Stage Stores (SSI) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 16, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Alysha Tawney - Stage Stores, Inc.

Michael L. Glazer - Stage Stores, Inc.

Oded Shein - Stage Stores, Inc.

Thorsten Weber - Stage Stores, Inc.

Analysts

Dana Lauren Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Stage Stores' Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, the company will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your moderator for today's conference call, Ms. Alysha Tawney, Manager of Strategy and Investor Relations. Ms. Tawney, please begin your conference.

Alysha Tawney - Stage Stores, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Good morning. With us on the call is Michael Glazer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Oded Shein, Chief Financial Officer; and Thorsten Weber, Chief Merchandising Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then take questions. Supplemental materials regarding our business are available in a presentation posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at corporate.stage.com.

Our comments this morning include adjusted results not derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP results have been adjusted to exclude the impact of charges related to the Gordmans acquisition, store closures and other strategic initiatives. Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results are including in this morning's earnings release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our discussion this morning will also include forward-looking statements. Various factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K, our other filings with the SEC and this morning's earnings release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date and we undertake no obligation to update those statements.

I'll now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael L. Glazer - Stage Stores, Inc.

Thank you, Alysha. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'll begin by discussing our third quarter performance and sharing our thoughts about the critical fourth quarter. Oded will follow with financial details and then, Thorsten Weber, our Chief Merchandising Officer, will join us to answer any questions.

Let's start by discussing the impact that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had on our communities, our guests and our associates. The effect of the storms were felt by roughly 130 of our stores. The majority of those stores reopened within a week, but nine of those stores suffered significant damage. Six of the nine will reopen next week in time for Thanksgiving, one will reopen next spring and we have permanently closed two of the stores.

Tens of thousands of our guests were impacted by the storms and several hundred of our associates suffered losses, including 100 who lost most of their possessions. I am very proud of our teams' quick response and dedication to helping those affected. Stage associates, together with our generous vendors, business partners and guests from around the country have raised more than $1 million for those harmed by these tragic events.

Beyond the contributions of money, merchandise and supplies, I continue to be humbled by the numerous stories of the dedication, bravery and commitment of our associates who provided their time and energy to assist the communities we serve during this time of need. Additionally, our private label credit card holders, who were impacted by the storms, received temporary relief through payment deferrals and fee waivers. Again, I am truly thankful for the generosity we have experienced in the wake of these disasters.

Despite all of the disruption from the storms, we feel great about the traction we are gaining from the jumpstart initiatives in our department stores and the transition to a true off-price model in our Gordmans stores.

Looking at our third quarter performance in our department stores, comp sales were down 3.9%. Excluding the impact of the hurricanes, we achieved sequential improvement in comp sales from the second quarter. We had strong back-to-school sales, but our momentum was curtailed when we suffered a direct hit from the storms. We regained our sales momentum in October and had positive comp sales for the month.

In addition, stores in our four major energy states are performing slightly better than the balance of the chain. We believe that the headwinds to comp sales from the oil and gas states are becoming a non-factor as we anniversary those results.

Inventory continues to be in great shape as we enter the holiday season. Our merchandising teams have done a fabulous job poking (05:02) on optimizing inventory levels and receipt flow to ensure that our guests see newness at all times. Our department store inventory was down 9% at the end of the third quarter and our clearance inventory was down 20%.

Our non-apparel areas, which include home and gifts, cosmetics and handbags, once again outperformed our apparel categories. In fact, our non-apparel business actually had a positive comp for the quarter. Our best-performing apparel categories were denim, plus sizes, dresses and active. Within active, we saw significant gains in Nike, adidas and Puma. We're also very excited to have grown e-commerce sales by double digits once again in the past quarter and we expect this trend to continue with the spike in e-commerce sales in the fourth quarter.

As part of our initiative to connect department stores and e-commerce, we recently began piloting, what we call, Web at POS. Web at POS (06:13) allows us to bring our guests an assortment seven times larger than an average store while they shop in any of our nearly 800 department stores. This provides an endless aisle to our guests who are looking for a different brand, color, size, style or item. It also allows us to increase our average transaction value by using suggestive selling techniques.

