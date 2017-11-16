Net Lease REITs Thrive In Goldilocks Economy

These REITs depend on their cost of capital advantage. VEREIT and Spirit have taken steps to boost investor confidence. Buffett’s investment in STORE Capital was a critical stamp of approval.

Strong brick-and-mortar retail sales growth in 2017 and slowing e-commerce sales growth have alleviated many of the tenant-related concerns and provided a tailwind to counteract rising interest rates.

3Q17 earnings were solid across the sector with all six REITs topping estimates. Acquisition-fueled growth is expected to continue to slow, however, as competition has heated up from private investors.

Net Lease REITs have thrived in this Goldilocks economy with solid economic growth and low rates. In theory, these companies should perform like inflation-hedged, long-duration corporate bonds with retail exposure.

For the past half-decade, pundits claimed that rising interest rates, runaway inflation, and the "retail apocalypse" would derail the bull-run for Net Lease REITs.

REIT Rankings: Net Lease

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze one of the 15 real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Net Lease Sector Overview

Net Lease REITs comprise roughly 6% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our market value-weighted net lease index, we track the six largest REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $40 billion in market value: National Retail (NNN), Realty Income (O), Spirit Realty (SRC), STORE Capital (STOR), VEREIT (VER), and W.P. Carey (WPC).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, leverage, and quality focus of the six net lease REITs. Note that the "quality focus" is based on the credit quality of the tenants. High-quality tenants tend to be larger, more established companies with investment-grade credit ratings. Realty Income has the highest percentage of investment-grade tenants followed by National Retail. Spirit Realty and STORE Capital focus on non-investment grade tenants and thus acquire properties at higher cap rates. Like a bank, net lease REITs essentially capture the "spread" between the acquisition cap rate and their cost of capital.

Net lease REITs generally rent properties with long-term leases (10-25 years) to high credit-quality tenants, usually in the retail and restaurant spaces. "Net lease" refers to the triple-net lease structure, whereby tenants pay all expenses related to property management: property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Like a ground lease, triple-net leases result in long-term, relatively predictable income streams.

Average remaining durations of net lease REITs range from 10 to 15 years, and most leases have contractual rent bumps, often tied to the CPI index. Some REITs take on more inflation risk than others. By the nature of the portfolio compared to other REITs, net lease REITs typically function more like a financing company rather than an operating company. These companies hold the long-term, capital-intensive real estate assets that other companies prefer not to hold on their balance sheets. Assets are often acquired in sale-leaseback-type transactions through existing relationships.

As we'll see, net lease REITs are quintessential bond alternatives and thus highly sensitive to interest rates, and less sensitive to fluctuations in economic growth expectations. In many ways, these companies can be viewed as an inflation-hedged, long-duration corporate bond that has additional elements relating to leverage and potential for external growth. For most net lease REITs, the underlying "credit" relates to the health of the retail industry. As a result, valuations are sensitive to movements in risk-free yields, credit spreads, and the health of the retail sector.

Recent Developments and Quarterly Performance

Net Lease REITs are higher by 2% since our last quarterly update, underperforming the 4% gain on the broader REIT index. The past six months, however, have been very strong. The sector is up 13% compared to a 5% gain in the index. Lower-than-expected inflation and stronger-than-expected economic growth have been a strong "goldilocks" backdrop for the sector.

3Q17 earnings were generally better than expected across the space. All six of the REITs we track beat quarterly estimates and four raised guidance (NNN, SRC, VER, and WPC). The standout performers in the space continue to be National Retail, Realty Income, and STORE Capital. These three REITs trade at significant NAV premiums, giving these firms the "cheap currency" to be able to accretively acquire new assets. Spirit and VEREIT on the other hand have struggled to grow as the NAV premium eroded. Spirit has had issues with tenant credit issues while VEREIT has continued to contend with corporate governance issues related to the former ARCP.

Across the space, occupancy ticked higher by nearly 40 bps to 99.1%. AFFO per share for full-year 2017 is expected to be 2.4% higher than 2016 while the dividend has climbed 4.4% from last year. These REITs have spent a combined $3 billion on acquisitions so far in 2017 and are on pace to complete more than $4.1 billion by year-end. STORE Capital, National Retail, and Realty Income continue to be the most aggressive in the acquisition market.

