Cheniere Energy: Catalyst In Asia Demand

Cheniere Energy (LNG) will continue reporting strong growth numbers in the future as it brings more projects online amid a healthy macro environment. The company has recently reported great quarterly results, even though, on paper, it may seem like it missed analysts' consensus estimate. More importantly, the results have confirmed that the company's growth story will continue.

For the three months ending September, Cheniere Energy reported a net loss of $289 million, or $1.24 per share, which was significantly greater than a loss of $101 million, or $0.44 per share, reported in the third quarter of last year. The loss was significantly greater than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.50 per share. That triggered a 1.4% drop in Cheniere Energy stock.

Remember that analysts' consensus estimates exclude the impact of one-time items and are typically compared with adjusted EPS numbers. Cheniere Energy, however, hasn't released any adjusted earnings per share metric, but during the conference call, the management did remind investors that the quarterly loss was driven mainly by the $409 million increase in net loss attributable to non-controlling interest. Almost 90% of that increase was related to a one-time, non-cash amortization charge. Excluding the impact of this item pushes the company's earnings to a net profit of $75 million. With 232.6 million of weighted average number of common shares outstanding, we can easily calculate an adjusted EPS figure of $0.32 per share, which was considerably higher than analysts' consensus estimate.

Although it is great to see that Cheniere Energy is now reporting quarterly net profits, it is my opinion that the LNG exporter is primarily a growth story, not an earnings story. Cheniere Energy dominates the US LNG exports landscape, but it is still a young company which only started shipping LNG cargoes from its Sabine Pass, Louisiana facility last year. And like most young companies, it should post strong top-line growth. And that's exactly what Cheniere Energy has been doing.

Image: Investor Presentation

In the latest quarter, Cheniere Energy posted a three-fold increase in total revenues, on a year-over-year basis, to $1.40 billion as LNG revenues ballooned from just $399 million last year to $1.33 billion. For the first nine months of this year, Cheniere Energy has reported more than five-fold increase in total revenues to $3.86 billion. The growth has been driven by the completion of the first three LNG processing facilities, also called trains, at Sabine Pass. The company completed work on the first train last year, but it only started making commercial deliveries from it in late-2016. The other two trains made first commercial deliveries in 2017. As a result, the impact of these startups was really felt this year. That's why we're seeing significant revenue growth. The company exported a total of 135 LNG cargoes in the first nine months of this year totaling 482 TBtu of the fuel. By comparison, last year, it exported just 33 cargoes representing 114 Tbtu of LNG.

I believe Cheniere Energy could continue doing well in the foreseeable future, thanks to the healthy macro environment. The demand for LNG from Asian buyers has turned out to be far stronger than anyone expected. We've been hearing about the 40% to 50% surge in LNG imports from China. Recently, an analyst from S&P Global Platts confirmed that China's LNG imports have actually increased 50% on a year-to-date basis and are on track to climb to 50 million metric tons in 2018. That would make China the world's second-largest LNG importer. I believe the demand could continue growing well into the future as China's power generation sector gradually shifts from consuming coal to cleaner-burning natural gas.

Meanwhile, some of Asia's smaller economies, such as Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Vietnam, could also report phenomenal growth in LNG demand coming from the growing energy needs. I think Pakistan and Vietnam could turn out to be some of the major growth drivers. When it comes to LNG, no other country has laid out more ambitious growth plans than Pakistan. The country is currently a small LNG buyer on a global scale. It currently imports roughly 4.5 million tonnes of LNG, but it aims to expand its capacity to 30 million tonnes by 2022. Japan's Mitsui & Co. Ltd., which recently purchased an interest in the country's floating, storage and regasification unit, believes the country's imports could grow to 20 million tonnes by 2022. Either way, Pakistan could quickly emerge as one of the world's largest LNG buyers. Vietnam, on the other hand, is developing its first 1 million tonnes per year LNG import plant in the Ba Ria Vung Tau province which will come online in 2020, but the government aims to grow imports to 10 million tonnes by 2035.

All of this will be hugely beneficial for Cheniere Energy because firstly, the strong demand from Asian buyers has lifted the LNG prices in Asia's spot markets by almost 75% from this year's lows to $9.45 per mmBtu at the end of last week. This should have a positive impact on Cheniere Energy's earnings since it has been selling some LNG cargoes to Chinese buyers on short-term contracts which are usually priced close to the spot prices.

Secondly, it will make it easier for Cheniere Energy to secure additional long-term supply contracts for its existing and upcoming LNG export plants at attractive prices. The company has recently brought the fourth train at Sabine Pass online which will begin commercial operations from March-2018. This will be followed by the start-up of the fifth train at Sabine Pass in the second half of 2019. In addition to this, Cheniere Energy is also constructing two trains at Corpus Christi, Texas, the first of which will start delivering commercial cargoes from the first half of 2019 and the second a year later. These startups will allow Cheniere Energy to gradually grow its capacity from 18 million tonnes per year currently to 31.5 million tonnes by 2020. This will continue fueling the company's growth.

It is also great to see that Cheniere Energy is getting a lot of support from the Trump administration. In fact, Jack Fusco, the company's CEO, was a part of President Trump's business delegation on his recent trip to China. There, Fusco signed an MoU with the China National Petroleum Corporation, which was witnessed by President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. More importantly, Cheniere Energy has received a green signal to open an office in Beijing. This should help the company in building relationships while working on securing long-term contracts with potential buyers in China.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Remember that Cheniere Energy does not directly own its LNG facilities at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi. Instead, its core assets are held by its subsidiaries, primarily Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC, Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSEMKT:CQH) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP). However, Cheniere Energy is the only vehicle through which investors can gain exposure to the entire Cheniere family.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.