Turning to our off-price business, we were pleased with the progress we have made with Gordmans. We have eliminated coupons and promotions and successfully implemented pricing, which is competitive with the rest of the off-price industry. We saw sales improve each month of last quarter with October being our strongest month since the acquisition. Importantly, the inventory in our off-price business is now approaching our planned levels.

As we move into the critical fourth quarter, we have a number of initiatives in place to drive a compelling holiday shopping experience. One, building on the momentum we have seen throughout the year, we aim to be the gift destination for our guests this holiday season. We will accomplish this by expanding our women's gift power center and by adding a toy power center featuring the iconic FAO Schwarz brand.

Two, we will drive the cosmetics business in the fourth quarter with expanded beauty brands. We recently introduced a smaller-format Estee Lauder and Clinique counter in 32 additional department stores. In 150 department stores, we launched a compelling self-service environment, featuring new brands like The Body Shop, theBalm and philosophy. The initial response has been extremely positive and these new offerings have clearly attracted younger guests into our department stores.

Three, in the first week of November, we reissued over 2 million new private label credit cards to our department store and off-price guests. We have seen strong results from credit card reissuances in prior years and expect this, along with compelling credit advantage offers, to invigorate holiday shopping.

Four, finally, we remain focused on marketing efficiency. We continue to reduce the amount of print and shift our media mix to digital as we place more emphasis on our mobile app, email and social media. Our loyalty program is showing strong gains not only in enrollment, but also in consumer spending.

Importantly, for Gordmans, our first marketing campaign launched last week and will continue through Christmas. It involves a heavy dose of digital, along with radio and television.

In summary, we saw incremental comp sales improvement in the third quarter when considering the impact of the hurricanes. Our positive comp sales in October provide strong momentum going into the holidays. We have seen improved trends in the energy states and we are excited about the conversion of Gordmans to a true off-price business.

All of these factors have us feeling very optimistic about the fourth quarter and we believe we are well-positioned to provide our guests with a great holiday shopping experience. As a result of our third quarter performance and our positive outlook for the fourth quarter, we have narrowed the guidance range for both earnings and comp sales.

Before I turn the call over to Oded, I am pleased to share that our Board of Directors has authorized our 50th consecutive quarterly dividend. We were very proud of this important milestone as it demonstrates our continuing commitment to returning value to our shareholders.

Oded?

Oded Shein - Stage Stores, Inc.

Thanks, Michael, and good morning, everyone. For the third quarter, net sales were $357.2 million, an increase of 12.6% to last year. Comparable sales decreased 3.9%. As Michael mentioned, we estimated the loss from the storms in the quarter to be $3.8 million or 1.1% of sales.

For the quarter, average unit retail increased while traffic was lower than last year, but in line with the second quarter improvement. The net loss for the quarter was $0.64 per share. The estimated loss attributable to the storms was $0.05 per share. In the third quarter last year, we incurred a net loss of $0.58 per share and an adjusted loss of $0.57 per share. The decrease in earnings to last year was a result of the impact of the storms as well as deleverage from lower comp sales and the unfavorable tax rate, offset by a sharp increase in merchandise margin rate this year. The merchandise margin rate for the quarter was up 260 basis points to last year, while the gross profit rate increased 230 basis points. The increase in the merchandise margin rate was due to lower clearance sales, which decreased by almost a-third and is evident in the increased AUR.

We continued to tightly manage expenses across the company. SG&A for the quarter was higher than last year due to the acquisition of the Gordmans business. Our private label credit card programs continued to grow during the quarter. The department store penetration rate increased 90 basis points over last year's rate. We're also very pleased with the penetration growth of the Gordmans private label credit card, which is currently running well above plan.

As mentioned above, we incurred an estimated loss of $0.05 per share in the quarter attributable to hurricanes, Harvey and Irma. The loss was caused by an estimated $3.8 million of lost sales in approximately 130 disrupted or closed stores and the corresponding gross margin impact, expense associated with relief efforts and charitable contributions for impacted communities and associates and the expense resulting from fee waivers and payment holidays granted to impacted private label credit card holders.

