Buy Enterprise Products Partners

Despite more conservative approach to distribution growth, growth projects are going along just fine. Many are linked to buildup of chemical plants along the Gulf Coast.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has long been a favorite of mine in the midstream MLP space. It was in late 2015 that I realized that my previous choice, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), had been too aggressive in expanding and racking up debt. At that time, I decided to hop out of Kinder Morgan and opt in to the most conservative player among the large pipelines, Enterprise Products Partners.

Right now, the market is not too happy with Enterprise, and units of this partnership are well down over the last week. I suspect this has much to do with reduced dividend growth: This quarter, Enterprise raised its dividend 'only' by about 4% year on year, and investors are indeed used to faster distribution growth.

You can see above that units of Enterprise have dropped since earnings announcements earlier this month. I actually don't think results were all that bad, and Enterprise was already priced reasonably. Now, units are downright cheap and yielding a whole 7%. This article takes a look at Enterprise's latest quarterly performance and its ongoing growth projects for 2019.

Decent results

I'm pretty happy with Enterprise's results, all things considered. In fact, distributable cash flow last quarter was $1.06 billion, up a whole 8.8% versus the same period last year. Volumes were up slightly, but it was the finishing of two major projects that drove results: The Beaumont refined products export dock and the expansion of a propylene pipeline system. Next quarter, management expects the Midland to Sealy crude pipeline, from the Permian to the Gulf Coast, to finally come online.

Natural gas liquids volumes ticked up from 5 million barrels per day to 5.3 million, nat gas volumes inched up from 12.1 TBtu per day to 12.4 the year before. Terminals volumes went from 1.2 million BPD to 1.3 million, with NGL fractionation going from 791 Bcf/d to 815.

DCF for the quarter was 1.18 times distributions, which is a good coverage ratio, although a hair under the 1.2 times I've come to expect. Debt now sits at 4.54 times EBITDA; again, a very acceptable level.

Pulling in the horns

I believe that management is slowing distribution growth so that it can direct more cash flow towards its capital projects and slowly but surely delever. That means slower growth, but given the environment, I do not blame Enterprise for trying to become more self-sufficient and less reliant on debt and equity. Doing so makes sense. If that is indeed the reason units have declined as much as they have, and I believe that it is, then Enterprise is a great buy right here.

Allow me to demonstrate one thing which illustrates what Enterprise is doing. Year to date, the partnership has generated $3.24 billion in distributable cash flow, of which about $2.6 billion was paid to unit holders. The remaining $600 million has gone to pay for the company's growth capital projects, which was $2.15 billion year to date. Obviously, Enterprise still needs to rely heavily on capital and equity markets to fund its projects, but that is a substantial amount which allows deleverage over the long run as growth projects come online.

Courtesy of Enterprise Products Partners

There are still considerable projects left to be completed, although project completions will be significantly less in 2018 and 2019. Notice also, the near majority of these projects are in the petchem industry, whose customers are often multinational companies or even sovereign companies.

Courtesy of Enterprise Products Partners

As you can see, there are several major chemical projects ongoing, most of which will get done by 2018 and 2019 along the Gulf Coast. Enterprise is hooked up to all of these chemical plants, and no other midstream partnership can match the flexibility and access of Enterprise's large NGL midstream footprint. Notice also the list of companies: Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Mexichem (OTCPK:MXCHF), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Sasol (NYSE:SSL), Dow Chemical, and others. These are big, blue-chip companies who are all very likely to see these projects through.

Conclusion

Yes, I do expect slower distribution growth, and perhaps slower DCF growth overall to about 4% or 5% per year. I am more than fine with that. At this valuation, frankly, I'm willing to accept it. In Enterprise, you'll get a 7% distribution yield that is the safest of the big midstream MLPs. Enterprise Products is the gold standard on how to run a big midstream business, with a high coverage ratio, relatively low yield, and a simple ownership structure that is aligned with unit holders. If you can get Enterprise Products Partners at a 7% yield, then you should do so. That is what I recommend investors do right now.

If you're interested in Enterprise Products Partners, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this partnership, have been for a while, and will continue to provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. Also, I have a subscription service which allows me to write more comprehensively about dividend investing strategies. I have tailored this service to retail investors and looked to make my prices as reasonable as possible and offer a two-week trial to those interested. I invite you to have a look at that as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.