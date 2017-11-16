Cheesecake Factory: Dividend Play At A Discount

The shares of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) are down about 23% over the past year, and in my view this represents an excellent entry price for the stock. I'll go through my logic below by focusing on the past five years of financial returns. I'll also model what I think is a reasonable future price based on a conservative dividend forecast. I'll conclude by pointing out that stock investing is a very risky business, and one way that we can mitigate that risk is by buying quality companies when others can't see the value in front of them. There'll be some volatility over the years, but investors who are patient will do quite well with this stock in my opinion.

Financial History

A review of the financial history at Cheesecake Factory suggests that this is a growth company. For example, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 4.5% over the past five years. Net income has grown at an even faster pace (7.2%), suggesting that this is a scalable business, and that increasing revenue is thrown to the bottom line. Finally, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of about 9.7%, as a result of an approximately $500 million share buyback program over the past five years.

This buyback program is one example of a friendly management team here. In my view, friendly management is absolutely critical, because in the absence of a friendly management, there's little chance for a positive outcome. Management is friendly as demonstrated by the fact that they have rewarded shareholders handsomely over the past five years with consistently higher dividend payments, and an aggressive share buyback program. They have returned ~$640 million to shareholders since 2012 (just under $150 million from dividends, the balance from share buybacks).

The capital structure is in relatively good shape, though there is a growing level of debt present. The interest rate (8.5%) is a bit high, so I would like to see the company begin to pay off debt aggressively in the coming years. In the main, though, I'm not too concerned about the debt outstanding for two reasons. First, the majority of it (57.3%) is due in five years or later. Second, the company has a relatively large cash hoard that represents about 51% of the debt outstanding. They see an advantage in this leverage ratio, and if they wanted to pay the debt down aggressively, they would do so. This gives me a great deal of comfort and suggests there's little risk of a solvency or a credit crisis.

Dividend Forecast

The financial history here is obviously interesting, but investors are justifiably more concerned with a future than with the past. It's for that reason that I must spend some time trying to forecast what I think will be a reasonable future here. I understand that forecasts are rife with challenges, though, so I try to make the exercise simpler by engaging in a ceteris paribus assumption. This means that I change only one (the most relevant) variable, while holding all others constant. I usually change the dividend while holding all else (i.e. yield) constant. In this way, I build an assumption about what I think will happen to price over the years.

Over the past five years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 22%, which is obviously a function of both dividend increases and share decreases. While this is a spectacular return, it would be irresponsible to assume this growth rate going forward. I think a 10% growth rate for the dividend is much more conservative, but not unreasonably so. When I assume this growth rate for the dividend, I imply a CAGR for the stock of about 12.5%. I consider this to be a very reasonable return in light of the moderate level of risk here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CAKE would turn bullish with the next daily close above $45.00. This would signal a bullish breakout above the $45.00 resistance level, which stretches back to August 7. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $50.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy CAKE call options that will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $43.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $50.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe CAKE is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing can be a blessing or a curse. It's a curse when investors bid up the shares of a company beyond what is reasonable. If the cash generating capacity of a given business grows at a certain rate, continually bidding the shares up to loftier and loftier levels will lead inevitably to a downturn. At some future date, the market will realize the misalignment between growth prospects and price, and the marginal investor will be punished. "Investing" in this way is emotionally painless, though, as the crowd seems to agree with you, and the constant change in price seems to prove your thesis is correct. FANG investors, I'm thinking of you as I write this.

Investing can be a blessing when you are presented with a company that grows the top and bottom lines, yet trades at a discount. At the moment, Cheesecake factory trades at both a significant discount to the overall market (35%), and to its own history (see chart above). This is peculiar for a company that is by all reasonable measures a growth company. At some point, the share price will catch up with the reality here, and investors will be rewarded. In my opinion, it makes sense to buy before that happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.