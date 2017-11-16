Tesla: Refuting The Competition Thesis

One of the most common and compelling Tesla (TSLA) short theses is the competition thesis. The competition thesis is the view that Tesla will suffer worse financial performance — lower sales volumes, smaller gross margins, or both — as other auto manufacturers begin to produce electric vehicles.

The competition thesis rests on a few assumptions. The first assumption is that demand for Tesla’s cars is caused in large part simply by the fact that Tesla’s cars are electric. The second assumption is that established gasoline car manufacturers can pivot to making electric cars without much difficulty. There's considerable evidence that should lead one to doubt both of these assumptions.

Assumption #1: Where Tesla’s demand comes from

Tesla has by far the highest owner satisfaction rating of any car company while at the same time spending by far the least on marketing. Is this simply because Tesla makes electric cars? While it’s impossible to isolate that variable and conclusively prove that this is not the case, Tesla excels far beyond the competition in two areas that have nothing to do with electric propulsion.

The first is software. Anecdotally, the most frustrated I’ve ever been with a piece of software was the navigation system in a new, high-end luxury car. Data shows I’m probably not alone in feeling this way. About one-third of new car owners give up on using their car’s navigation system after two weeks. About two-thirds use their phone for navigation at least some of the time.

Tesla is an outlier. In a Consumer Reports survey, only 44% of cars got a “very satisfied” rating for their software. Tesla nearly doubled that with 83%. The closest rating I could find was 70% for Fiat-Chrysler’s (FCAU) Uconnect software.

Tesla’s software excellence is not something that competitors can easily replicate. Tesla is the second most attractive company for software engineers, data scientists, and product managers in San Francisco, and the fourth most attractive globally. Established automakers don’t crack the top 10.

The modern software in a Tesla. Source: Tesla.

Over the next two years, the most promising area for Tesla’s automotive software is in advanced driver assistance. The Model S, Model X, and Model 3 are the only production cars with sensor and computing hardware designed to be self driving. They are also only production cars whose driver assistance software improves over time by first collecting anonymized driving data from customers to train Tesla’s deep neural networks and then pushing over-the-air software updates to customers’ cars.

Using this approach, Tesla has been able to almost completely replicate the functionality of Mobileye’s (INTC) advanced driver assistance system over the last year. Mobileye’s system has been in development since at least 2011 and was incorporated into the previous hardware generation of Tesla cars in 2015. So, Tesla was able to develop in one or two years what Mobileye developed over at least four or five years. This is testament to both Tesla’s pool of software talent and to the power of the approach Tesla is taking.

Some observers have inferred that Tesla’s driver assistance software has been set back a year or more relative to Mobileye’s. This is not the right way to understand it. The move by Tesla is a gambit: an immediate loss intended to incur greater gain later on. Sometimes the best strategy is to adopt a technology whose performance is initially inferior because its rate of improvement is so much faster. This is what Tesla has done with the switch from the Mobileye system to the new system that's fully Tesla’s.

A common mistake: asserting that one technology is inferior to another without taking into account each technology’s rate of improvement.

The second area where Tesla excels is design. Tesla’s Model 3 was rated as 16 times more beautiful than GM’s (GM) Chevy Bolt in a survey I conducted with random paid respondents. The Model 3 also compared favourably on a price-adjusted basis to the sorts of cars that make it onto posters. Just because the Bolt is an electric car in a similar price range to the Model 3 doesn’t mean it is as desirable. One survey found that a car’s visual appeal was the most important factor for car buyers.

Design is about more than how a product looks. Most broadly, design is about how a product makes a person feel while they’re using it. Unfortunately, not enough attention is paid to design by investors, analysts, and consumer research. This means I don’t have any good data to go. I’ll therefore be drawing conclusions from my own personal opinion and observation. Reader beware.

