Even SIFI Relief Isn't Enough For New York Community Bancorp

The bank needs more than that, starting with a clean sweep of management.

Congress is poised to raise the threshold to perhaps as high as $250 billion.

For 3 years, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) has kept its assets below $50 billion. In nearly every conference of the last three years, management discussed its strategy of avoiding organic growth to preserve a sub-$50 billion balance sheet.



Source: NYCB.

If success means accomplishing your plan, then New York Community Banc's worked! Unfortunately what NYCB really achieved these last 3 years has been stagnation!

While we agree the SIFI designation is burdensome and unnecessary, we believe the path management chose was far worse. Compare Zions and Comerica, two not particularly innovative SIFI banks. Each has outperformed NYCB on price appreciation, total assets per share, revenue per share, and EPS - an easy task seeing as NYCB has gone backwards in its pursuit of running in place. Zions (ZION) and Comerica (CMA) managed to improve despite their SIFI designation. Their shareholders have done far better than those holding NYCB. In fact, each share of New York Community Banc has seen its portion of assets, revenue, and earnings fall to say nothing of its wrenching 19% price decline.

ZION data by YCharts

As mentioned, Zions and Comerica are not especially well-run. Consider SVB Financial group (SIVB), an aggressive growth bank with strong leadership. SBV increased its total assets by 30% despite climbing toward the dreaded $50 billion threshold.

SIVB Total Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

SVB didn't stopped growing - and investors have been handsomely rewarded. Shareholders saw their investment climb over 90% in 3 years - and nearly 300% in 5 years.

SIVB data by YCharts

More Mistakes

New York Community Banc's NIM has trailed the average NIM reported for commercial banks. Last quarter, the bank's NIM dropped to 2.53, well-below the 3.19 reported for the average commercial bank. The bank's NIM has underperformed the national average for years.

Why?

The bank has been relying heavily on high cost borrowings.

NYCB has paid up for capital to make up for the shortfall in deposits. It used to be even worse. Things got so bad, the bank ran an equity offering in 2015 to prepay $10.4 billion of costly borrowings. Even now, the lack of dividend generation plagues the bottom line and the bank must still rely on expensive borrowings to fund itself.

As a result of the strategic debt repositioning, which was completed in the fourth quarter, we prepaid $10.4 billion of wholesale borrowings and reduced the cost of those borrowings by 50%. This action loan is expected to add $100 million after-tax annually to our earnings, beginning in 2016.

We are hard pressed to find that promised $100 million net income boost.

Bottom Line

New York Community Banc's management made a costly decision in avoiding organic growth and embracing balance sheet stagnation. While a SIFI designation imposes added costs and oversight, standing still has not been an effective strategy. Too many errors: New management is needed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. We do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor as to the suitability of such investments for his specific situation.