Does Mega Deal Mark End Of Airbus A319neo?

On the 4th day of the Dubai Airshow, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) stole the show announcing a commitment from Indigo Partners to order over 400 single aisle jets to support the rapid expansion plan of low-cost carriers in Europe and North & South America. The deal, valued close to $50B at list prices, obviously is good news but I think today’s news also shows that there is no future for the Airbus A319neo on commercial level. I think there are 2 main reasons for that and in this article, I will explain why.

Order trend and demand

Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines

What we have been seeing is that airlines are increasingly selecting the Airbus A320neo and the Airbus A321neo. That is the order trend we have been seeing for some years now. Boeing views 160 seats as the core of the single aisle market. For now this holds quite well, but we are seeing more and more airlines looking for upgauge opportunities and ordering the biggest variants of the Airbus and Boeing single aisle jets instead. This is a marketspace that Airbus was first to see big potential in and it has paid off as can be seen with its A321neo and A321ceo orders and Boeing has followed not too long ago with the Boeing 737 MAX 10.

That ‘sweet spot’ travels more or less with demand for air travel and as demand grows, the smaller aircraft become less and less appealing to operate. With more people being in the position to use air travel in the coming decades, demand is going to increase and that means that capacity has to grow as well. Just from switching from an Airbus A319 to an Airbus A320, an airline can already increase capacity by 20%-30%.

Airbus’s bet on the wide body program has been on airport congestion that would require superjumbos to alleviate pressure on the big airports. On short haul routes, we are likely to see that part of the required capacity increase will come from increasing airport capacity and part of it will come from increasing the capacity per flight movement. That is something that does not favor the Airbus A319.

Performance and economics

Source: An Exploring South African

With demand for air travel expected to increase significantly part of the bigger single aisle variants being favored has to do with required capacity increases to cope with demand, the other part likely has to do with performance and economics.

Each iteration of a new multi-member family, in its core focuses on optimizing the product that is highest in demand. For the Boeing 737 that is the -800 and for the Airbus A320 family, that is the A320. The major point of improvements for both families is the propulsion system. The improvement in fuel efficiency on these turbofans is impressive, but it comes with a weight penalty. For the CFM LEAP 1A this weight penalty is roughly 600 kg per turbofan. For Boeing, this weight growth is roughly 400 kg per turbofan and relatively to the CFM56-3B, the CFM-56-7B turbofans are also about 400 kg heavier. So there is a weight penalty and that weight penalty often is minimized for the product that jet makers are betting on. A stretch often does not face a lot of problems if done correctly, but the shorter variant really has a hard time coping with this weight penalty.

The weight penalty (for two engines) is more or less equivalent to the weight addition of 8 seats. Next to that you also have the efficiency penalty from the drag profile due to bigger turbofans, because you are hanging turbofans with an optimized fan diameter under a wing of a smaller aircraft. The result is not that the next generation of smaller jets performs worse than its predecessors, buts its improvement in fuel burn is much less compared to the improvement in fuel burn you can see between the aircraft for which the optimizations were designed and its predecessor. So, for operators of the smaller aircraft it becomes very interesting in a growing market to pay a few millions more and operate a stretch as it unlocks revenue potential with the efficiency drivers paying off more.

So at this point it is a combination of efficiency gains, pricing and market demand that is not in favor of the smaller jets.

But what if my airline has hit the sweet spot with small jets capacity?

Image courtesy of Bombardier

In that case it might be worth it to consider aircraft families such as the Embraer (ERJ) E2 family and the Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) C Series. So, this state funded aircraft program called the C Series is eating away our market? Maybe for Embraer, but for Airbus and Boeing it simply holds that their focus is not on optimizing their smallest jets for their customers, but to improve their core product that sells best and feed those improvements to the smallest jets with less gains and who can blame them for that.

Frontier drops A319neo

Source: News - Airways Magazine

Going back to orders on Day 4 of the Dubai Airshow, we saw that even in a 655+ unit commitments and options for single aisle Airbus and Boeing jets there was no place for the smallest member. Boeing has decided to stretch the Boeing 737 MAX 7 to increase its capacity and appeal, but the A319neo is being left out in the cold.

How bad of a seller the A319neo is becomes clear if we consider the backlog of 5,209 jets and see that the A319neo only contributed 51 orders to that total, which is less than 1 percent!

So who are the customers for the A319neo? Just a handful. Avianca ordered 20, Frontier Airlines ordered 18, undisclosed customers and governments ordered 13. So the A319neo has just 3 commercial customers of which 1 is an undisclosed customer. That was until today, when Frontier Airlines decided that next to ordering the Airbus A320neo and the Airbus A321neo (clearly showing the move towards bigger single aisle aircraft) decided to convert its order for the 18 A319neos to A320neo aircraft leaving Airbus with 33 orders for the Airbus A319neo.

Conclusion

Does this mean the end for the A319neo? I don’t think so. The A319neo is already in the flight testing phase, serves as the base for the business jet variant of the A319neo and has a high commonality with the A320neo so it is unlikely that Airbus will decide to cut the A319neo from its catalog now but I do think that going forward with any iteration that might come from the Airbus A320 family or an all-new family, we won’t be seeing that seating capacity of the A319neo covered by that family. It would make more sense for Airbus to facilitate efficiency gains on the bigger jets and leave the A319neo spot covered by Embraer and Bombardier and preferably Bombardier, since Airbus believes in the capabilities of the C Series and the C Series is a program Airbus is now invested in… may it not be with money, but certainly with effort.

Thank you for reading this article. If you enjoyed reading this article, don’t forget to hit the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.