Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 16, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Justin Yagerman - SVP IR & Business Strategy

Spyros Gianniotis - CFO

Jonathan Mcilroy - President

Analysts

Randy Giveans - Jefferies

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Joe Farricielli - Odeon Capital

Hosting the call today is Jonathan Mcilroy, President of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Spyros Gianniotis, Chief Financial Officer and Justin Yagerman, Senior Vice President.

I'd now like to turn the floor over to Mr. Mcilroy.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Good morning and thank you, operator. Before we start the presentation, I would like to welcome to our team Justin Yagerman, our Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Strategy. I am sure many of you know Justin. He has a long and distinguished career in the industry and brings to our team extensive experience in research, corporate finance, strategy and investing.

His insight in the broader maritime sector and his long tenure in the investment community will be greatly beneficial to Aegean as we are repositioning our global footprint. We're delighted to have him on Board.

Let's start our presentation with Slide Number 4, which provides a snapshot of financial results for the quarter. As you can tell, gross profit fell significantly in the quarter due to both lower margins as well as lower volumes. It's important to note that some of our lower volumes in the quarter were deliberate as we sought to [call] less profitable business from our network in places like Singapore and Fujairah.

However, both volumes and profitability were also impacted by extraordinary items in the quarter and an overall competitive marketplace. The culmination of these factors in the third quarter resulted in a net loss despite our successful effort to reduce our cost base.

Let's turn to Slide 5 to continue discussing the broader market conditions and developments, which should provide more context for our operating environment. During the third quarter of 2017, we continue to experience a very competitive market, which was compounded by a combination of extraordinary events, which impacted financial and operating results.

We continue to experience intense competition on a global level from both industry major to operate worldwide as well as smaller local operators that operate on a regional or even single port level. While the industry is going through consolidation, some of the small operators leave the field, the pace is not yet strong enough to make a difference in the short term.

Looking at the specific example of Singapore, the withdrawal of licenses and bankruptcies of at least five major players in that market had no discernible impact on delivered margins and the volume vacated was almost immediately absorbed by the other suppliers in what is in effect, a hyper saturated market.

New emissions regulations that will come into effect in 2020 should be a game changer as they call for cleaner fuel and lower emissions, which will translate into the need for higher investment across the bunker supply chain. We believe the combination of today's tough operating environment and the need for more capital to compete in the market from 2020 onwards, will ultimately benefit operators such as Aegean, which have access to capital and a large global footprint.

Turning to shipping markets, despite modest recovery in some segments, freight rates remain low and vessel operators are very cost-conscious focusing on minimizing their bunkering cost. While I briefly touched on this in the previous slide and we will go into it in more detail later in the presentation, during the past quarter we had to deal with several localized events, which had a material impact on the business.

The refinery fire at the Salina Cruz facility in Mexico, three hurricanes in the Gulf and tough weather conditions in other niche markets where we operate, combined not only to lower volumes in some of our more profitable market, but also materially raised cost, which we purchased product. This manifested both in the open market where we procure cargoes as well as in our hedging activities.

Let's turn to Slide 6 to delve into more detail on these events, their impact and the performance of Aegean. As mentioned, our sales volumes were impacted by our deliberate reductions in Singapore and Fujairah and by weather conditions in North America and other niche markets where we operate.

As we have previously announced, we have downsized our presence in Fujairah to two barges from four and we recently gave notice that we are withdrawing from the physical supply market in Singapore in Q1 2018. Both of these markets are extraordinarily competitive and were a drag on Aegean's profitability.

While we maintain a presence in both markets and continue to monitor industry trends and service our global customers, we need the strategic decision to decrease our presence there and deploy our assets in more profitable business. At the bottom of the slide, we have provided a bit more color on the various events which impacted the quarter.

Let's turn now to Slide 7, which discusses our operational highlight. While we cannot completely control market and whether-driven factors, we have continued to improve the efficiency of our network through cost discipline and the implementation of our strategic vision for the company.

Our cost reduction efforts are complemented by initiatives to optimize our assets through redeployment and upgrading our geographic mix of business. We continue to implement proactive initiatives that will have a positive, transformational, long-term impact on the company.

We had set a goal to achieve annualized cost savings of $20 million and I am happy to report that with initiatives we have implemented so far, we have already exceeded this goal. To date we have achieved annualized cost savings of around $24 million and we look forward to continuing our efforts to achieve a higher target of around $30 million. I will go into more details later on in our presentation.

