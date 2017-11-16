Dominion Vs. Duke: Like Jeff Beck Group Vs. The Grateful Dead

Two top regulated utilities servicing the southern Mid-Atlantic and Southeast US are Dominion Energy (D) and Duke Energy (DUK). For investors, the decision of which to include in their portfolios is much like the tussle between different renditions of one of my favorite songs, (Walk Me Out In The) Morning Dew - Jeff Beck (and Rod Stewart) in 1968 or Grateful Dead in 1967. The tune is a post-apocalyptic folk-rock song written by Canadian folk singer Bonnie Dobson in 1961, but made famous by these two incredibly outstanding versions.

Both stocks are considered as large-cap value investments within the regulated electrical utilities segment. Market cap is $53.3 billion for D and $64.2 billion for DUK. For non-shareholders, below is a short explanation of each, per the corporate description on TD Ameritrade:

Dominion Energy, Inc., formerly Dominion Resources, Inc., is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment DVP, Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other. The DVP segment includes regulated electric distribution and regulated electric transmission.

The Dominion Generation segment includes regulated electric fleet and merchant electric fleet.

The Dominion Energy segment includes gas transmission and storage, gas gathering and processing, liquefied natural gas import and storage, and nonregulated retail energy marketing. As of December 31, 2016, Dominion served utility and retail energy customers, and operated an underground natural gas storage system with approximately one trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. Duke Energy Corporation is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries.

The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. The operations include electricity sold wholesale to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities and other load-serving entities.

The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment serves residential, commercial, industrial and power generation natural gas customers.

The Commercial Renewables primarily acquires, builds, develops and operates wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental United States.

Sounds pretty similar, eh? They both operate in the regulated electric utility segment, both have natural gas exposure, and both generate electricity. From an asset viewpoint, a major difference is the extensive natural gas infrastructure of Dominion. Let's compare some fundamental financial data:

GAAP Earnings TDA, Yahoo.com Dominion Duke Industry P/E Trailing 23.9 26.9 23.7 P/E Forward 20.5 18.7 P/S 4.28 2.82 2.73 P/BV 3.28 1.53 2.48 Revenue Growth TTM % 11.2 5.5 7.7 Total Debt/Total Capital MRQ 66.5 56.2 54.8 Interest Coverage MRQ 3.7 4.1 6.27 Debt to Equity MRQ 2.15 1.28 PEG Ratio 6.4 6.1 Market Cap $B 53.3 63.6 Enterprise Value $B 89.5 115.6 Beta 0.3 0.3 EBITDA TTM $B 6.23 10.4 Operating Margin TTM % 33.4 28.1 Gross Profit TTM $B 5.8 9.8

On a valuation vantage point, Dominion looks a bit more expensive than Duke, but the added valuation could be justified by its higher TTM operating profit margin. Offsetting this higher profitability is higher debt exposure. Both could stand to improve their interest coverage ratios.

Reviewing fastgraph.com charts going back to 1998, and toggling to Operating Cash Flow rather than Earnings Per Share creates the following two charts:

Of interest is the difference in historic Price/Operating Cash Flow with Dominion at 8.7 and Duke at 7.6, probably driven by Dominion's 5.0% annual OCF growth vs. Duke's 1.3% annual OCF growth. Again, Dominion is higher priced, but the differential could be justified based on its higher operating profits and its historically higher cash flow growth.

The last stop on the graph train is Return on Invested Capital ROIC. As there are several formulas used to calculate ROIC, it is important to remain consistence in evaluations, and I prefer the graphic display of Fastgraph, as shown below:

As demonstrated, Dominion has generated higher ROIC over the past few years, but not substantially above an industry average of 4% to 5%. However, comparing Dominion's ROIC with Duke's produces a interesting table below. Hands down, Dominion has generated far better ROIC over a longer term than Duke, according to Fastgraph.