Over the past quarter and during earnings calls, several key themes and recent developments are being discussed.

Acquisition Volume Remains Steady as Cap Rates Hold Firm

Despite the increased competition for net lease assets, capitalization rates have so far stayed firm. From the Realty Income earnings call:

"As to pricing, cap rates continued to remain flat in the third quarter with investment grade properties trading from around 5% to high 6% cap rate range and non-investment grade properties trading from high 5% to low 8% cap rate range. Our investment spreads relative to our weighted average cost of capital remained healthy averaging 263 basis points in the third quarter, which were well above our historical average spreads."

Following W.P. Carey's Move, VEREIT Sells Nontraded REIT Operator Cole Capital

We continue to emphasize the fact that net lease REITs are essentially financing companies, and as such, their reputation and investor trust is paramount to the business' ability to source cheap capital. While Realty Income, National Retail, STORE Capital and Spirit have been heralded stewards of investor capital, VEREIT, and W.P. Carey have been working hard to cleanse their firms of their troublesome non-traded REIT business.

This week, VEREIT announced plans to sell its interest in nontrade REIT operator Cole Capital. Nontraded REIT sales have been weak amid heightened scrutiny on conflicts of interest as brokers and advisors adopt the provisions of the fiduciary rule. VEREIT, formerly known as ARCP, is still feeling the effects of revelations of accounting fraud which has sent one of its former executives to jail for 18 months. W.P. Carey announced in June similar plans to pull out of the nontraded REIT market.

1031 Exchange Doesn't Appear At Risk in Tax Overhaul

Political uncertainty also remains a minor but not insignificant issue for the sector. During the last update, we warned that a complete tax-code overhaul aimed at "broadening the base and eliminating loopholes" could catch the 1031 Like-Kind Exchange in its net. The 1031 allows property owners to sell their asset to the REIT in exchange for REIT shares rather than cash, allowing the owner to defer taxes on the sale. 1031 Exchange deals are especially common in the net lease sector, and particularly on smaller transactions. If repealed, acquisition volume could decline and valuations could be impaired. Neither the House nor the Senate tax plans outlined over the past several weeks have proposed eliminating the 1031 exchange.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the YTD performance in relation to other sectors. Net Lease REITs are essentially unchanged despite the 21 bps decline in the 10-year yield during this time.

2 Reasons to Be Bullish on Net Lease REITs

1) Stronger Brick-and-Mortar Performance Should Provide Tailwind

Net lease investors sometimes overlook the significant retail-related risk of these REITs, and the negative narrative surrounding the retail space may be affecting valuations. Perception doesn't match with reality, however, and we are certainly not seeing the "retail apocalypse" that the media loves to discuss.

Brick-and-mortar sales have been solid in 2017 while the growth rate of e-commerce has slowed dramatically. October retail sales showed the highest YoY rate in our brick-and-mortar index since February of 2016 led by strong performance in the restaurants, grocery stores, home improvement, and drug store. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales growth has slowed rather dramatically since peaking in mid-2016. We continue to point out that, while online sales growth continues to take incremental market share away from traditional retail, the sentiment around brick-and-mortar retail appears to be far too negative given the data.

2) Cost of Capital Advantage Is An Economic Moat

Cost of capital is the name of the game for net lease REITs. These REITs fuel external growth by issuing equity, ideally at a premium to their net asset value. Historically, the advantages of the REIT structure (liquidity, reliable dividends, ability to diversify, good corporate governance) have allowed these REITs to command favorable costs of equity capital relative to their private market peers. Investor confidence is critical to maintaining favorable costs of capital.

Access to the public equity markets is perhaps the most significant competitive advantage that net lease REITs have over their private market peers. The ability to fund acquisitions with "cheap" equity capital when the stock is trading at a NAV premium allows these firms to create shareholder value almost at will. The "big three" net lease REITs - Realty Income, National Retail, and STORE Capital - have earned a NAV premium through the trust of investors, backed by a record of strong corporate governance and a stellar performance.

