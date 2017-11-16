OPEC: The First Anniversary Of The Production Control Pact - Who Has Won?

The success has a price, however - a wave of investments in new production has already risen and will get stronger.

Supply reductions are real and material, even though they fell far short of the advertised target, as we anticipated.

Nearly a year ago, on November 30, 2016, OPEC signed its landmark production control Agreement, the cartel's first major coordinated initiative in eight years. One year later, OPEC's key policy makers - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi - have a lot to celebrate.

Tangible Results

Petroleum statistics appear to indicate that the deal, which was designed to drain record high oil inventories, has helped to accomplished the goal - at least as it relates to the relatively transparent OECD inventories. Despite a rampant non-compliance by smaller exporters, a significant amount of oil supply has been taken off the market by OPEC - as a result of a policy decision, as opposed to natural declines or a lack of investment.

OECD petroleum inventories have shrunk meaningfully during 2017 and oil prices have been on the rise for three months in a row, with Brent and OPEC Basket prices recently approaching the high end of their respective ranges for 2015-2017.

We estimate that some depletion in global petroleum inventories would have occurred by this time even without the Agreement, but it would have been modest and would have come at a price of another very painful year for producers.

The result to date convincingly defeats many of the superficial claims that inundated the blogosphere a year ago: that "OPEC is dead," "OPEC is all talk," "production cut won't work because OPEC members cheat," etc. Those declarations missed two critical circumstances:

the seriousness of intent by those few members of OPEC that mattered, and

the maturation of the downcycle that enabled the initiative's success in 2017.

From an investor's perspective, the view on OPEC's steps taken a year ago could mean a difference between a loss and a gain.

A Radical Policy Shift Implemented By The GCC In 2017

As many investors are trying to figure out the next move by oil prices, it might be helpful to look back and try to interpret key events on the OPEC front.

OIL ANALYTICS closely monitors OPEC developments. In August 2016 we detected an apparent shift by Saudi Arabia from its previous policy of targeting a market share to a strategy of supporting prices. The development was of paramount importance for oil fundamentals.

We had interpreted Saudi Arabia's previous stance as a pro-cyclical - intentional or not - "flooding the market with oil at the worst moment," possibly in a deliberate effort to strangle capital investment in longer-term oil projects around the world. At that time, demand was growing but the market was still significantly oversupplied. Maintaining a constant market share, we reasoned, meant producing above demand and effectively exacerbating pressure on prices. In our view, that policy was could be effective and logical during the early phase of the downcycle.

Saudi Arabia's initial policy was consistent. The Kingdom first announced it to the industry and financial markets in September-October 2014. Worth noting, Saudi Arabia was ahead of the curve at that time in its understanding of the situation. The radical change in the supply/demand balance became fully apparent to everyone several months later.

KSA's policy remained unchanged for almost two years. In early 2016, the Kingdom turned down an insistent overture by certain other OPEC members and Russia who urged Saudi Arabia to change its stance. (Of note, Russia invested significant resources into a global and remarkably effective informational campaign in early 2016 promoting the idea of a production freeze but its effort to win Saudi Arabia's mind still failed.)

In August 2016, we communicated to our subscribers the following important conclusions:

We observed an apparent change in strategy by Saudi Arabia. We thought the change was real.

In our interpretation, the Kingdom had taken ownership of the production control initiative and became its primary sponsor.

In our view, the resolute shift in KSA's posture would have been unlikely without its allies, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, being onboard.

While the turn of events was somewhat unexpected and needed further monitoring, the possibility of a tightening by OPEC needed to be taken seriously.

As negotiations within OPEC unfolded, we argued that the sponsorship by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Abu Dahbi - with only minimal concessions from Iraq and Iran - was sufficient to make the initiative viable. We argued that all other parties in the negotiation, including Russia, were of little relevance and mostly decorum.

Fast forward one year. During the first nine months of 2017, the 12 OPEC participants in the Agreement delivered a year-on-year reduction in their combined production volumes of ~0.6 million barrels per day, according to the cartel's official data. This represents an impressive shift from growth to contraction.

The graph below shows that the reductions by OPEC under the Agreement were the primary source of the inventory rebalancing in 2017.

Who Won?

Those Agreement participants who delivered "true" production cuts have come out as winners, despite lower volumes. As a reminder, the Agreement required that most of the participants subject to quotas reduce production by 4.6% from October 2016. The resulting reduction in exports was greater, depending on the producer. Still, the gain in revenues from higher prices offset the decrease in revenues due to lower export volumes (please note that the production cuts represent postponed volumes - the reserves are not lost).

Those Agreement participants, such as Venezuela, who would have seen their volumes decline irrespective of the Agreement, are even bigger winners. The are enjoying higher prices while producing all they can.

North American shale industry saw the greatest upside from OPEC's initiative. Shale oil producers are again gaining the market share, capturing resources and advancing technology, while in many cases also generating acceptable returns.

Obviously, the sponsor of these across-the-board gains by the industry are consumers around the world who are paying higher prices for oil. However, a case can be made that the consumers are also winners in the grand scheme of things. Higher oil prices would have arrived in any event, even in the absence of the coordinated volume fixing by exporters. The downcycle would have taken longer to run its natural course, but additional production capacity would have been obliterated.

While enjoying lower prices at the pump for a bit longer, consumers would have paid a higher price later on to fund the rebuilding of the production capacity.

Arguably, the stability of operations through the cycle benefits the consumer and leads to lower average prices, while booms and busts result in significant unproductive losses. (That said, let's make no mistake, OPEC's actions are anti-competitive in their nature.)

Shales Coming Back With A Vengeance

The tightening by OPEC has provided a stimulus for investment into oil production. Larger projects with longer lead times - such as many Deepwater developments - need still higher prices and, most importantly, greater confidence that the higher prices are here to stay. Shorter-cycle projects, on the other hand, have already received ample financing.

The North American shale oil industry has been in an upcycle for over a year. Thanks to the encouragement from higher oil prices and OPEC action, operating activity in shales gained momentum throughout 2017. In fact, activity has been so robust that the industry continuously bumped against capacity constraints since the second quarter.

By August of this year, U.S. oil production had increased by ~0.7 million barrels a day from the low point in mid-2016, a solid annualized growth rate.

It is important to note that the recovery in U.S. oil production occurred in a price environment materially weaker than what we are witnessing most recently. The onset of higher oil prices, if it holds, should providing the North American oil industry with sufficient operating margins to expand on a sustained basis.

At the current levels, oil prices are still far from being a windfall. However, the increase is certainly helping to fund the industry massive working capital requirements, the refurbishment of cold-stacked equipment, re-hiring and training of personnel, and exploration and delineation work on the newly captured acreage. Operators have a chance to layer in hedges at more attractive levels, adding visibility to their operating plans for the new fiscal year.

As a next step, we are likely to see a fresh wave of financings that will supplement cash flows and fuel an even higher level of activity in 2018.

If U.S. oil production could grow at prices below $50 per barrel, it will certainly continue to grow if prices hold above $55 per barrel.

