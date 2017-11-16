Caterpillar: Is $180 On The Way?

The company is only now returning to sales growth and the stock already trades at all-time highs.

Caterpillar has several analysts place price targets of up to $180 on the stock.

Caterpillar (CAT) has seen an incredible run since the 2016 lows. The heavy-equipment manufacturer has only now seen business start to rebound questioning the legitimacy of this massive rally.

The stock trades right at all-time highs at $134 and EPS estimates for the year remain at 60% of the previous cycle peak. My investment thesis predicted this rally, but the question now is whether a recent $180 price target by CFRA is legitimate or even whether the $150 price target assigned by BMO Capital back in September has any validity.

My previous work focused on the stock peak from back in 2011 when Caterpillar hit $116. The mining sector was in a supercycle and construction in China was going full speed ahead. Investors should question whether the company can reach those peak sales levels again.

Back in October with the Q3 earnings report, Caterpillar raised full-year EPS guidance an incredible 25% to $6.25 on revenues of $44 billion. The heavy-equipment manufacturer started the year with forecasts for earning $2.90 per share and revenues of only $37.5 billion. The heavy-machinery giant has stripped out billions in costs allowing for the ability to expand EPS expectations by 100% on an only 17% increase in revenue forecasts.

My thesis went back and looked at historical P/S multiples to see how the stock was valued in the past peak and trough periods. Caterpillar hit a peak value of 1.6x trailing-12 month sales back in 2011 prior to the stock peaking. The multiple consistently collapsed in the process as sales didn't peak for another year or so.

For Caterpillar to reach $150, the stock would trade at a valuation of roughly $88 billion. Assuming sales hit the target of $44 billion, the stock would trade at 2.0x sales. At $180, Caterpillar would see the market cap top $105 billion or 2.4x sales.

BMO Capital sees the company earning $10 per share on the revenue target of $55 billion. Even at that revenue target, the stock is already at the peak P/S multiple from the last cycle of 1.6x sales. Remember that during the last cycle peak, Caterpillar traded down below 1.0x sales by the time the company hit peak revenues.

Don't forget that for Caterpillar to reach $55 billion in revenues, the company needs 25% growth from the updated revenue target for the year. Of course, Caterpillar saw revenues expand far beyond that level back in 2012. The stock though is already at record levels before the equipment giant has even approached those previous peak levels or proven that growing sales beyond the current levels will maintain this margin expansion.

The stock needs more than an EPS target of only $7.79 for 2018 to reach $150 and beyond. The rolling 3-month sales figures are finally reaching meaningful sales growth, but the reported 19% sales expansion doesn't yet reach analyst targets of 23% growth for the quarter.

The key investor takeaway is that $150 is always possible with the stock already reaching $140, but the $180 target is very questionable. It doesn't make any sense for Caterpillar to trade over $60 above the prior cycle peak this time when some of the financial metrics already surpass the peak from last cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.