2 Reasons to Be Bearish on Net Lease REITs

1) Interest Rate Sensitivity

Over the past three years, price action in net lease REITs has been almost entirely dominated by interest rates and macroeconomic fluctuations. As we'll discuss shortly, net lease REITs are the most interest-rate sensitive REIT sector. While pundits have been proclaiming that interest rates will rise for most of the past decade, if we do indeed ever see a sustained period of rising rates, net lease REITs will almost certainly underperform the broader REIT index.

As a general rule, the REITs with a higher-quality portfolio will tend to outperform during times of slow economic growth with low inflation. REITs with lower-quality portfolios are more sensitive to the financial health of their underlying non-investment grade tenants and thus tend to outperform during periods of stronger economic growth and slightly higher inflation. That said, all net lease REITs are quite sensitive to movements in risk-free interest rates.

2) Acquisition Volume Has Slowed As Competition Intensifies

Competition Is Heating Up for Net Lease Assets

Several REIT executives reported increased private market competition for net lease assets. The global search for yield, combined with the strong historical performance of the sector, has attracted private and international capital to the net lease space. There is some concern that cap rates will compress and force these REITs to overpay for riskier assets. From the W.P. Carey earnings call:

"We see it as competitive right now, lots of capital flows are finding their way into net lease markets. So we have been maintaining our discipline and we'll stay patient…. We're seeing a lot of foreign capital come into the U.S. in the form of both private equity or pension fund advisers, but it's been a little bit less the public REITs as of recent and more some of the private capital."

Valuation of Net Lease REITs

Compared to the 12 other REIT sectors, net lease REITs appear quite cheap. Net lease REITs are the cheapest sector based on both current Free Cash Flows and forward 2018 FCF (Note: FCF is AFFO with some sector-specific modifications). When we factor in the slow 3% growth expectations over the next two years, though, net lease REITs appear less attractive. On the FCFG metric, the net lease sector is the second most expensive.

As we mentioned, for net lease REITs, FCF multiples have added operational significance. As REITs must raise equity capital to fuel growth, equity that can be sold at a premium is cheaper and thus more likely to result in NAV accretion. In that way, equity valuations for REITs have self-reinforcing characteristics. Thus, cheap REITs tend to stay cheap, and expensive REITs tend to stay expensive.

Within the sector, we see some significant differences in current valuation. Investors have effectively given the "big 3" net lease REITs (O, NNN, STOR) the green-light to continue their acquisition-fueled growth, while giving a yellow or red light to the other names.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Net lease REITs are the most interest-rate-sensitive sector and one of the least sensitive to broader equity market movements. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of longer-than-average lease terms and high dividend yields. Since our last update, the yield sensitivity of the sector has decreased slightly from 1.6 to 1.4. Net Lease REITs are twice as sensitive to movement in the 10-year yield than the broader REIT index.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs and Hybrid REITs (Click on each link to read more information about our methodology). As a sector, net lease REITs fall into the Yield REIT category.

All six names in the space are Yield REITs and should be used by investors seeking immediate income and are willing to assume a high degree of interest rate risk.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, net lease REITs rank towards the top, paying an average yield of 5.4%. Net lease REITs payout 83% of their available cash flow, which leaves enough cash for acquisition-fueled growth.

Within the sector, we see the yields and payouts of the six names.

Bottom Line

For the past half-decade, pundits have asserted that rising interest rates, runaway inflation, and the "retail apocalypse" were all expected to finally end the bull run for Net Lease REITs. Net Lease REITs have thrived in this Goldilocks economy of solid economic growth and low rates. In theory, these companies should perform like inflation-hedged long-duration corporate bonds with retail exposure.

3Q17 earnings were solid across the sector with all six REITs topping estimates. Acquisition-fueled growth is expected to continue to slow, however, as competition has heated up from private investors. Strong brick-and-mortar retail sales growth in 2017 and slowing e-commerce sales growth have alleviated many of the tenant-related concerns and provided a tailwind to counteract rising interest rates. These REITs depend on their cost of capital advantage. VEREIT and Spirit have taken steps to boost investor confidence. Buffett's investment in STORE Capital was a critical stamp of approval.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view STORE Capital as the most attractive net lease name and the only net lease REIT within our top 50. To see where net lease REITs fit into a diversified REIT portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings for all 15 REIT sectors: Apartments, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Storage, Healthcare, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Cell Towers, Office, Shopping Centers, and International.

