Pretium Resources - Why The Market Was Not Impressed With Q3

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) is an attractive new gold and silver mine in Canada. The project has delivered impressive drilling results for years and is considered as one of the best gold projects in Canada, with a high grade in gold and silver, and a very low AISC. The mine cleared an important milestone on July 1, 2017, when the company announced that commercial production has been achieved at the Brucejack mine

I believe the stock is reasonably priced by the street at the moment, and I recommend a hold until gold and silver production and costs stabilize enough to get a better global understanding of the future growth.

PVG data by YCharts

One important element of the stock valuation is the future gold price, of course.

After some encouraging signs early last year, the gold price came under pressure with the strong dollar and the Fed's actions on interest rates. Gold is often traded as a hedge against the dollar and a safe refuge in case of economic problems. Gold price is now poised to consolidate further given that we expect the FED to raise interest in December.

Note: I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns, as well.

Pretium Resources - financial snapshot:

Pretium Resources 2Q'16 3Q'16 (restated) 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 70.88 Net Income in $ Million −26.55 −15.00 −7.17 −4.26 −2.50 −6.98 EBITDA $ Million -35.77 -19.82 -8.06 -9.26 -3.65 -6,71 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.15 −0.08 −0.04 −0.02 −0.01 −0.04 Cash from operations in $ Million −2.58 −1.51 −4.44 −2.59 −4.73 47.47 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 89.08 107.42 121.42 168.19 114.59 3.53 Free Cash Flow (Morningstar) in $ Million −91.67 −108.93 −125.85 −170.78 −119.32 43.97 est. Cash and short-term investments $ Million 287.2 178.5 141.8 171.9 55.3 53.8 Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 388.0 407.9 501.2 673.7 689.9 715.2 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 177.81 178.93 179.92 180.66 180.85 181.32 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Gold ounce Production Oz - - - - - 82 203 Silver Production in oz - - - - - 83 233 Gold price realized $/ Oz - - - - - 1 281 AISC by-product $/Oz - - - - - 788

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Third Quarter Production Highlights

82,203 ounces of gold produced

96.49 % gold recovery rate

261,262 tonnes of ore milled

2,840 tonnes per day on average processed

Gold Production details and Balance sheet commentary:

Pretium Resources released its third-quarter results on November 11, 2017. First full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $70.88 million and a net loss of $6.98 million or 0.04 per share.

1 - All-in Sustaining costs AISC on a by-product basis.

Note 1: Revenue of $70.9 million was generated on the sale of 55,413 of gold and 19,848 ounces of silver. 7,984 ounces of gold doré and 26,493 ounces of gold in concentrate in finished goods will be sold in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Note 2: Gold ounces produced for the nine-months ended September 30, 2017, excludes 8,510 ounces produced in the pre-commercial production period.

AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. Generally, gold sold and gold produced are quite similar and it makes basically no difference. However, for Pretium Resources, it makes a big difference because the gold sold represented only 67.4% of the gold plus a small amount of silver.

The company indicated $788 per ounce on a by-product basis which means that the production of silver is deducted from the cost. This AISC seems pretty high, at first glance, but will probably go down significantly as the work progresses. I believe the AISC could be around $600 per ounce next year, which is still higher than what was indicated by the company.

As a reminder, Pretium Resources indicated "All-In Sustaining Cash Costs (Life of Mine): US$448/oz"

The Company calculates AISC as " the sum of total cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision, treatment and refinery charges netted against revenue, site share-based compensation, and corporate administrative costs, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount.

However, if the company can achieve $600 per ounce it will be considered as a very good AISC well below average, which is around $850 per ounce.

2 - Free cash flow

Pretium working capital as at September 30, 2017, was a surplus of $7.2 million. which was an improvement from the working capital deficit of $12.9 million as at June 30, 2017.

Working capital items other than cash and cash equivalents consisted of inventories of $31.9 million (valued at cost), receivables and other of $15.6 million and accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $93.1 million.

In my opinion, PVG had $43.97 in free cash flow this quarter, which is impressive considering that the company sold only 64.7% of the gold produced.

3 - Osisko (OR) Stream indicated in the last third quarter press release of Osisko.

The Brucejack stream agreement has a delivery start date of January 1, 2020 and provides for an 8% gold and silver stream payable to OBL and BTO Midas L.P. (together referred to as the "Brucejack Stream Partners") (4% attributable to OBL). The term of the Brucejack stream is the date on which Pretium has sold to the Brucejack Stream Partners 7,067,000 ounces of gold and 26,297,000 ounces of silver, including deliveries under the offtake agreement.

Pretium Resources indicated in its recent presentation that the company intends to pay down the stream in 2018.

4 - The Wong action. (no pun intended)

According to the recent filing.

The plaintiff in the Wong Action brought a motion for leave to commence an action under the secondary market provisions in Part XXIII.1 of the Ontario Securities Act. The motion was heard on May 29 and 30, 2017. The Court allowed the plaintiff's motion on July 20, 2017. The Company has sought leave to appeal this decision to the Divisional Court of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Final commentary and technical analysis.

Pretium Resources experienced a puzzling initial sell-off after releasing its third-quarter results. We knew already that production was above the 82K Oz and I commented on the issue on October 14, 2017. Please read the article here.

I was right to recommend to take some profit off the table at $12+ and indicated at the time that I sold out. Since then, I bought back a small position at $10.30 and I expect to add lower if I have the opportunity.

The response to the third quarter production release in October was very positive as we can see in the chart below. However, when the results were presented in details on November 13, the street used it to selloff and run.

The high AISC due to a reduced gold sold may have also played a role in this selloff, but I really doubt it? My thinking is that revenues were much lower than expected because the company sold only 64.7% of the gold produced in the quarter.

In fact, the day of the third quarter release, PVG gave back most of its gain realized on October 11, 2017, to re-test the 50MA.

PVG is now forming a symmetrical triangle pattern, with a line resistance at $11.35 and a line support at $10.50. A symmetrical triangle is generally regarded as a period of consolidation, which means accumulating at or below the 50MA around $10.25 and sell part of your PVG holding just below $11.50. Watch for the strong support at the 200MA around $9.80.

I really do not see any large moves besides trading the range indicated above and thus, I recommend a hold on PVG.

One important element that may boost or weaken the stock is the price of gold.

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

In my opinion, gold price may eventually trade as low as $1,225 in December, given on the assumption that the FED will raise interest in December (76%).