Morningstar offers a slightly different calculation for ROIC and a 10-yr history. Below are average ROIC comparisons similar to the chart above, using M* calculations:



Either way, Dominion's management has outperformed Duke's in generating higher ROIC over virtually every time period analyzed. Needless to say, utilities generating consistently higher ROIC should be worth more to investors.

With its "Bulls Say / Bears Say" commentary, Morningstar offers an intriguing few sentence recap of both side of the investing coin. Below are their recent comments for Dominion and Duke.

Dominion: Bulls Say We expect annual dividend increases to average 10% during the next five years.

The majority of regulated utility growth investments in Virginia enjoy rate-rider treatment, significantly reducing regulatory lag and providing equity returns near 11%, well above the national average and our estimate of the company's cost of equity.

We think the dividend yield and earnings growth could deliver double-digit total annual returns for conservative investors for the foreseeable future. Duke: Bulls Say Duke's regulated utilities provide a stable source of earnings. The company's large capital-expenditure plan should drive rate base and earnings growth for the next several years.

The company operates in constructive North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida regulatory jurisdictions, which account for most of the company's regulated revenue.

Duke's skilled management team has delivered, wisely focusing on core regulated operations and moaty growth investments. Dominion: Bears Say Sequestration reduced electricity demand growth in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. A smaller government could be a headwind for future earnings growth.

Now that Virginia has reached its goal for in-state energy production, regulators have cut incentive returns on new generation investment from above-average levels.

Low natural gas prices continue to pressure merchant generation earnings at the Millstone nuclear power plant. Duke: Bears Say

Energy-efficiency improvements are limiting energy demand growth, putting more pressure on Duke to seek customer rate increases.

Duke's aggressive investment plan increases regulatory risk.

The Piedmont Natural Gas acquisition requires synergies beyond our estimates to create shareholder value, given the high price Duke paid.

Morningstar has a 4 Star rating on Dominion with a fair valuation of $85 while Duke has a 3 Star rating and a Fair Valuation of $87.

To me, the deciding factor between the two utilities is the midstream assets held by Dominion and its drop-down MLP, Dominion Midstream (DM). D owns 51% of DM outstanding shares and is the General Partner. These assets, and the cash flow generated by the Cove Point LNG export terminal to be dropped down next year, along with the various Right of First Refusal assets such as the Blue Racer pipeline, favor Dominion. At this juncture, Dominion's interest in DM equals about $2.37 per share in value and contributes a bit over $0.11 in EPS. Currently, this is nothing to write home to Mom about, but over time, DM, with its GP payments and IDRs coupled with an anticipated 20% annual distribution growth going out to 2020, should contribute handsomely to Dominion's overall shareholder return.

Back to the music. The Jeff Beck version features Jeff Beck (guitars), Rod Stewart (vocals), Ronny Wood (bass), Mickey Waller (drums), and Nicky Hopkins (piano). A video of this rendition is linked here.

The Grateful Dead version is a bit longer (expecting anything else from the Dead?) and features the usual Dead band members: Jerry Garcia (guitar, vocals), Bill Kreutzmann (drums), Phil Lesh (bass), Ron "Pigpen" McKernan (organ, harmonica), and Bob Weir (guitar). On January 14, 1967, The Dead debuted "Morning Dew" at the Human Be-In in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. In March '67, the band released the song on their debut album. The last time the Dead played this tune was in 1995 just before Jerry Garcia's passing, and it is estimated the band played this song 240 times over their careers. For true Deadheads who can't get enough, an interesting website offers its top six Dead renditions of Morning Dew. A video of the original Grateful Dead album version is linked here.

As I did not become a Deadhead until 1971, when I met my current lovely bride of 43 years, I still prefer the Jeff Beck version, and it also introduced me to the infectious voice of Rod Stewart. Needless to say, experiencing either version at ear-splitting volume with headphones will still make my day. PS: And that is the way it should be experienced - ear-splitting volume. Enjoy.

