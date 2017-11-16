Omega Healthcare Investors: 10 Stocks You Could Have Bought Instead

Some of the money you lost holding OHI. Image via Twitter

Remembrance Of Things Past

Last month we wrote that Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) wasn't healthy enough for us. At the same time, we presented our 10 top names to our Bulletproof Investing subscribers. Here, we compare the performance of our top names versus OHI, and draw a few lessons for open-minded OHI longs.

Our Take On Omega Health Last Month

In our October article on OHI, after noting that it hadn't been healthy enough for us in June, we wrote:

Now, OHI looks a bit worse to us as it fails (one of) our two screens. As the current screen capture from our admin panel shows, OHI fails our first screen now, because the mean of its short-term and long-term returns is now negative.

As you can see above, the "6m Exp Return" figure was -0.18%. Because it was negative, our system didn't bother applying the second screen, the gauge of option sentiment. Bear in mind that, of the approximately 4,000 securities in the U.S. with options traded on them, 2,015 passed our two screens on Friday - it's really not that high of a hurdle this late in a bull market. OHI wasn't one of them though.

We went on to point out that our top names from June had, on average, outperformed both OHI and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since then.

How OHI Has Performed Since

We wrote our October article on OHI using data as of October 6th. Here's OHI's total return since then:

Our Top Names From Early October

Also on October 6th, we presented Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of the previous close to our Marketplace subscribers. They were: Alibaba (BABA), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), PayPal (PYPL), Align Technology (ALGN), IAC/Interactive (IAC), Nvidia (NVDA), Rogers (ROG), 51 Jobs (JOBS), Sanderson Farms (SAFM), and TopBuild (BLD).

Here's how they have performed since:

If you had bought our worst-performing stock from then, TopBuild, you would have outperformed OHI by 8.88%. On average, though, our top 10 names are up 9.12% since then (versus about 0.8% for SPY), so if you had bought equal dollar amounts of our top ten names, you would have outperformed OHI by 20.2%.

Some Lessons From This

Here are a few lessons you can draw from this: