Cities In 2 Troubled States Compared, Springfield, IL And Waterbury, CT

In my professional opinion, the public credit rating agencies have generally failed to keep pace with realities on the ground.

Selected at random but for equal populations, the question was how are two major subdivisions in those states doing in terms of creditworthiness. It turns out not well. It is clear the financial health of U.S. states and municipalities has declined during the last twenty years. But has the decline been so much as to change the frequency of municipal defaults and bankruptcies from nearly statistically insignificant to statistically significant, or as much as 50% of the corporate bond default rate?

Recently, I authored credit comparisons on four U.S. states for SA readers and to promote Benchmark Bond Ratings, a private municipal bond rating service. We recently revised our rating symbols to provide direct comparative reference to all public rating agency categories. For Rating Categories and their definitions. (Please Click Here).

As a result, Benchmark Bond Ratings for the states of Illinois and Connecticut are changed to BB- and BBB-, respectively per revised rating symbols. New York and California are unaffected by the re-categorization and are unchanged.

Springfield, IL

Comments: The city has an extraordinary high level of unfunded liabilities and is over the 30% investment grade threshold for funded contractual obligations as a percent of general fund revenue. On the other hand, it is a growing city with above average income, healthy operating surpluses and average unemployment. However, these strengths are not nearly sufficient to offset the intermediate and long-term risk posed by the very large amount of bond like unfunded contractual obligations. A major restructuring of OPEB benefits and pension reform changing defined benefit plans to defined contribution plans would restore financial health to this municipality and many others.

City of Waterbury, CT

Comments: To get ahead of the looming pension and benefits crisis, the City sold $600 million of general obligation bonds to fund a good portion of the unfunded liabilities. They were able to replace pension contributions with bond P&I payments because of the relatively modest amount of bonds outstanding. One result is a dramatic reduction in unfunded liability to 5% of general fund revenue, on a bond equivalent proforma basis, compared to 25.8% in the case of Springfield, IL. But it has an essentially stagnant economy. The city's actions demonstrate to me that they willing and able to make concrete progress with less than abundant resources.

Willingness to pay can be more important than ability to pay which varies with borrows point of view.

The credit reviews and Benchmark ratings provided here and in two previous articles are samples of the ratings and commentary provided to Benchmark Bond Ratings customers on a private affordable fee paid basis. They are presented here to SA readers as alerts to the propensity and degree to which the rating agencies can miss-rate and inflate their credit ratings.

