. The Switch should be very hot this holiday season with the recent Mario Odyssey release and 2K18 should benefit from that push. Current consumer spending on 2K18 grew a whopping 57% over Q3 2016 showing they are continuing to better monetize the impressive portfolio of franchises they are developing.

Recurrent consumer spending is predominantly in game purchases, which is the endgame for the industry. Examples of this are currency for NBA2K18 and GTA as well as mobile gaming purchases. In this area, TTWO was up a monstrous 84% year over year to reach 42% of total net bookings(sales) in the quarter. So while the revenue itself it growing at a moderate pace the past year, the high margin portion of the business has an explosive growth rate much higher than rivals ATVI and Electronic Arts (EA). They already have a larger share of revenue in the digital area, giving them less upside potential there. Big expansion opportunities for Take Two exist in the console segment where they are at just 35% digitally downloaded games. PC is running at over 90% but for TTWO console sales are a larger portion and digital will provide an ongoing tailwind there. As more gamers strive to play something right as it comes out, presales and pre-downloads allow them to get the game a few days early raising the margins for Take Two significantly. Look for that to increase and guidance in that area to strengthen going forward.

So when you look at the difference in operating results in 2016 and what the company is guiding to for 2019 you can see why the stock has flown 146% in the past year. The company is drastically increasing the higher margin digital component of the business, and in turn vastly increasing the operating income provided. I have modeled a 30% increase in digital net revenue for Fiscal 2019 in the chart above, which may prove conservative. In the most recent CC the street was looking for a more bullish outlook for F2019 but the company rejected updating it yet. That is a possible development in the next 2 quarters once we have more information on how successful RDR2 will be. This could offer TTWO additional upside if it can grow as high as 50% in digitally delivered revenues from GTA, 2K sports titles and Red Dead 2 digital content. To me how well they will be able to generate additional revenue from RDR2 will decide if Take Two will be able to catch up to its big brothers. The company has not yet given specific guidance on RDR2 and how it performs will be a big catalyst in early 2018. If they can turn the game into a smaller version of GTA the stock could easily rise to 200 in the next year as crazy as that may seem.

One potential weakness when comparing to EA or ATVI is the relatively low revenue coming from the mobile area. Social Point, which was acquired on Jan 31, 2017, is the main mobile revenue generator for TTWO. However it is only expected to provide 5% of net bookings in Fiscal 2018 or approx $100m. Look for Take Two to go after additional mobile acquisitions in the future, similar to how ATVI took out King Digital in 2016. Mobile gaming is growing even faster than gaming as a whole, and is wholly digitally delivered giving it a ton of potential for high margin revenue growth. Look for them to pick up some additional mobile power in calendar 2018 to strengthen their position in that area.

TTWO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see from the chart above, TTWO continues to increase the fundamentals of the business and benefit from scale. The operating and EBITDA margins should continue to grow significantly over time as Take Two continues to monetize its older properties, increasing recurring revenue and decrease physical disc sales. Red dead redemption was a hit, and the new version is much anticipated. Look for Take Two to utilize their prowess from GTA to keep that game profitable for many years. While EA and ATVI will also benefit from increasing gross margin, Take Two has a larger upside as the video game life cycle increases behind star franchises. With the most anticipated game of 2018 also in the fold the stock should continue its rally into 2018. I would use any weakness in the price of shares towards the 50 day moving average to add significantly to any position. I suggest others take a deep dive into the name and discover that this rally is sustainable, and has potential to continue for some time as it catches up to its larger peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.