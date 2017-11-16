Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (11/10/17)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of November 10, 2017.

EIA today reported a crude build of 1.9M barrels. This is in addition to the 2.2M barrel build last week, and helped contribute to the overall inventory build (i.e., crude and petroleum products) of 2.757M barrels. Crude exports increased slightly by 260K bpd, but the net import balance increased as imports increased by twice that amount at 521K bpd.

Based on EIA's WPSR models, production increased to 9.645M bpd. Refinery utilization increased by 248K bpd (i.e., 1.4%) and averaged 91% overall for the week, again higher than the 5 year average (2012-2016) of 88.3%.

Gasoline inventories increased by 894K barrels and distillates decreased by 799K barrels. Gasoline inventories continue to bump along the 5-year average whereas distillates are now slightly below.

In total, inventories increased by 2.757M barrels this week, and snaps a 9 week streak of inventory draws. The build is slight, and occasionally occurs during this time of year based on historical averages. Unless the build continues for the next few weeks, we believe inventories should continue to trend downward. Here's our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

1.9M barrel crude build. This build was in addition to last week's 2.2M build and both were likely the byproducts of reduced exports. Exports in the past two weeks have declined from a 6 week average of 1.8M bpd to a 1M bpd average in the past two weeks. Over an entire week that's a drop-off of over 7M barrels per week that's no longer being exported. This is much lower than what we'd anticipate given where WTI/LLS/Brent prices stand. As of today WTI to LLS and Brent spreads are over $6/barrel, and even if you factor in $3-$4/barrel of transportation cost to ship crude to the Gulf Coast, that still leaves a healthy margin. Have tanker? Free money. Thus, the reason why exports have been lower is likely because of transportation issue and not economics. We'll see if lower exports persist in the face of high margins because if it does, then we'd expect Brent prices to continue higher as it needs to increase if it's to draw WTI out of storage.

Lastly, we showed this chart a few weeks back.

It tracks the average "adjustment" in the WPSR, which is the difference between EIA's inventory figures, and what they computed in their supply/demand forecast. It's been steadily increasing the past 7 weeks, and given how the equation works, it can only be caused by a few select items. We do not believe that the EIA has underestimated US production. Far from it, we believe it's overestimated US production. That leaves refinery usage and imports as likely culprits. Research service HFIR suggested that the issue is related to refinery inputs, and we're inclined to agree. US import data comes from US customs, so it's less likely to be inaccurate vs. reported refinery inputs. We've also noticed that the adjustments really began ramping up beginning the week of Sept. 22, which also coincides with the time EIA's increased its gross refinery inputs following the hurricane in Texas. Perhaps the EIA overestimated the amount of refinery capacity that immediately came back online. You'll notice that eventually the adjustments do die-down after spiking and more often than not dips into negative adjustments after reaching a high, and we believe you should see that shortly.

Overall today's report certainly wasn't bullish, but we think it'll be a few weeks more before we can say it's bearish. For now, we'll stay the course.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.