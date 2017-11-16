Evolution Petroleum: Hostage Situation Eases

Long term the partnership is still held hostage to the fluctuations of commodity prices and the varying ability of Denbury to finance capital projects.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) never had the future that the great balance sheet, low cost, and potential expansion prospects would dictate. The reason is the major asset is in a joint venture. That joint venture with Denbury Resources (DNR) essentially holds Evolution Petroleum hostage to the problems that Denbury Resources faces. The result is a very different evaluation of future prospects and investment returns than the average investor would imagine just looking at the Evolution Petroleum financial results and presentations. That unexpected twist makes for a very large challenge to potential investors.

As noted in a previous article, Denbury Resources has swapped some debt for equity, served notice that it may swap more debt for equity, and in general has very insufficient cash flow for the debt outstanding. Distressed company accounting has been noted on the financial statements. Even rising oil prices have not sufficiently bailed the company out of its problems. However, there is some respite for Evolution Petroleum shareholders due to the rising oil prices.

Source: Evolution Petroleum Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Presentation Slide

As shown above, the profit margin is fantastic. The after tax net income is a seldom seen number that usually stays above 20% of revenue. Of course a quick observation of the balance sheet shows a nice cash build with no real long term debt. This company can pay all its liabilities and have more than $20 million in cash left over.

The problem has always been the joint venture partner. While Evolution Petroleum could always afford just about any project that had a reasonable economic return, the joint venture partner has been unable to afford even the basic expenses at times. The net result has been that capital projects have been cancelled.

Evolution Petroleum does not manage the project. But even if Evolution Petroleum did manage the project, joint ventures are usually only as good as the financially weakest partner. In this case the financial strength of Denbury Resources has deteriorated markedly after the big commodity price drop. Long term Denbury needs to pay down a lot of debt or gain a large equity injection. At long last, management seems to be facing up to the task. However, until the problems are resolved, this partnership (the main asset of Evolution Petroleum) may be in effect a hostage of the cash constraints of Denbury Resources.

Source: Evolution Petroleum Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Presentation Slide

The latest source of growth may be the very last major project until the Denbury financial problems are resolved.

"Current expectations for capital spending for the remainder of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 include $3.2 million for our share of an eight-well infill drilling program to enhance production in the developed area of the flood. It is possible, based on available capital and economics, that the program will be restored to its original plan for twelve wells at a total cost of $4.8 million net to us."

This quote from the latest earnings press release highlights the situation of the partnership nicely. Rising commodity prices have enabled a once stalled project to move forward. This project show grow production. Should commodity prices quickly retreat, then this project could be cancelled just as fast. So far, Denbury has been able to provide the necessary funds to optimize the new plant shown in the slide above. Evolution Petroleum shareholders are very lucky that finances enabled the joint venture to do that much. It could have been far worse.

But the key here is that Evolution Petroleum is not in control of its future. Instead the future growth plans are in effect hostage to the ability of Denbury Resources to finance those plans. Right now Denbury has some breathing room. Should the management of Denbury Resources materially improve the financial situation of the company, that result would be very bullish for Evolution Petroleum. This joint venture is a potential goldmine for Evolution Petroleum shareholders. But there is only a bright future if Denbury Resources can finance that future.

Right now, Evolution Petroleum shareholders may want to use the latest commodity price rally to get into a far easier situation to analyze. The production growth will be as erratic as the commodity price fluctuations. Should the worst happen and Denbury actually file for a formal reorganization, then that plan of reorganizaton will need to be analyzed. A prepackaged would be by far the best plan as it would be relatively painless for Evolution Petroleum shareholders.

A key consideration is that if (or as is likely) the Denbury financial situation deteriorates, then repairs and capital projects will retreat to bare necessities. A company in financial distress has a very different interpretation of basic maintenance than does a healthy company. The joint venture will only do what the partners agree to do (as in both partners).

Most likely Denbury will be able to swap some debt for equity to improve its situation. Until that happens though, expect Denbury Resources to go through periods of cash constraint. Then the joint venture will muddle through with basic repairs only until better times with more cash arrive.

At some point, Denbury Resources management should get creative and offer Evolution Petroleum a greater participating percentage in return for more cash for capital projects leading to production expansion. Several deals like that would enable Denbury Resources to grow production enough to properly service its debt. This potential outcome could also solve some or maybe even all of the financial challenges that Denbury Resources faces.

However, it should be noted that Denbury Resources has done very little to improve its financial situation over the last few years. So investors could be excused for waiting for a sign of significant improvement before investing in Evolution Petroleum stock. Unfortunately, as Denbury Resources goes, so to some extent goes Evolution Petroleum. The potentially bright future will remain a mirage until the problems of Denbury Resources are resolved.

