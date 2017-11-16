Laredo Petroleum: A Nice Cheap Permian Play Takeover Target

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has been steadily growing production while paying off debt. Mr. Market may not have noticed the cash flow increase because there was a lot of hedging proceeds last year. The addition of a rig earlier this year may turn this company into one of the better Permian bargains. Production grew about 17% over the previous year (see chart below) for the third quarter comparison. The addition of the fourth rig should edge that growth rate up a little in future quarters for a while.

Companies this well run are frequently takeover targets. What is even more favorable is Mr. Market is ignoring all the recent positive news. So this undervalued company is in for some very serious appreciation or another company will scoop it up. At some point, this bargain will be gone.

Source: Laredo Petroleum November, 2017, Corporate presentation

As shown above, Laredo has been steadily increasing production for some time. Despite the effects of a hurricane in one part of the state, and a lot of rain in another part of the state, Laredo showed production growth in the third quarter.

Lease operating costs are so low that one could be excused for thinking this is a dry gas producer. Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF) a dry gas producer, has costs in this area. This company has considerable oil production, so it is in a position to mint money with that low lease operating expense. It is no surprise that the company is profitable because of its extremely low costs. Murphy Oil (MUR) another low-cost company has lease operating expenses of $7.58 BOE.

This is the Permian of course, so faster growing competitors like Diamondback Energy (FANG) get a lot more attention than this company. Diamondback Energy is guiding to lease operating expenses of about $4 BOE for the fiscal year. Laredo Petroleum has paid far less than some of the pristine leases that Diamondback has purchased. Yet Laredo keeps lease operating costs low with a state of the art water handling system. Laredo does have a higher gas content with its leases, and so will grow more slowly because gas is less profitable. But that growth rate shown above is more than adequate for a growth company.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Third Quarter, 2017, 10-Q

Cash flow has shown some nice growth this fiscal year despite the sharp decline of cash settlements received from derivative contracts settled. As prices have risen, the operations have driven more of the cash flow. Year-to-date cash flow has nearly doubled due to operational improvements and commodity price rises. For a while, management disclosed during the conference call that a fifth rig was used for some experimental wells. So the last quarter of the year could potentially show a burst of production increases. That increase would consist of the experimental wells plus the usual production growth from the 4 rigs.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, November 14, 2017

Yet despite the steady progress, the stock is heading down. Management even sold the pipeline for a big projected fourth quarter one-time gain. Mr. Market was still not really impressed. This stock is definitely heading into bargain territory. As hot as the Permian area is supposed to be, this particular stock has remained pretty much unloved. Others such as Diamondback Energy get far more attention.

Source: Laredo Petroleum November, 2017, Corporate presentation

The company recently paid off more than half of the debt outstanding. The sale of the pipeline represents an investment from scratch started about 4 years ago. The return on investment from the sale of that pipeline is astronomical. The anticipated remaining debt shown above is the lowest debt level in years. Yet production remains at record levels. The banks reaffirmed the $1 billion credit line. So this company has incredible flexibility going forward.

Part of this pessimism could be due to the increasing capital budget. The capital budget will necessitate some borrowing for the time being. But the company used most of the pipeline sale proceeds to pay down debt. Therefore, the debt level is very manageable and will remain manageable for a company that has lately produced about $100 million in cash flow from operations quarterly lately.

The market cap shown above plus the debt makes an enterprise value of more than $3 billion. If that figure is divided by the roughly $100 million cash flow per quarter, the ratio is about 7.5:1. That is a bargain ratio to pay for a company that is steadily growing production and has production costs that rival the best in the industry.

Production growth in the mid-to-upper teens is expected for the near future. That means that production should double every four to five years. The balance sheet is now far simpler after the sale of the pipeline. Debt is relatively low. Plus the next fiscal year should have the benefit of the fourth rig all year. There are Permian companies with far larger market caps that have a much smaller rig program.

Source: Laredo Petroleum November, 2017, Corporate presentation

But best of all, as shown above, the well improvements are continuing at breakneck speed. So even if oil and gas prices drop a little, this company is improving its profitability rapidly. The currently quarterly income of $.05 per share will probably rapidly head to $.25 per share as these new far more profitable wells become more numerous.

Even if older well depreciation slows profit growth, cash flow growth will increase substantially with the new well technology. Plus management thinks they can improve things even more next year. This company already has one of the lowest break-evens in the Permian. But that break-even will be decreasing as these improvements are implemented.

The leases may not be in Reeves County, but this company is making money just the same. Its low costs and relatively low debt position the company to withstand some major and sustained commodity price declines. This company will likely be able to grow production at times when much of the industry is cutting back. This stock continues to look like an easy double over the next five years. If Mr. Market pays more attention sooner, the stock could appreciate far more quickly.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.