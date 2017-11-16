Making Your Dollars (Or Pesos) Stretch: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Investors usually seek to increase their well-being by increasing their wealth, but it is possible and perhaps easier to have as big an impact by reducing their expenses.

For example, if your kids are college bound, you can invest on their behalf through 529 accounts or through other means. But you can also look at various financial aid programs that may enable you to reduce tuition costs by, say, $5,000 a year. That adds up to $20,000 over four years -- $40,000 for two kids. That’s nice, but imagine the savings you could realize not by choosing a lower-cost college but rather by choosing a more affordable country in which to retire. The savings would not be tens of thousands of dollars, but hundreds of thousands of dollars.

That is the premise of two reports I have seen on the web. One comes from InternationalLiving.com whose report dangles the possibility of a comfortable retirement in sun-soaked beach locales in various Spanish-speaking milieus that, in the U.S. might cost $1 million (or more if in a place like Hawaii). The other report comes from Nestpick, which compares the cost of rental apartments, furnished and unfurnished, across the globe; for this one too, a Spanish dictionary will help, as Zaragoza, Spain – a two-hour train ride from Barcelona – emerged as the best city for renting an apartment.

Note at the start that these two surveys employ different methodologies, so they cannot be compared apples to apples. For example, Nestpick looks at a specific set of furnishings one can purchase at Ikea, since Ikea sells cheap furniture throughout the world – though not in Central and South America, or Africa. Nestpick’s emphasis on furnished apartments seems to be targeted more to millennials, or adventurers from older generations, looking for a yearlong experience or suchlike, whereas InternationalLiving’s focus is clearly on retirement.

A furnished studio apartment in Zaragoza will set you back $433 a month, only a tad bit more than an unfurnished apartment ($411), which is why it doesn’t pay to buy the cheap Ikea furniture there. In Boston, in contrast, we find the greatest gap between furnished and unfurnished apartments, such that it would seem to pay to just buy the furnishings yourself. Nevertheless, the more relevant part of the survey compares cities with the lowest monthly salary required to pay for a furnished apartment. For those worried about the sufficiency of their Social Security checks, look no farther than Guangzhou, China, where monthly rent for a furnished apartment is just $196; Suzhou, China is next ($237); and for those who rather stretch dinars, a furnished apartment could be had for $259 in Belgrade, Serbia.

But conventionally at least, retirees are supposed to be longing for warm weather, urban sophistication or a nearby beach, so InternationalLiving.com’s report compares retirement costs of a Central American location offering such amenities vs. U.S. locations lacking them, as if to say you’d be un poco loco not to move on down. (Some folks, touchingly, like to be near their family; others, their mother tongue.) The publication pairs Medellin, Colombia with Phoenix, Arizona; Boquete, Panama with Durham, North Carolina; and Tamarindo, Costa Rica with Jackson, Mississippi.

The bottom line is you get a lot more bang for your peso. Here’s one snippet from the InternationalLiving.com report:

The annual cost of living for one person in Arizona is $44,843. The average annual cost of living for a couple in Colombia, by contrast, renting a furnished, two-bedroom apartment, including healthcare, entertainment, groceries, utilities and transport is $26,292. With $1 million for their retirement, this couple could live for 11.5 years in Phoenix or 38 years in Colombia. “Medellín is truly First World,” says Jeff Raheb of his and his wife Heather’s new home. “We are now living for 30% to 50% less than back home,” says Heather. And what a wonderful life they have for it. Foodies at heart, they spend time trying out the many restaurants and cafés around the city. “A four-course meal, including a glass of wine, is between $15 and $20 per person. Back home in Florida it would easily be $50 to $60 a person.” Nestled in the valley between the western and central ranges of the Andes Mountains is Colombia’s second largest city, Medellín. Blessed with perfect year-round spring-like weather and First World infrastructure, it is attracting more and more expats seeking a cosmopolitan experience and an excellent quality of life.”

If one doesn’t need or desire to stay put in the U.S., it isn’t a bad idea to arbitrage the cost of living – especially in a place that offers an attractive lifestyle and low cost of living. I once spoke with someone who was happy in his Ecuadorian village and professed not to miss Nebraska’s freezing winters. And in truth, the expat life, once the province of eccentrics, has gone somewhat mainstream. More than a taste for adventure, I think economics is driving the trend – mainly a desire to consume at a high level in a place where such consumption is affordable.

For most people, however, a different type of comfort trumps “good life” concerns, namely the familiarity of functioning in your own language, culture and currency. You can still get those things more affordably: They speak English in Belize and use the dollar in Panama.

Test yourself. Take a vacation down south. If you find yourself saying, “Why don’t these people speak English?!” then you will likely not enjoy the process of signing up for utilities in the Dominican Republic. Still, it’s good to consider all the avenues toward a secure and satisfying post-working life.

Please share your thoughts on this in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today’s Seeking Alpha.