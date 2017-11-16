Target And The Mysterious Disappearance Of $3.2 Billion

I understand that investing in the retail sector lately has been a risky proposition. But what I saw this Wednesday has left me scratching my head like few times before.

After Target (TGT) delivered a solid beat in 3Q17 and an outlook for the holiday season that also topped Street's expectations, the company's shares retreated -9.9% in the blink of an eye. The sharp drop erased virtually all of the stock's gains accumulated since Target's management team presented the challenges that it saw coming in 2017 and announced its three-year transformation plan, back in February.

How can I reconcile what took place this Wednesday and explain what may have caused Target's equity to lose over $3 billion in market value in one single trading day?

To understand a bear, think like a bear

To help me answer this question, or at least propose a few plausible hypotheses, I need to play devil's advocate. After reading Target's press release a few times over and reviewing the earnings call transcript in more detail, I came up with a few reasons why Halloween might be over, but the Street continues to be spooked about TGT.

#1: You just can't trust the sector. As the famous 1960s song goes, "this is the dawning of the age of Amazon (AMZN)" -- or something like that. With the e-commerce giant throwing its weight around and causing industry-wide competitive pressures, I believe many investors and analysts have become particularly skeptical of the prospects of brick-and-mortar retailers across the board, with very few exceptions. As I mentioned yesterday, "any news short of being overwhelmingly positive may be viewed by some as an opportunity to head for the exits".

Target's management team, to be fair, did not help much to support the case for the Minneapolis-based retailer this quarter. It struck me as curious that, faced with relevant questions about guidance and other important issues like pricing during the earnings call, the company's executives chose to shy away from getting much into the specifics. Here's just one example of a few:

Analyst question: "On price perception, [...] do you feel like you've gotten yourself to a spot where there's going to be no further adjustments required?" CEO answer: "Mark and his team have made tremendous progress over the course of the year. And as we've talked about a number of times now, we're seeing a significant shift of our business towards everyday regular price which is really important over the long term. So we're going to continue to make sure that we're committed to offering great value, that we're priced right daily."

Notice how the reply does not quite answers the question, instead only reinforcing the general idea that Target will remain committed to being price competitive. The lack of specificity around important issues in the minds of analysts and investors may be causing them to pause and wait for further clarity before committing to Target's turnaround story. An EPS guidance range for 4Q17 as wide as it has been communicated ($1.05 to $1.25) could also be opening up a door for uncertainty and skepticism to manifest themselves and hurt the stock in the short term.

#2: Personnel costs could be sticky. Target's management team has repeatedly talked about "operating margin investments" in 2017. These investments have been primarily related to price competitiveness, an increase in personnel to better serve the company's customers, a bump in employee wages, and extended hours of operations in some cases. The extra costs are likely behind the nearly $180 million YOY increase in non-GAAP opex booked in 3Q17 that caught me a bit by surprise and caused, by my estimates, a seven-cent headwind to my EPS expectations in the quarter.

I expect these op margin investments to ease over time, and earnings improvements will become more evident once the company starts lapping higher operating expenses. However, it is still mostly unclear how much of the current "earnings bleed" from increased opex might cause margins to settle at a lower level for the longer term. For example, Target has only recently increased entry-level wages to $11/hour -- a move that I find reasonable and indicative of the company's commitment to its employees. This rate is expected to increase to $15/hour by 2020, suggesting that opex could continue to rise well into the next three to five years. The more cautious investors might be reluctant to dive into the stock until they have better visibility into what margins to expect in the long term.

#3: Higher depreciation means EPS headwinds. Target has been spending quite a bit ($7 billion planned for the next two and a half years) in capex to renovate its existing stores and open newly-designed ones in markets where it currently does not have a presence. During the earnings call, CFO Cathy Smith disclosed that "quarterly D&A will be about $80 million higher than 2017 in each of the first three quarters next year, reflecting the continued recognition of accelerated depreciation on next year's much larger group of remodels".

If I consider that 4Q18 might also see a similar level of depreciation cost increase and making a few assumptions about future effective tax rate and share count, I calculate that next year's earnings might see YOY headwinds of nearly $0.40 per share. This is not an immaterial amount, considering this year's projections call for $4.52 in non-GAAP EPS.

I find the D&A headwinds one of the weaker arguments for avoiding TGT, particularly because this is a non-cash, purely-accounting expense that should fade away in the longer term. But once again, in the world of retail, it might not take much to push some investors away.

Sorry, I'm just not that scared

Hopefully I have been able to provide the reader with some food for thought on why investors were so quick to ditch TGT in the wake of robust financial results and outlook. However, I am not quite buying my own counter-arguments to the bullish investment thesis that I presented earlier this year. I continue to believe that the $3.2 billion loss in market cap witnessed this Wednesday, the equivalent of more than Target's total GAAP earnings generated over the past twelve months (see graph below), was a gross overreaction.

TGT Net Income (ttm) data by YCharts

In the short term, I can't imagine many strong arguments being made to support the bearish sentiment around the name. In fact, analysts from Moody's and Telsey Advisory have already weighed in and hinted at Target's fundamentals having stayed at least as healthy now as they were prior to the earnings release.

In the longer term, I continue to believe that TGT is headed to $80/share by 2020 on the back of (1) the company's return to the top of the food chain in the superstore arena, (2) upside to long-term earnings not being properly captured by the Street, and (3) valuation being too slow to rebound after Target's strong earnings results. Getting to my price target, however, might require a bit of patience and some volatility weathering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.