However, the concrete steps taken include, Fujairah, downsizing the operation to two barges from four. Singapore, the closure of the physical supply business. Los Angeles, we have reduced our storage. The new storage taken at lower pricing and we will continue to target higher margin business.

Gibraltar, we have optimized the fleet, replacing three small barges with two larger vessels. The overall fleet, we have re-chartered six of our eight expiring vessel charters and are in the market to charter out the remaining two.

New operations, we have commenced new operations in Savanna and St. Croix. We as a company will continue to be proactive in the face of an otherwise challenging environment. While we are not satisfied with our financial performance in the third quarter, we believe the network changes that we have implemented, will begin to bear fruit and help bridge the company to the more profitable operating environment we see in the not too distant future.

I will now turn over the presentation to Spyros Gianniotis, our Chief Financial Officer.

Spyros Gianniotis

Thank you, Jonathan. Let's turn to Slide 9, which shows our Q3 2017 results. While we will compare year-over-year, we feel it is important to compare the provide quarter as it provides a more updated picture of the current market environment in which we operate.

As you can see, we experienced a 7.5% decrease in sales volumes from Q2 to Q3 of this year. As Jonathan mentioned in his presentation, our sales volume was impacted by our deliberate reductions in Singapore and Fujairah and by weather conditions in North America and other East markets where we operate.

Comparing Q3 2017 to Q2 2017, our gross profit decreased by 17.5% to $67.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 37.3% to $15.1 million and we recorded annual net loss of $3.8 million.

Let's now turn to Slide Number 10 to discuss the evolution of the drivers of our profitability. As I mentioned, comparing Q3 '17 to Q2 2017, our sales volume decreased by 7.5%. Our gross spread per metric ton decreased by 13.1% from $16.8 to $14.6 and adjusted EBITDA per metric ton decreased by 32.1% from $5.39 to $3.66.

The reduction in gross spread is a function of several factors, namely the intense competition in the marketplace, the higher oil procurement cost we had to incur, given the refinery outage as discussed and delivered volumes in certain niche markets due to weather related effects.

Let's turn to Slide 11, which provides more information on our operations and profitability. We will discuss the impact of the marketplace and the external factors on our profitability. The keys to highlight on this slide is the fact that operating expenses decreased approximately $5 million quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year as the cost cutting measures have been successfully implementing across the system.

Let's turn to Slide 12, which provides information on our liquidity and capital structure, both of which are strong. Comparing Q3 2017 to Q2 2017, our cash position decreased slightly to $74.8 million from $82.5 million. At the same time, receivables and inventory increased quarter-on-quarter as oil prices moved upwards sharply towards into the end of the quarter.

Total debt increased by $60 million to $876 million in total. Net debt decreased to $6 million from $25 million in the second quarter, reflecting the increasing inventory receivables. $14.8 million of cash was used in operations as oil prices increased during the quarter.

We are currently in the documentary stage of our global facility renewal and we expect to be completed by the end of this month. As we have previously said, it will be three-year facility with improved terms over the expiring one.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Jonathan to conclude our presentation.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, Spyros. Let's turn to Slide 14 to discuss our progress that we have achieved delivering on our core strategic initiative.

We have outlined that our objectives have been to reduce cost, rationalize and optimize our presence in key operating hubs and maximize asset utilization. We have taken concrete steps during this quarter, delivering tangible results. We believe that these changes to our network and cost structure will result in a more profitable and efficient operation long term.

As announced we made the decision as of January 2018 to seize our physical supply operations in Singapore. Despite this decision, we will maintain a trading presence in the Singapore market and it is important to note that all deliveries and contracts that we have booked at our physical supplier with client vessels, cargo providers and barge contractors will be fulfilled.

We have an extensive customer base in Asia and we will continue to support them through our global physical supply network as well as handling some back-to-back bunker trading and our lubricants business.

Our withdrawal from physical supply operations in Singapore has been a proactive step, which we believe will have a materially positive impact on the bottom line as we will show in the next slide. This will also enable us to utilize our resources more profitably in other markets.

In Gibraltar, we rationalized barge operations, substituting two smaller units for larger vessels and removing a third. We now have a reduced barge fleet of four vessels with reduced operating expense, but maintaining the same level of capacity with improved utilization.

