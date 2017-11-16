Nam Tai Property: Continued Insider Buying By Kaisa, The Largest Shareholder

The election of Mr Kwok, founder of Kaisa to the board is a positive sign towards the overall direction of the company.

The development of Inno Park and Inno City is progressing smoothly; Development could accelerate now that the Kaisa’s team is involved.

Kaisa, the largest shareholder has continued to buy shares of Nam Tai Properties (NTP) in the open market, buying an additional $9mn.

On October 11, I wrote an article on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) calling for 55% upside within 6 months.

13D filings on November 15 has revealed that Kaisa has acquired an additional $9mn worth of shares of NTP, increasing its ownership to 22.75% from 20.70%.

As a quick background recap, back in July 2017, Kaisa Group announced the acquisition of a 17.7% stake (6.5mn shares) from Chairman Koo at $17/shr, representing a 15% discount to $20/shr fair value NAV based on 3 independent valuation reports. Disclosure on the acquisition.

In the months of August and September, Kaisa bought $11.4mn worth of shares in the open market, increasing its ownership to 20.7% (1.1mn shares at an average price of ~$10.4/shr)

In reviewing the most recent 13D filings, Kaisa has continued to buy shares on a daily basis from September 26 to November 14. The only exception is a 3 weeks quiet period during the 19th China’s National Party Congress, which was held on October 18th. The Party Congress is a very important and high profile political summit in which the entire country stops (including the business community) to see the elections of key figures and ponder China’s policy for the next 5 years.

In fact, since the conclusion of the Party Congress, Kaisa has stepped up the buying volume, averaging of 59,000 shares per day from November 2 to 14, as compared to only 23,000 shares per day in late September/early October.

Therefore, it’s a very positive signal that Kaisa has resumed buying shares of NTP, which should indicate that they are not only comfortable with the political landscape, but more importantly, it implies the sensitivity of them acquiring overseas equities or an eventual majority stake won’t be an issue with the government.

Please note the column headers of # of common shares and average price per common share are reversed in the filing.

Source: SEC Filings

Business Update/Kaisa's founder is now a board member

On a separate note, in the company’s recent 3rd Quarter press release, the “development of Nam Tai Inno Park in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City in Gushu, Shenzhen, continues to proceed smoothly, without any material set-back and within the Company’s expected schedule.”

Further, the Company has also appointed Mr. Ying Chi Kwok, a co-founder of Kaisa, and Mr. Julian Lin, its current CEO, to the board as executive directors.

In conclusion, a few key observations:

Kaisa, the largest shareholder has continued to buy shares in the open market, and that they have become more aggressive in buying shares since the conclusion of the China Party Congress. The development of Inno Park and Inno City is progressing smoothly. Development could accelerate now that the Kaisa’s team is involved. (It’s important to note that Kaisa is one of the largest if not the largest real estate developer in Shenzhen) I believe the election of Mr Kwok, founder of Kaisa to the board is a positive sign towards the overall direction of the company. I continue to believe his intention is to at least gain majority control of NTP, so earnings can be consolidated at Kaisa, his listed vehicle in HK. The expectation is that Kaisa will continue to buy shares in the open market at prices up to or even exceed $17/shr. Alternatively, they could also be in a position to conduct either a tender offer or a general offer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.