SPY: How Much Risk Do You Need To Take To Beat It?

Here, we address the question of how much risk you need to take to beat SPY. The answer suggested by our tracking portfolios so far is surprising.

How Much Risk to Have a Shot at Beating SPY?

In a recent article, we responded to a reader's suggestion that investors should just buy the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) without hedging (Should You Just Buy SPY?). We argued that that was a bad idea for investors without extremely high risk tolerances, and discussed our hedged portfolio method as an alternative approach. Here we address a related question: how much risk do you have to take in our method to have a chance at beating SPY? We look at evidence from our backtests as well as from our "fronttests" -- portfolios time-stamped in articles on Seeking Alpha and then tracked in real time.

Two Different Kinds of Backtests

Before we backtested the performance of our hedged portfolios, we wanted to know if our security selection worked. So we backtested it, 24,512 times. Every trading day from January 2003 to October of 2013, we ran our daily ranking, and then looked at how each name performed over the next 6 months. On average, our top names were up 6.84%, versus 4.36% for SPY. Because of that, we were unsurprised by the alpha generated by our top names so far in real time, as we noted in a recent article, "A Better Approach To Portfolio Construction."

What has surprised us is the performance of our hedged portfolios tracked in real time (our "fronttests"). We suspect the reason is that we had a more limited sample size in our second kind of backtests, those of our hedged portfolios. When we backtested hedged portfolio performance from January 2003 to April 2014, since our portfolios are designed to last no longer than six months, we used a series of them at each risk tolerance, starting one portfolio at the beginning of 2003, and then using its ending value as the starting value of the next portfolio starting six months later, and so on. Nevertheless, we'll present the evidence from those backtests of our hedged portfolio performance below.

Evidence From our Hedged Portfolio Backtests

In our backtests, series of portfolios hedged against single-digit declines did not beat SPY over the 11-year time frame. For example, this series of portfolios hedged against >8% declines generated a CAGR of 4.97% (net of hedging and trading costs), versus 8.72% for SPY over the same time frame.

In order to beat SPY in our backtests, the portfolios needed to be hedged against >20% declines, as in this example below, where Portfolio Armor generated a CAGR of 10.32% versus 8.72% for SPY.

You can find an interactive version of the charts above toward the bottom of this page, where you can click on "Show/Hide Positions" and see exactly which underlying securities and options the portfolios held at each point in time.

Evidence From Our Tracking Portfolios ("Fronttests")

Since April, we've been buying and saving options and underlying security data so we can track the performance of hedged portfolios presented in real time in free Seeking Alpha articles and, after June, in our Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing. In the interest of transparency and accountability, we will post the final performance of each portfolio in free articles six months after they are created. So far, we've tracked final performance for 6 completed portfolios, and interim performance for another 15 of them. Of that sample, 15 out of 21 have beaten the market or are currently beating it.

What has surprised us is that, among the portfolios currently beating the market are ones hedged against declines as low as 6%. No portfolio hedged more tightly than that has beaten the market so far. We'll illustrate this by showing the interim performance of 5 portfolios created on the same day, June 22nd.

Risking a 5% Decline

Currently up 1.67% versus 5.6% for SPY.

Risking a 6% Decline

Up 6.66% versus 5.6% for SPY

Risking an 8% Decline

Up 10.13%, versus 5.6% for SPY.

Risking a 9% Decline

Up 11.87% versus 5.6% for SPY

Risking a 20% Decline

Up 18.03%, versus 5.6%

Explaining the Variation in Performance

Performance so far of those five hedged portfolios created on the same day, June 22nd, varies from the 5% decline threshold portfolio that's up 1.67% so far and the 20% decline threshold one that's up 18.03% so far. There are two main reasons for the difference in performance:

Security selection. All of our top 10 names are hedgeable against >9% declines. To find securities hedgeable against smaller declines, Portfolio Armor sometimes has to go further down our daily ranking. So, for example, the >5% decline threshold portfolio includes BioMarin (BMRN), McDonald's (MCD), Sina (SINA), and Teradyne (TER), names that don't appear in any of the other portfolios. On the other hand, the top-performing portfolio includes names such as Align Technology (ALGN) and Alibaba (BABA), which appear in a couple of the other market-beating portfolios.

Hedging cost. The portfolio taking the most risk has the lowest hedging cost.

Wrapping Up: How to Use This Information

We believe an investor ought to focus first on his risk tolerance. That means that if you can't tolerate a 20% decline, you shouldn't invest in a portfolio hedged against >20% declines; instead, you should be more tightly hedged. That said, some of you may be assuming from the examples above that a portfolio hedged against a >20% decline will tend to beat one hedged against a single-digit decline. That's a logical assumption, but we want to see more data before answering it definitively.

All else being equal, lower hedging cost means higher returns, but what if one of the underlying securities declines significantly? In that case, between two hedged portfolios holding the same underlying securities, the more tightly hedged portfolio will likely outperform. We're excited to share more results with you as they come in.