In Los Angeles, we took the major step to downsize our storage facility. We will vacate our current facility and move to a new one, which is smaller and better corresponds to current utilization levels. This move will also have a materially positive impact on the bottom line as our reduced cost structure will allow us to focus on more profitable opportunities and not chase volume to cover storage utilization and other overheads.

On the fleet deployment side, we have been able to re-charter six of the eight vessels with charter parties expired and we will continue to look at measures to optimize fleet deployment and monetize fleet value.

Finally, in terms of new business developments, as announced, we launched a new service center in Savannah Georgia, which is the third largest container port in the United States and developed a new business center in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which significantly strengthens our existing presence in the Caribbean.

Let's now turn to Slide 15. The slide too is the components of the various cost savings we have achieved. With the measures and initiatives implemented so far, we have exceeded the $20 million annual cost reduction initiatives as we have achieved $24 million in annualized savings to date.

As you can see, $7 million comes from fleet optimization, $9 million comes from the rationalization of our Los Angeles operation and $8 million from G&A measures. We believe that there is room for more savings and we will maintain our focus to realize them.

I will conclude my prepared remarks with Slide Number 16, which details our plans for the future. There are two main areas of focus. One, continued expense reduction, asset rationalization and optimization, two, new business development.

As mentioned in the presentation, we believe there are specific areas where we can achieve additional savings, thus having exceeded the original target of $20 million with saving so far of $24 million on an annualized basis, we will now target a total of $30 million in annualized savings.

On the business development front, we're looking at new markets with higher margin opportunities. We are in advanced stages of at least one new market that we expect to launch within the first half of 2018.

In closing, let me reiterate that Aegean is the world leader in the physical supply and marketing of marine fuels and lubricants. We have established a global platform as a reputation for high quality customer service.

We are not satisfied with the results for the third quarter and we are actively working to leverage Aegean's infrastructure and global footprint with a leaner and more effective organization. We're pursuing a growth strategy that does not require intensive capital expenditure and focuses where possible on higher margin niche markets.

Looking at our industry, I would like to state our belief that the combination of consolidation and the regulatory changes coming in 2020 will ultimately benefit operators with a global footprint like Aegean.

We have now reached the end of our presentation. Thank you very much for joining us on today's conference call. Now I would like to open the floor for Q&A. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Randy Giveans

Thanks operator. Hey guys, this is Randy Giveans on for Doug. Just two quick questions. First, can you quantify the impact of the hurricane and fire during the quarter and then also how much in reposition cost did you incur during 3Q and then would like to incur in 4Q.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Spyros, do you want to take that?

Spyros Gianniotis

Okay. Let's answer first the second part of your question. The repositioning cost it's $1 million so far and as we have left the two vessels from Singapore down in Asia, and the others Asia and Greece.

Regarding, the impact of earthquakes and the hurricanes I would say it's going $1.5 of [previous] for this quarter.

Randy Giveans

Okay. That's not bad spreads pretty similar to 2Q.

Spyros Gianniotis

Yes.

Randy Giveans

All right. I guess another question for Spyros on status on renewing the working capital facility as well as refinancing the balloon for the vessels in 2018.

Spyros Gianniotis

Okay. The balloons, the bunk is sinking [of five-year doing] not only those two balloons, but the balloons that are coming up in late 2018, which are part of the same facility. So, they will make a decision in January. No issue in extending the maturity under the same amortization as we had up to this point on the vessels.

On the working capital, we should -- we are in recommendation stage. We are reviewing the facility agreement by end of this month should decide. If the deal was over-subscribed and we are working to close this by the end of the month.

Randy Giveans

Excellent. That's great news there. Again lastly, sales volumes for the month of October, just trying to get a run rate for 4Q obviously it's come down 2Q, 3Q, so just kind of trying to see whether it was for October and extrapolate that for the quarter?

Spyros Gianniotis

Jonathan?

Jonathan Mcilroy

Sorry. Could you repeat the question? It broke up a little bit at the beginning.

Randy Giveans

Sure. Just trying to find out what were the sales volumes for the month of October, just to get a run rate for the quarter?

Jonathan Mcilroy

Well, I think it was broadly in line with the averages that we've been seeing so far. So, I think that we're looking at about 1.4 or 1 5 million tons for October.

Randy Giveans

Okay. And you can get some fair run rate going forward or will that continue to kind of decline with further repositioning?

Jonathan Mcilroy

Well, I think that most of the impact of the reduction for example with Fujairah is already within -- is already there. So, I think that, that feels reasonable at this point in time.

Randy Giveans

Excellent.

