Best And Worst Q4 2017: Information Technology ETFs And Mutual Funds

IXN is our top-rated Information Technology ETF and FSDCX is our top-rated Information Technology mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 27 ETFs and 123 mutual funds.

The Information Technology sector ranks third out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q4'17 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Information Technology sector ranked second. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 27 ETFs and 123 mutual funds in the Information Technology sector. See a recap of our Q3'17 Sector Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all Information Technology sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 25 to 366). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Information Technology sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology empowers our unique ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our rigorous analysis of each fund’s holdings.[1] We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best & Worst Ratings – Top 5

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

The Fidelity Advisor Communications Equipment Fund (MUTF:FDMIX) (MUTF:FDMCX), and Saratoga Advantage Technology & Communications Portfolio (STPIX) are excluded from Figure 2 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

The iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) is the top-rated Information Technology ETF and the Fidelity Select Communications Equipment Portfolio (FSDCX) is the top-rated Information Technology mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is the worst rated Information Technology ETF and the AllianzGI Technology Fund (RAGTX) is the worst rated Information Technology mutual fund. Both earn a Very Unattractive rating.

482 stocks of the 3000+ we cover are classified as Information Technology stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

PERFORMANCE OF HOLDINGs = PERFORMANCE OF FUND

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Information Technology ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds From the Worst Mutual Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on October 10, 2017.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Kenneth James receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector or theme.

[1] Ernst & Young’s recent white paper “Getting ROIC Right” proves the superiority of our holdings research and analytics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.