Many observers have made a fatal mistake about Apple (AAPL), believing that what makes a computing device such as a smartphone appealing to people can be reduced to simple hardware specs like RAM or megapixels. A product’s ease of use, intuitiveness, and fun are the sorts of qualities that make people fans. Devotion to design is something that, I argue, Apple and Tesla have in common. It’s not a coincidence, I think, that both companies have a passionate fan base. Just like fans line up at Apple stores to buy the latest iPhone, fans lined up at Tesla stores around the world to order the Model 3.

Car reviewer Doug DeMuro has released one of the first extensive reviews of the Model 3. I’ve embedded his video below. DeMuro is effusive about Tesla’s attention to detail with the car’s design. He gives it “by far the best score yet for a car this price level” and calls it “a great all-around car.”

Assumption #2: the pivot from gas to electric

I believe the competition thesis underestimates the difficulty that established auto manufacturers will have in making the transition from gas to electric cars. There are two main problems that will make this transition difficult.

The first problem is the sales channels. The incentives of car dealership are aligned against electric cars. Almost half of their gross profit comes from service and maintenance, something that electric cars need a lot less of. The Chevy Bolt, for instance, is GM’s most reliable car. Electric cars have a fraction of the moving parts, don’t need oil changes, and brakes wear out much less often thanks to regenerative braking.

In the U.S. market, which accounts for 20% of global car sales, manufacturers are widely forbidden from selling cars directly to customers if they have ever franchised dealerships in the past. In order to make the transition to electric cars and keep U.S. sales healthy, established manufacturers will have to confront dealers either at the negotiating table or in the legislature. This is not smooth sailing.

Tesla fans line up outside a Tesla store to reserve a Model 3, as Apple fans line up outside the Apple store next door.

The second problem is economies of scale with battery pack production. The battery pack is the most expensive component of an electric car, constituting as much as one-third of the total cost. The cost of battery packs is widely seen as the main barrier to electric vehicles becoming cost competitive.

This is why Tesla built its battery Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada. In order to compete directly with Tesla on electric vehicle price-performance while holding gross margins steady, established auto manufacturers need to achieve comparable economies of scale with battery pack production.

This will not happen quickly, although it will happen eventually. The time in between quickly and eventually is the time Tesla has to gain manufacturing expertise and build up economies of scale in the other areas of its production systems. This would put Tesla closer to equal footing with large competitors.

It also gives time for Tesla to develop robotics hardware in-house and apply deep learning to car manufacturing. By the time competitors catch up on economies of scale with battery pack production, Tesla may have another competitive advantage in manufacturing. If not, though, Tesla will be able to compete on the quality of its software and design.

Let me make this timeline more concrete. With the notable exceptions of GM’s Chevy Bolt and Nissan’s (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf, competitors are generally targeting the release of their first mass market electric cars for 2019 or 2020. Sales of the Chevy Bolt are modest, at an annualized rate of 36,000 units per year. The Nissan Leaf selling at a rate of about 12,000 units per year, but the new version coming out in 2018 may fare better. If new entrants get lackluster sales volumes like these, then competition is not an imminent threat to Tesla.

Contrast these sales with the 455,000 reservations for the Model 3 and anticipated demand of 700,000 units per year. Between the Model 3 and the forthcoming Model Y crossover, Tesla is planning to produce at least 1 million cars per year by 2020.

Competitors are not targeting annual sales of 1 million electric vehicles until 2025 in Volkswagen's (VKLAY) case or until 2026 in GM's case. Long before then, Tesla is planning to build several more Gigafactories, including one in China with “a rough target of start of production in about three years."

Conclusion

Tesla has two advantages that will protect demand for its cars as more automakers start selling electric models:

Software

Design

There are also two factors that will make it difficult for automakers to start selling electric cars at a high volume and at a price-performance that is competitive with Tesla's cars:

Car dealerships

A lack of economies of scale in battery pack production

Tesla's financial performance, then, is not under any foreseeable threat from other brands of electric cars entering the market.