Jonathan Mcilroy

I think the other thing to keep in mind is we're really particularly from late October onwards we started to see normalization in some of those areas, which have been most impacted by weather pattern effect.

And while clearly there's a major focus on the U.S. hurricane season, for example we're also impacted by that in Southern Hemisphere operations for example, South Africa and apart in the U.S. Gulf area, the Caribbean clearly had an impact from the hurricane season.

So, the disruption which occurred and the height of those weather effect, did continue into October and the normalization at the front end of October, and the normalization that we're starting to see in traditional trading patterns really, it's re-establishing itself now.

Randy Giveans

Excellent. That's it for me and congrats again Justin on the new position.

Justin Yagerman

Thank you.

Spyros Gianniotis

Just to confirm what Jonathan said, the actual volume in October was $1,539,000.

Randy Giveans

Oh wow. Okay. $1.5 million. Great, thanks again.

Ben Nolan

Yeah. Thanks. First following up Jonathan on what you were mentioning there, as the latter part of the last question about things beginning to normalize, just trying to wrap my head around what normalized means?

Could you maybe -- is it possible to give a sense of in aggregate perhaps where spreads are at the moment in terms of how maybe they changed relative to the third quarter?

Justin Yagerman

Clearly I mean that going into -- that's quite a lot of color to go into that, but I think that what I have demonstrated and what we've mentioned in the presentation is that, apart from stepping back deliberately on volume in areas, which were low zero -- lower zero margin environments like Singapore and Fujairah, part of the reason that there is so much pressure in Q3 on the overall gross spread is because of the impact of volume that we lost due to natural events, weather patterns in niche markets.

And so, like I said, we still were dealing with a number of those phenomenon in early October. Now as you know it's the niche supports they generate healthier gross spreads than the more competitive mid-tier and hub ports.

So, as we start to see the volume there come back on stream as we would expect it to be, then hopefully that will feed through into a healthier bottom line.

The other thing is for example if you're looking at the West Coast business, which is probably the areas of the business that was most dramatically impacted by the outage of barrels that we were procuring from Mexico, the flow on those barrels is again only coming back into the market now.

And so again even in October there is an exposure to having to be in the market procuring more expensive oil. So, I think that that process that let's say we're calling -- we're calling it normalization its gathering pace now but certainly many of these effects were still at play to an extent through the course of October.

But we -- like I said, we would hope that as the normalization gathers momentum and we move forward from it particularly in line with the cost controls that we've taken and the changes, the platform that we have in some of these areas, that that also we'll see through in a healthier gross spread for those key parts of the business.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And then stepping back from that even a little bit further obviously, adjusting for whether the market is substantially tighter than was a year ago this time, and you highlighted competition and other obviously I think the broader oil and commodity markets have something to do with that.

But in your view, is there any structural change in the business from where we were a year ago that is more permanent or persistent has the business itself altered from a broader sense or is this just part of the normal cyclical pattern as you would see it that at some point you would see a natural reversion to the mean with respect to profitability?

Justin Yagerman

Yeah, I think that my observation on that would be that I wouldn't take it as clearly there are long-term and fundamental developments, which are shaping the market. These are strategic level shifts in certain key markets and then you have mid-term impacts and you have sporadic or cyclical events now.

I think that there has been I wouldn't say a year-on-year, but there has been a noticeable trend, which has been evident in those hub markets that we've discussed like Singapore, like Fujairah, which I say is now structural to those markets.

I think those are effectively markets which are cargo-driven in nature and where it becomes the increasingly difficult unless you're a cargo level player for whom the delivered business is effectively short to compete successfully in those markets.

I think that those factors definitely are there and then right through like I said to the shorter-term, cyclical events and so on that there are a lot of things in the mix at the moment for example in Singapore this year, one of the things that most people were anticipating was what was going to be the effect of MFM in the market, how was that going to play out?

And I think that people got a clear picture of that as early as April, May, June onwards and clearly you can see what was happening in Singapore in the third quarter of this year and there are other markets again where we can look at developments like that.

I think that as well going forward, which is significant we will see a number of factors kick into the market as we head towards 2020 because I think it was very interesting to see that OPEC recently generated a report where they identified that they thought that only 60% of the current physical suppliers in the business at the moment would be able to run a compliant business after 2020.

I think that you're going to see again a period in the next two years where some of the smaller, less well capitalized, less well technically capable physical operations, how they have an increasingly large question mark over their tenure in the market as we approach 2020.