We expect to incur hurricane-related losses also in the fourth quarter due to the impact of stores that remain closed into the fourth quarter while we rebuild and the remaining effect on our PLCC program. For the fiscal year, we estimate total losses associated with hurricanes to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.09 per share. These loss expectations are incorporated into our revised guidance.

Moving to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with merchandise inventories up 1.6% compared to last year. For department stores, inventories were down 8.7%, driven by a 20% decrease in clearance ownership. At quarter-end, borrowing under our $450 million credit facility were $267 million and total net debt was $242 million. Excess availability under our credit facility at the end of the quarter improved by $45 million, $157 million this year compared to $112 million a year ago.

Capital expenditures for the quarter, net of landlord construction allowances, totaled $10 million. We updated three stores and closed four stores during the quarter. We also added Clinique and Lauder shops to 32 additional stores. During the third quarter, we also announced the planned closure of our South Hill, Virginia distribution center by the end of this fiscal year as part of its strategy to increase the efficiency of our distribution network.

Stage operates three other distribution centers in Texas, Ohio and Nebraska with ample capacity to service all of our department stores in off-price locations as well as providing e-commerce fulfillment. Operations from the Virginia distribution center will be transferred to these other facilities.

Looking forward, as noted in this morning's press release, we are raising the lower-end of our comp sales and EPS guidance for the year. With the continued momentum in our sales in the third quarter, we now expect comp sales to be in the range of minus 6% to minus 4% compared to our prior guidance of minus 7% to minus 4%. Total sales are expected to be in the range of $1.560 billion to $1.590 billion. We also continue to see an opportunity to improve merchandise margins in the fourth quarter over last year.

Our revised EPS guidance range for 2017 is an adjusted loss of $0.90 to $1.25 per share compared to our prior guidance of an adjusted loss of $0.90 to $1.35. We assumed a share count of 27.5 million and a tax rate ranging from 35% to 37%. The negative impact of the tax rate on our annual earnings compared to last year is estimated at $0.07 to $0.10 per share.

Our capital allocation plans reflect our focus on operating efficiently in the current environment. We continue to expect $40 million in capital expenditures for the year. As you have seen throughout the year, we're tightly managing inventories and expect working capital to be a source of cash, leading to a positive free cash flow for 2017 across the guidance range after excluding the initial investment in Gordmans.

That concludes my remarks. We would now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And we have a question from the line of Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory Group. Go ahead. Your line is open.

Dana Lauren Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Good morning, everyone. Hello, Michael and Oded. Can you please talk a little bit about, as you went through the quarter, in the month of October, anything differ between Gordmans and the Stage nameplates in terms of what you saw? And as you think about holiday season 2017 as compared to 2016, what are the biggest differences whether in marketing or products that you expect from each of the banners? Thank you.

Thorsten Weber - Stage Stores, Inc.

This is Thorsten. Let's start with the difference, really two different places with – between Stage and Gordmans. So, Stage, when you look at the quarter, we had great momentum going into August from back-to-school, a terrific back-to-school period in August. Challenging September for all the reasons we articulated, but a really strong finish, particularly late into October.

We have a lot of things we're excited about going into holiday on the Stage side. So, I'd first say, our non-apparel position, we had a positive comp, lots of momentum there. Non-apparel categories over-index when you get into Q4. So, we liked our position, our home was (19:09) up mid-teens in Q3. So, our momentum there is strong between gifts, décor and textiles. Handbag's up mid-single digits. Our cosmetics, as Michael alluded to, with our new beauty shop in the Clinique and Lauder counters. So, we think we're extremely well positioned now with our big power centers in place and we're ready to go on the Stage side.

On the Gordmans side, what I'd tell you is that it's really a startup for us. When you think back, we took over the stores starting in April and they had virtually no receipts in the first quarter. We had to rebuild a merchandising team. We did that in the second quarter. We have a great team in place now, that's both Gordmans' merchants as well as merchants from other key off-price retailers. We've rebuilt our inventory throughout the quarter. And what we're seeing now in the Gordmans stores is, each month, our trends have sequentially gotten better. We planned conservatively, we're pretty close to those plans, but we're seeing the sequential increases.

