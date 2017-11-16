7.5% Dividend Yielding Preferred Share Keeps Dropping To A Buy

MFA-B is normally overvalued but has been dipping into the buy range over the last few months.

MFA Financial (MFA) is running a portfolio primarily made up of credit-based RMBS assets:

(Source: MFA Q3 2017 earnings presentation)

MFA is down materially as of recent:

That spilled over to their preferred share:

However, MFA has excellent coverage on the preferred shares. Normally these are too expensive to buy, but it dropped again. Congrats to whomever catches it. MFA-B is usually overvalued, but they dropped multiple times over the last few months and I was able to acquire shares. They have an ex-dividend in late November (expected 11/30/2017, but could be different).

Why the drop?

Why did MFA-B drop? Probably due to the weak earnings release. Common shares declined and the correlation put a little pressure on MFA-B. The assets are non-agency assets, but the credit risk to the preferred shares isn’t too bad. Non-agency assets should continue to perform (receive payments of interest and principal), but they don’t have much room to gain further in book value because credit spreads are already so thin. Given those thin credit spreads making it extremely difficult to find a decent yield (outside mall REITs), it is wonderful when MFA-B goes on sale. Here are the reasons management gave for having a weaker quarter than expected:

(Source: MFA Q3 2017 earnings presentation)

The reasons are in the red box.

Preferred share

As I said earlier, MFA-B is in my portfolio. I caught it around a month ago when it had a temporary dip down to the $25.15 to $25.25 range. Following that dip it tended to sit around $.30 to $.40 higher. Now MFA-B suddenly came back down.

The current price of MFA-B is close to a buy:

(Guide to price chart at the end of article.)



(Source: CWMF)

MFA-B is the clear winner over the baby bond MFO. MFO is trading at a material premium and has no more call protection on the calendar. Therefore, I will be primarily talking about MFA-B.

MFA-B is a buy under $25.33. At the current price of $25.38, the preferred share is a great hold option for investors. Given the volatility of the preferred share over the last several months, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it dip back into the buy range before the ex-dividend date in late November.

(Source: CWMF)

MFA-B doesn’t have call protection for very long. MFA-B has call protection until 4/15/2018. However, they go ex-dividend at the end of November and already have some dividend accrual. As long as the investor buys shares of MFA-B before the ex-dividend date, they will receive the full dividend amount. The dividend for MFA-B is $0.4688. Technically the investor would have a capital loss on a call, but the yield to call isn’t bad due to the dividend accrual. Just don’t pretend the entire first dividend counts as “income”. Count anything paid over $25.00 as a decrease in the first dividend and it’ll be easier to follow the shares and handle call risk. I might use MFA-B for the dividend capture or I might hold onto it for longer.

Dividend accrual and dividend capture explained

Dividend accrual is the amount of the dividend accrued over a given period. MFA-B pays a dividend four times a year. Every 3 months, MFA-B will pay $0.4688 as long as the investor purchased shares before the ex-dividend date. To make things simple, let’s say investors get a dividend every 90 days. If you were to purchase MFA-B after 45 days, then half the dividend has been accrued.

Dividend capture is usually purchasing a preferred share with the intent to sell if the price of the preferred share doesn’t drop as much as the dividend. For instance:

Buy MFA-B for $25.38 Dividend pays $0.47 MFA-B falls to $25.21 Sell MFA-B for $25.21

The investor had a capital loss of $0.17 but an overall gain of $0.30 per share (dividend minus capital loss).

I have had an excellent track record with dividend captures. However, it’s important to note that I find opportunities where if the dividend capture does not happen the shares are worth holding. Sometimes if the shares drop by the dividend amount on an ex-dividend date they will bounce back over the next week or two. Worst case scenario, investors got a great entry price on a solid preferred share with a great yield.

Conclusion

MFA missed on earnings and the price dropped significantly. MFA-B also dropped and gave investors an attractive entry price. MFA has excellent coverage on the preferred shares. 10.49x market capitalization over preferred equity is one of the best in the sector. MFA-B is often too expensive to buy, but there have been more opportunities recently.

(Subscribers get access to a continually (real time) updated spreadsheet of every preferred share and baby bond I cover)

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

(Source:CWMF)

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

(Source: CWMF)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFA-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.