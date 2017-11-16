Boeing's Soft Guidance, No Reason To Worry

Boeing's Q4 revenues and earnings (per guidance calculations) are unlikely to be reason for investors to have temporary shy away from Boeing.

After posting its 3rd quarter results, share prices of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) dropped and are currently down -1.16% (at the time of writing) since the day before reporting earnings. The marginally lower share prices show that a common assumption that Boeing share prices lost significant ground post-earnings is simply not true.

Source: LMN Architects Seattle

In this article, I want to have a look why there initially was some downward pressure on Boeing share prices and whether this is justified.

What we will primarily be using to assess the market reaction is the guidance, which gives an idea of the performance in the last quarter of FY2017.

Source: Q3 Report The Boeing Company

Revenues

What we can see from the guidance is that Boeing expects revenues to come in between $90.5B and $92.5B. This means that Boeing expects Q4 revenues to come in between $22.5B and $24.5B

I think that the midpoint of the Q4 revenues estimate, which is $23.5B, would not be disappointing in any way for Boeing shareholders. Despite lower expected revenues for the full year, the Q4 revenues are expected to hold pretty well compared to previous years, and the difference in revenues, which is several billions of dollars, compared to other years is primarily caused by lower revenues in the first half of 2017. Compared to Boeing's record year, 2015, the midpoint estimate suggests revenues to decrease by less than $100 million, and year over year, we might even see some growth in fourth quarter revenues.

Earnings

Looking at the earnings, I think it is also is not visible why investors were disappointed with marginal improvements in guidance. Quarter over quarter, midpoint estimates for the revenues and margins on Boeing's three key departments suggest a strong end of the year with earnings decline for the 4th quarter being in the range of the revenue decline. Overall, the Q4 earnings are expected to be strong, and it can even be marked the second strongest performance in the past 20 quarters.

Earnings of course do get impacted by the timing of not only deliveries but also the timing of charges. If we average the years 2013 through 2016, we see that the average contribution of Q4 earnings to the full year earnings is slightly below 25%, while the Q4 2017 earnings indication that you would get from taking the revenue and margin guidance gives a Q4 contribution of 26% to full year earnings. So, also there, I see nothing that would really disappoint me as a shareholder.

Cash Flow

Boeing shareholders have always focused on cash performance over the past few years, primarily to get a grasp of cash burn decreases on the Boeing 787, aided by solid performance on other aircraft programs. Next to being a performance indicator, the cash flow also gives an idea of the company's ability to increase dividends and buy back shares.

Boeing started the year off with a guidance for the operating cash flow of $10.75B and, in the third quarter, significantly increased this guidance by $1.5B, driven by a lower effective tax rate, combined with margin improvements, and in Q3, another $250 million was added. Relative to the improvement in forecasted cash flow in Q2, the improvement in Q3 was relatively small and might have disappointed investors a bit.

I think that the table quite clearly demonstrates what disappointed investors and that is the fact that relative to last year, Q4 performance is expected to drop significantly and quarter over quarter, with an expected drop of 40%, Boeing also is not holding on to its strong cash performance. So that might have caught investors off guard. Combined with a higher delivery output in Q4, investors might have hoped for a higher cash flow in Q4, but this is also the point where investors need to realize that the cash flow is affected by timing of receipts and expenditures. Boeing has indicated this in probably all its quarterly reports, and it is likely that the strong cash flow in the first half of 2017 comes from favorable timing on receipts and expenditures at the expense of cash flow performance in Q4.

Conclusion

Given share price performance, I think that Boeing investors might have been spoiled since October last year and especially since Q2 earnings after showing impressive cash flow figures. Since October, the stock climbed roughly 85%, and after Q2, we might have been hoping too much on a strong boost in cash flow guidance, failing to appreciate the strong cash flow performance during the year. Year over year, operating cash flow is expected to increase by 19% after increasing 12% last year and 6% the year before that. Since 2013, the compounded growth rate for operating cash flow has been 11.1%, and this year's cash flow is expected to exceed that growth rate. Even if we would take out the contribution from tax savings due to accelerated pension contributions, the cash flow growth would still outpace the CAGR.

I think that is something that investors initially have failed to appreciate when Boeing shared its earnings and guidance and led to a temporary slip in Boeing share prices.

After looking at the revenues, earnings, and cash flow, I see no reason for shareholders to be really disappointed with Boeing's guidance for 2017. Boeing continues to be an attractive stock to keep in the portfolio, probably not as attractive to buy as it was at the $100 level but certainly attractive enough to hold and watch this stock grow further in the future. For investors, Q4 performance is unlikely to matter a lot when Boeing shares its full year results, as the guidance for 2018 will draw more attention and should provide guidance on another year of growing cash flow.

Thank you for reading this article. If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.