We're also seeing other key metrics improve as we go through the quarter at Gordmans. So, for example, our conversion from September and October and October into right now, we're seeing it improve at Gordmans. We're seeing our traffic improve sequentially. We're seeing our average transaction value improved as well and very importantly, we're seeing our guest satisfaction scores improved in Gordmans now over the last several weeks. You can imagine that it took a hit when we were out of business. Basically, stores were half empty back in the summer. As we rebuild now, we're happy to see our guest satisfaction scores accelerate.

The key thing now for Gordmans from a marketing standpoint, we really didn't have an acquisition play in place in Q3, because we weren't ready from a merchandising standpoint, but we're ready now. So, we have a great marketing campaign that just kicked off at Gordmans. It's got digital in play, it's got broadcast of TV, radio, really trying to attract new guests into our stores, but also to attract existing guests to get them back in, a direct mail campaign, e-mail, text, social, et cetera. So, we feel like we're extremely well positioned on the Gordmans side.

And then to finish up the question on the Stage side, from a marketing standpoint, the marketing team has done just a fantastic job really reevaluating the mix of our spend, moving off of print where we've had found that we're just not as efficient, we're maybe speaking to our existing customers in an inefficient way, redeploying that money into digital, which impacts e-com as well as our stores and also redeploying in the broadcast. So, we feel – it's really in two different places we feel extremely optimistic for both Stage and Gordmans as we enter holiday.

Michael L. Glazer - Stage Stores, Inc.

The other thing I'd say to you, Dana, is with – to your question about how does this year differ from last year, the one thing that's certainly different for us, especially on the department store side of the business, would be – we don't feel that horrible headwind coming from energy that we had last year. It just would never end and it just seemed like those – some of these smaller cities on the oil patch just weren't going to recover.

And as I said in my opening comments, the one nice thing that's happened now is, that it's – I don't want to go so – I'm reluctant to say that it's somehow going to be a tailwind, but it certainly is not going to be a headwind and we've certainly neutralized it maybe for no other reason, just the fact that we're anniversarying those awful comps from last year.

Oded Shein - Stage Stores, Inc.

And finally, just one more point, talk about inventory levels, last year, we felt that we were fairly heavy going into the fourth quarter. This year, as we mentioned, department stores are down 8.7% to last year's inventories puts us in a great position to be able to chase the business and also to generate strong gross margin, especially on the merchandising margin side. So, we are very pleased with that.

Dana Lauren Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

And just following up on the merchandise margin, the improvement is impressive. What are the key drivers and is the lean inventories help that going forward? How do you look at it? Thank you.

Thorsten Weber - Stage Stores, Inc.

Yeah. This is Thorsten again. The key drivers are – we entered Q3 with less spring-summer apparel. We had too much last year. We pared it back and we exited with significantly less clearance. Michael had mentioned 20%. That was a key driver.

The team is just being more liquid and they're open to buy reserving receipts, it's (23:38) done a great job with that. It's allowed them to chase trends and drive newness for guests. That's played a key role. But also the teams have worked very closely with their supplier partners, getting just better costing upfront, improved purchase order markup and even starting to infuse some off-price into our department stores, particularly in the home store.

We've seen all of that really help drive the merch margins in Q3. Those things help drive in Q4, because we ended in with less clearance, market is still in place, but the other key part of Q4 is very specific to Q4.

You may recall, last year, we talked about in December, we had a coupon strategy where we tried to get more units per transaction, more traffic by offering what I'd call stackable coupons, where the guest could use several coupons in the same transaction. That didn't work for us last year, did not drive incremental sales or units, it did hurt our AUR last December in the high-single digits. We have a clear specific opportunity this December to have a better promotional strategy in place and recoup that AUR not only driving margins, I think it will drive top line as well.

Dana Lauren Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Thank you. Best of luck for the holiday season.

Michael L. Glazer - Stage Stores, Inc.

Thank you, Dana.

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to management.

Michael L. Glazer - Stage Stores, Inc.

Great. Thank you. Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's call and we certainly wish all of you on the call a happy, healthy and safe holiday season. And we look forward to speaking with you again after the conclusion of our fiscal year. Thank you, everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

