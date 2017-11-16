Stein Mart: Don't Judge A Quarter By Its Cover

Stein Mart reported its quarterly results after the bell. Surface looks mixed but a deep dive shows the turnaround intact.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) reported their quarterly earnings after the closing bell with the following highlights:

Revenues came in at $285.39M, a 4.7% decline compared to last year.

EPS of ($0.31), compared to ($0.24) last year.

Comparable store sales for October were flat vs. a decline last year.

"We ended the quarter well with comparable store sales improving to flat for the month of October with slightly positive traffic. This is a reflection of the progress we have made on our sales-driving initiatives," said Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer.

This reduction is primarily due to the extensive closing hours due to the hurricanes throughout the latest quarter. As management sees these effects passing, they expect meaningful improvement in the fourth quarter.

(Source: Stein Mart Presentation / State Store Count)

Turnaround In Play

As stated in my previous article, following the company's change in their marketing strategy with a change in marketing agency to BOHAN and prioritizing advertising methods, the recent sales figures show a decline but factoring in the impact from hurricanes and closure of store hours it's apparent that some growth remains as the company focuses on its major revenue drivers of Ladies and Boutique apparel and accessories.

(Source: Stein Mart Presentation)

As confidence surrounding its ability to drive sales, I believe the company's roughly 5% decline in sales as the hurricanes caused stores in some of the highest traffic locations to shutter temporarily and cause some damages, that the overall picture is showing improvement.

Stein Mart's efforts to revamp its In-Store experience with new designs and merchandise lines have shown progress in their latest report yet was masked by damage from hurricane traffic in its prime locations.

When it comes to store count, the company has opened 4 new stores throughout the quarter and closed 3 resulting in a net change of 1, completing the company's 2017 store operations plan.

Stein Mart reported E-Commerce sales rose 32% to $8.85 million, making up roughly 3.1% of total sales, up from last quarter's 2.2%. The company's emphasis on driving online sales are bearing fruit with the company's new revamp of its ship-from-store launched in October, where online sales grew a whopping 42% compared to last year.

The company's new credit card reward program, launched in September, continues to build traction and make up more percentage of overall sales allowing for customers to enjoy better benefits when shopping in Stein Mart.

(Source: Stein Mart Presentation)

Profitability In Play

As the company reports EPS of ($0.31) due to a higher occupancy rate with store improvements and lower revenue mix alongside a 3.4% rise in SG&A expenses, profitability remains in focus with 2017 expecting to be a negative one, as discussed in the guidance section later on.

With the aforementioned factors the company has been able to reduce borrowing to $150 million under the allotted credit facility, down from last year's $180 million. The company still has $95 million remaining in the credit facility for use of operations, marketing and investments.

This and more shows the company's results from the reduction of overall expenses with their halving of capital expenditure to $20 million from $42 million, the suspension of the quarterly dividend and lowering of overall inventory, which declined around 20% to $311 million. The elimination of around 10% of its headquarter workforce further allowed the conservation of cash (roughly $10 million) and use in wiser product and trend investments.

Guidance: A Broad Overview

The company expects the fourth quarter to be significantly higher than last year with a strong E-Commerce push and favorable activity from its revamp in stores alongside favorable comparison with the CEO departure pay. I believe the fourth quarter will be positively impacted by the change in hurricane-caused lack of activity as they get back to full operational activity.

The company expects to open just 4 stores and relocate 1 as they close 4 underperforming ones, resulting in a net 0 change for 2018.

Conclusion and Thoughts

As FY 2017 is coming to close with the next earnings report expected to come out sometime in February/March 2018. As a cap for the fiscal year, the company is expected to report EPS of ($0.28), compared to previously expected ($0.22) and Sales of $1,326 million compared to previously expected $1,339 million.

My overall bullish thesis remains intact. In fact, this quarter's modest sales decline with the large effect of hurricanes has me more optimistic of a turnaround bearing fruit than ever before based on my previous article and aforementioned factors of strong E-Commerce sales, growing their contribution and favorable cost saving measures undertaken by the company.

As the company continues to cut costs and push efforts and digitalization to boost sales and margins both in-store and online, the company should continue and see positive feedback from its customers and online shoppers, which I believe we're going to see in the upcoming quarterly reports.

Shares of Stein Mart are trading in a range of $1.09 to $1.22 in after hours, flat to up 11.82% as management remains optimistic on the fourth quarter.