So, there are a whole range of factors at play at the moment, some of which have more impact on a specific market, some of which are generally applicable and clearly where we're monitoring those at a global level and also on a station-by-station basis.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And then in conjecture with that. I know in the past, the company had been making inroads into even being a cargo provider and certainly doing more in the back to back side and bulk trading.

How do you think through that? Is that something that you're also pulling back from a bit or is that still an area where you feel like your scale could give you a competitive advantage?

Justin Yagerman

I think that clearly, we're looking at these opportunities and where we have storage and where we have blending operations, this is something that we look at as part of the strategic mix of the business.

And clearly, we are able to step in on certain transactions and move volume and make money on that and clearly the trading teams globally are looking up to those opportunities and the company is interested in them.

Now what I would say and it kind of goes back to the previous question in a sense is that because the market is so competitive and because the market is so tough, one of the constraints that we have with regards to developing that side of the business is how we view the risk of doing that business.

And so, for example areas where we could be using our bigger presence on the cargo side, on the blending side, on the storage side to be a carbon provider to smaller niche operators in that region, the issue is the risk associated with extending credit terms and so one to these smaller guys who are equally under pressure in the current structure of the market.

And I think that Singapore itself is a case in point and a very good example of this if you look at what happened in Q3 and in Q3 you had five companies apart from Aegean, which has decided to voluntarily hand back the license in Q3 and the beginning of Q4, you had five significant players in the Singapore market exit the market for various reasons.

But at least one of them left behind enormous bad debt and those bad debts affected cargo providers, trading companies that was leaving the volume and so on.

So, I think that looking at that be it in the market like Singapore or Fujairah or globally, we are very conscious that we have to be extraordinarily careful, acting as a cargo provider to make sure they we're doing secure transactions. So, like I said, the opportunity is there, but within a very conservative approach to the credit environment.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And then lastly for me. sort of correlated to that, when looking through the balance sheet and liquidity, the company obviously there is an awful lot of working capital and I know in previous conversations we've talked about the ability to utilize that working capital or draw down effectively shorten the cycle, the cash cycle, in order to address cash needs such as the repayment of the convertible that's coming due next year.

Is that still how you're thinking about addressing that convertible and then along the same lines, how easy is that to do in terms of simply shortening your exposure to the working capital reducing inventories in terms of from a practical perspective and the impact that it might would have on your ability to do business, is it something that's pretty easily done do you think?

Spyros Gianniotis

Ben, this is Spyros. Like we have discussed in the past for many years, our working capital is very, very liquid. We're bearing to cast our receivables in 30 days most of them and inventories in every 16 or 17 days. So, it's a very easy option.

Ben Nolan

Right, but obviously you need those receivables and inventories to do business and that's a critical component of the value that you add. Is it actually easy and practical to do that I guess is my question?

Spyros Gianniotis

Yeah. We still have one more year for the repayment of the bonds. We are -- of course we discuss alternatives and choices and I think we will focus by February, March 2018, we'll see how the markets are doing whether this areas where we do business and require a lot of working capital and how profitable they are, we will evaluate all the options and decide.

Justin Yagerman

Ben, that's just one of the few options on the table right.

Ben Nolan

Sure. Of course. All right. I will turn it over to somebody else. Thanks a lot.

Justin Yagerman

Thank you.

Spyros Gianniotis

One final comment I would like to make on the discussion you had with Jonathan, the big difference, one big thing that changed between 2016 and 2017 of course was not forget is the [standard] industry, the standard market in 2017 is performing well below breakeven while in 2016, we had an excellent market.

Joe Farricielli

Hi guys. [Talking] up on that question, given you're exiting some ports and downsizing some operations, I didn't know if you could give some context to what we could see coming out of working capital in the near-term from those activities and then I have one follow up.

Justin Yagerman

Spyros, do you want to take that on the working capital.

Spyros Gianniotis

Yes, look we are not sitting every day calculating that. You saw the volumes in October is almost 200,000 tons above September. Of course, there are reasons for that and we don't want to disclose all the things we are doing to make money.

But the big part of that is for example a transaction with a company which we cooperate for many years. So, we sold the big size volume size of few alloys which of course is not -- does not produce gross spread of the average gross spreads you see that we're are reporting is its lower dollar amount, but it's still very profitable if it is secured by first tier bank.

