Scorpio Tankers: Upturn Here?

Q3 earnings were a little light but generally in line with the guidance the company gave in mid-September. There was some dry docking of ships and absorption of a few of the Navig8 boats meant some down days, which weighed on the quarter.

The main gist of the call though was following though:

Booked rates so far for Q4 are significantly better than broker spot rates.

The seasonal pick up in day rates has started a few weeks early this year. Normally, they don't start picking up until Thanksgiving give or take a week. They started moving higher two weeks ago, particularly for LR2's which are starting off of a higher base than last year.

MR rates which were depressed from post hurricane gasoline inventory destocking are recovering with inventories back to multi-year averages.

The fleet is only going to grow <2% this year and might only grow 1% next year while global demand is looking firmer than expected and possibly growing 5%.

Order book sticking at 20 year lows and paired with global construction capacity continuing to be reduced.

We still will have to see if the rates picture can rebound meaningfully. The bullish picture Bugbee painted last year has not played out - yet. However, with the global economy in good shape leading to good gasoline demand, inventories down from last year and order book/supply at record lows, the thesis looks still valid. Perhaps we're seeing that with STNG Q4 bookings so far significantly better than broker spot rates and the early uptick in rates.

I came into this quarter thinking management was going to lose credibility if there wasn't some sign of the supply/demand thesis starting to play out, not from Q3 numbers but from the rate picture of the upcoming busy season. I didn't get everything I wanted but I think it's starting to look encouraging. Plus, if supply grows 1% (and possibly not at all next year) and the global economy leading to a very healthy demand picture, simple math implies some big rate increases ahead.

The next few weeks/months should be very telling. Fingers crossed for bulls. Still think the January and April calls are the best way to play it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.