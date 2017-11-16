7.5% Dividend Yields Worth A Second Thought From The Giant Annaly Capital

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is overvalued, but I wouldn’t say the same for the preferred shares. Investors looking to invest in NLY would be wise to take a look at the preferred shares. Investors currently holding NLY’s common stock may want to consider selling it and looking for an opportunity within the preferred shares. NLY being overvalued does not mean the company is a bad mortgage REIT. It simply means the price is too high.

What makes Annaly preferred shares safe?

Annaly’s portfolio is primarily in Agency securities:

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

If the market were to go down substantially, NLY will survive. The stock price is likely to go down, but bankruptcy isn’t remotely probable. If the market takes a dive, NLY preferred shares should almost definitely survive.

Annaly Capital is also the largest mortgage REIT. Some of the smaller mortgage REITs will have a far more difficult time during a market panic. The company also has relatively low leverage compared to peers:

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

Compared to other mortgage REITs, NLY has kept their leverage low. The overall environment is making it more difficult making net interest income. Many mREITs have resorted to upping leverage (not a good idea). Annaly has not been raising leverage significantly.

Preferred shares

Guide on how to read price chart at the end of article.

NLY-D and NLY-E are both just outside the buy range. It could make sense to toss in some lowball bids on them and hope for execution:

Source: CWMF

NLY-D is $0.06 away from a buy rating.

NLY-E is $0.05 away from a buy rating.

When NLY-F first came out I was pounding the table telling investors to jump in. However, that was when shares were trading around $25.00. At $26.45, there are better options for yields under 7%.

The call risk is very real:

Source: CWMF

Again, the call risk for NLY-D and NLY-E is very real. There is no more call protection on the calendar and the company has shown they are willing to call shares. NLY-A was called around the time NLY-F was released. However, the worst cash to call is only negative by a few cents. The potential loss isn’t too bad, so long as investors remember that the first dividend is repaying the premium paid in purchasing the shares, it is absolutely not “income” (though it would be taxed that way).

As an example, let’s say you were to purchase NLY-D today at $25.40. When the quarterly dividend was paid of $0.4688, it would pay back the premium the investor paid when buying shares. In short, consider the first dividend paid to pay off the premium. After that, investors can treat every other dividend as a gain.

Why is NLY-D so close?

NLY-D is $0.02 cheaper than NLY-E but has a lower stripped yield by 12 basis points. The actual dividend amount NLY-E pays is higher:

NLY-D: Quarterly dividend of $0.4688

NLY-E: Quarterly dividend of $0.4766

If Annaly were to only call one of these two shares, the better choice would be NLY-E because it pays a higher dividend. Therefore, NLY-E does carry more call risk than NLY-D. NLY-C also carried a higher dividend amount than NLY-D. If it’s just a matter of call risk, investors in NLY-D really need to worry if NLY-C and NLY-E are called first. Note, Annaly is big enough to call NLY-C, D, and E at the same time. This is a major risk factor. Therefore, the worst cash to call is an extremely important metric here.

Conclusion

For investors looking to purchase NLY-D or/and NLY-E, it’s important to understand the risks. Either preferred share could be called by Annaly Capital Management. It’s more likely NLY-E would be called first because of the higher quarterly dividend amount. I believe either NLY-D or NLY-E are a superior investment to the common stock. The common stock is currently overvalued. The environment for mortgage REITs is more difficult to earn net interest income than at almost any point in the last several years.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Source: CWMF

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share.Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Source: NLY Q3 investor presentation

Source: CWMF