So, we use the working capital as profitable as we can in this business. So, in other words we have a decrease in working capital at some ports, which we are easing or which we are reducing volumes, but we're are trying to do volumes in areas where we think it's credit worthy and produces at no cost profits for the company.

Joe Farricielli

Not necessarily a reduction, but maybe a shift in location of where the working capital is being deployed is what it translates?

Justin Yagerman

I think it's like Spyros said, we are looking at the global network and the opportunities that we have within it and what we're doing is we're trying to target liquidity where we get the biggest bang for the buck.

We're not vacating a market to then sit and do nothing with the resources that we have. What we're trying to identify is those areas where we are content with margin, where we can build margin further and wherein we think that we have the capacity to ramp up the operation, again like we mentioned within the context of a good credit environment and build volume in those areas.

And I think that that's entirely consistent with the message that we've been putting to the market. If we pull out of Singapore because we consider the market in Singapore not to be one in which we have a good possibility of making money, we can target those resources at other mid and niche tier areas that exist in the business or that we will develop in the business going into 2018 and beyond where the return on the capital employed is significantly more interesting.

Joe Farricielli

Okay. That's great. And then my last question is on Slide 15, the expense reduction achieved $24 million, the $20 million annual cost reduction, is that a net number or are there any expenses that we should be thinking about that are -- will be spent to get out of locations?

Spyros Gianniotis

No, this is a net number, specific areas we mentioned.

Joe Farricielli

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot guys.

Justin Yagerman

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

All right guys. Thanks for taking my question. Most of them have been pretty much answered. Just wanted to ask drilling a little bit on the Fujairah onshore facility, you flagged through previously we've seen some competition come to market with storage, floating storage alternatives. I was wondering if you could maybe shed some color on the potential impact on leasing utilization levels there and if there has been any pressure on leasing rates?

Justin Yagerman

I think Spyros hit the nail on the head when he mentioned that a condition of the tanker market and one of the things clearly apart from just how that makes the buyer work on the delivered bunker field that they're purchasing, it also clearly has a corresponding impact on the competitiveness, including storages as an alternative to land-based storage.

And there were a few headline deals that we saw through the course of the third quarter and into October where we were seeing people utilizing floating storage at the equivalent of around $1.80 to $1.90 a cube.

So that gives you an idea of just how incredibly competitive floating storage is as an option for those cargo players who want to use that option. That has a big impact. The other thing is as well with regard to the Fujairah market is that the backwardation in the market which was noticeable and prevalent in Q3, clearly diminishes appetite from a number of potential partners who would be interested in storage in an area like Fujairah and that had an impact in the course of the quarter.

Now we in Q3 where we were very active in deep discussion with three potential partners to come in on a relatively long-term for the one year plus basis for some of the tanks in the facility in Fujairah, those talks are continuing and there is a degree of interest, but clearly the internet is colored by the overall landscape of the oil market and the structure of the oil market and regional development in the GCC area because of the political fallout between Saudi, the UAE, Qatar and a number of other regions and other companies in the region, which has not diminished demand quite significantly in the area in the last three to four months.

So, like I said, against that extremely challenging background, we are energetically looking at getting partner organizations and that we can work with on more of a partnership level into the storage and seeing how we can build that's certainly the land I have to emphasize, the landscape in that part of the world for storage asset is challenging at the moment.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Got it. So, in terms of any ballpark I guess estimates on overall recent utilization? Are you able to provide some color on that or…

Justin Yagerman

Look, I'm not sure if we want to -- we have -- on the dirty tanks, we're using the dirty tanks in support of our own business and like I said, we have spot leases, short-term deals. We're looking at long-term agreements.

Like I said, the levels are competitive. On the clean tanks, we have one strategic partner who is in the tanks. We've got a relatively midterm deal on 50% of the tanks on the oil side and we have a park utilization of the remaining tanks in support of our own business. So, it's something that we're looking at.

Like I said as we've mentioned earlier on, one of the aspects, which we have added into the business mix in Fujairah since July onwards is it's selling some cargos ex worth and again we need the availability of the tanks, particularly on the dirty side of the facility in order to support that side of the business. So, I think that gives you some insight.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Got it. Thanks. That's all for me.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Concluding today's conference call and presentation, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to lead the company through the current market conditions, leveraging and optimizing Aegean's global platform, network and branding.

Thank you again for everyone for joining us today. We look forward to having you with us at the start of our next quarterly earnings call. And now we can all disconnect. Thank you.

