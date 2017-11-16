GE: The Full Downside Of A Predictable Plunge

Mr. Flannery's performance left me wondering why the New GE has learned little from the Old GE's management style.

Some General Electric (NYSE: GE) investors have asked me to sing a new song for them after a couple of years during which I have not been exactly bullish on the stock.

It's easy to say that I predicted more pain was on its way, but in truth, I am disappointed GE has failed to deliver value this year, and I sympathize with all retail investors who have seen their cash flows plummet in the wake of a dividend cut that was necessary only if this corporate situation is materially worse than we expect it to be.

I have waited to hear what Mr. Flannery had to say about business prospects and guidance on Monday, and ever since I have asked most of my contacts what they made of New GE's management style.

A comment that appeared last night on the wall of a must-read GE story, which was published on this platform, carries more significance than any number, and nicely sums up investors' mood.

The Comment of the day

As far as Monday's big event for GE was concerned, SA contributor Investment Pancake wrote:

"The presentation largely struck me as saying one thing: 'we will be looking into looking into how and when to restructure.' In a separate interview I saw with Flannery on CNBC, the reporter asked how long the turnaround would take. Flannery started to respond "well, you tell me" before catching himself. He seemed, quite frankly, overwhelmed. Overwhelmed leaders tend to underwhelm investors, which is precisely what we are seeing in the share price today and yesterday."

This is a very important point because Mr. Flannery's body language was not reassuring, either.

Investment Pancake added:

"I also felt that Flannery was not being completely candid. Now, when JP Morgan screws up (as it sometimes does, and sometimes does in SERIOUS ways), Dimon comes out and says 'we screwed up. We were stupid.' This is the tone Flannery should have taken. If he had come out and said "this company is rotting from the inside out, and I'm going to shred like a bulldog gnawing the New York Times, I'm going to isolate the businesses with profit margins of 15% and growth potential of at least that much, and every other division, I'm going to fire everyone and sell off the typewriters for scrap." I think investors would have reacted in a more positive way - EVEN if the ultimate plan he presented was precisely the same as the one he presented on Monday."

His conclusion:

"Flannery came across as deliberative and incremental, rather than decisive and obsessed with starting to get the ship turned around yesterday. His attempt to reset a lower bar that will be easier to surpass, including a dividend cut that wasn't completely needed, struck me as disingenuous and very much something you'd do if you were trying to play your shareholders. For a company in GE's situation, you need to convince your shareholders that you are going to be 100% honest and forthright with them, put their interests foremost, and if you don't know what you are going to do, you need to get up and say 'I haven't decided on everything I'm going to do to turn this company around. I have a starting point, and here it is, but as our company evolves, I need flexibility to change up the strategy and I don't want to BS you today by telling you that I already know everything that I'm exactly going to do.' Instead we got boardroom double speak and pablum about needing to focus on execution." "I already had sold most of my GE stock prior to Monday, but dumped the remaining 10% promptly on Monday morning. Not touching it again until Flannery has a 2 year track record of steady performance on the job, because based on his presentation, it's not enough to simply trust this guy's word."

My view

Other comments pointed to a stock that was hammered because the dividend was halved while sell-side analysts, again, had cut their price targets. That is a fair assessment of a corporate story that could soon be labeled as a "special situation", some have argued, which usually refers to companies whose valuation ranges between stress and distress.

(Incidentally, its price-to-book value ratio hovers around multi-year lows, while multiples based on earnings are not reliable, and its valuation based on forward adjusted operating cash flow doesn't help us assess whether GE is a value play at this point in time.)

We are not there yet with GE, I reckon, but while key managerial competencies are questioned by so many investors and business rivals, its new management's ability to predict how the market would react -- what investors want, essentially -- to the new plan also deserves a mention.

The headline run by Seeking Alpha was unequivocal on Tuesday: "Flannery not surprised by big two-day loss".

The boss was "not surprised", soon after, as Seeking Alpha reported, GE shares suffered their worst day since April 2009?

Dear me.

How about: "I was shocked and now I'll arrange another conference call with all those analysts and investors who need to understand a bit better why we have burned bridges with the past?"

Well, even the most bearish GE trader I know was speechless when he whispered "-7% is a lot" on Monday, and as far as several other value investors I talked to were concerned, they would have sOld GE stock earlier had they known a 14% drop was to follow after the most important investor day in a decade, which indeed could have led most of you to think that the New GE is not too different from the Old GE, the one run by Jeff Immelt.

"It's just pure panic selling by an irrational Mr. Market at this point," was the comment of a retail investor who thinks it might be a good time to place a bet on the struggling behemoth's stock.

The reason why GE was hammered is very simple and has nothing to do with the negativity that surrounds it, despite some comments suggesting the contrary. If that was the case, you might be entitled to think its shares are a hard bargain right now.

First, the price action in pre-market on Monday proved that GE investors were fairly relaxed about a 50% dividend cut, but they didn't like what they were told by the new management team. And they have now started to question whether $0.12 a quarter is something GE can actually afford.

Second, barring few exceptions -- Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan remarkably stand out in the bear camp -- most analysts have been late to the party, and the average price target still hovers well above $20, according to consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters. Now at $17.9, the stock has fallen almost 20% since I wrote "GE: Nothing Close To Fair Value", when some investors argued my article was "a buy signal".

I have started to feel uncomfortable with GE at any price, particularly considering a negative Tangible book value per share, which SA author Dividend Sensei gratefully discussed with me in the comment section of his recent analysis.

Where we stand

On Monday this week, the shares came under pressure as soon as management started selling the idea of a smaller, leaner GE, whose numbers and projections are good on paper, but again hinge on flawless execution, and we know how it ended up with the Old GE on the front.

One investor joked "the most immediate reason I could think of for the plunge is that the 'picture/slide ratio' was well over acceptable levels at a time when retail and institutional investors alike want to hear the truth about how certain affairs are managed."

Investors want an industrial plan that sounds reasonable, and selling assets almost indiscriminately is not. Then, GE aviation is a gem, but what is so good about power and healthcare assets? What is there to like, really, as part of a conglomerate structure?

Another big issue keeps me awake at night: Some problems are intimately tied to GE and its corporate story -- but in the past when its shares fell global economies also struggled, to put it mildly.

A "bear flattener" of the yield curve usually spells bad news for virtually all asset classes, and it could signal that we should consider a higher probability associated to economic recession risk in our models, both in the US and other major economies. Consumer spending is on a roll, but how long can it last? Unfortunately, trailing trends for what I consider to be a key value-driver for global economies do not help much, but the amount of sovereign debt that has fueled the recovery in the past decade could return to haunt stock investors.

After all, this bull run cannot run forever and I my model still flashes a high probability of a technical recession in the US as soon as the third quarter of 2017. That is a worst-case scenario.

Yet one more reason why GE is not in my portfolio.

