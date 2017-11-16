PKO: Attractive Entry Point

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) is currently an attractive investment. To do so, I will evaluate the fund's recent performance, unique characteristics, and trends in the market to explain why my current outlook for the fund is positive.

Background

First, a little about PKO. PKO is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks. Currently, the fund is trading at $25.24/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.03%. Year to date, PKO has returned about 17% to investors, when accounting for both stock price appreciation and distributions, which is a very strong gain. I covered PKO back in August and advised investors to pick up the fund. Since then, PKO investors have seen a total return of about 2.5%. However, PKO, along with many other PIMCO closed-end funds (CEFs) have seen pullbacks recently. PKO is down about 4% over the past trading week, so we are seeing some serious weakness in the fund. However, there are a few reasons why I feel this represents a compelling opportunity for investors, and will explain why below.

PKO Now At A Discount To NAV

One of the most compelling reasons for entering PKO right now is the fund is trading at a discount to NAV of almost 2%. This means investors are actually paying a market price below what the fund is actually worth! Discounts for PIMCO funds don't come around often, and many of the funds actually trade at significant premiums on a consistent basis. While PKO does not typically trade at a substantial premium, it does typically trade in the 3-5% premium range quite regularly. In fact, PKO has only traded at a discount a few times this year (one was back in July when I recommended the fund), and investors who take advantage of those opportunities are almost always rewarded. Importantly, while PKO is trading at an attractive valuation in isolation, it is also trading at an attractive valuation in relative terms compared to other PIMCO CEFs. In fact, only one PIMCO CEF, Dynamic Credit and Mortgage and Income Fund (PCI) is trading at a bigger discount than PKO, and this is a fund that notoriously trades at a discount. Sixteen of the twenty Pimco CEFs are trading at premiums ranging from 2% all the way up to 44%. Therefore, while I believe PKO is attractive by its own merits, it is especially attractive when considering alternative high-yield PIMCO investments.

NAV Gains Paint A Pretty Picture

While seeing a PIMCO fund at a discount can be compelling, there are other factors to consider before proclaiming the fund a buy. There could be some very important reasons why the fund is trading at a discount that indicate the fund could be in for some trouble. With PKO, I don't believe this to be the case. Throughout 2017, PKO has posted consistent gains to its NAV. This is important because it indicates the fund's underlying assets are increasing in value, which also represents another way for management to provide income to investors. To illustrate, at the start of the trading year, PKO's NAV was $23.30/share. It now stands at $25.61/share, representing a 9.91% gain. This gives me a lot of confidence in the fund and tells me management has selected strong performing assets. As long as this trend continues, I would anticipate 2018 to be another profitable year for PKO.

Fed Watch

I believe one of the principal reasons for the short-term pressure has been interest rate expectations. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, investors are 100% sure the Fed will raise rates next month. While this has been the case for about a month, investors are starting to price in the chances of a 50 basis point increase (as opposed to the standard 25 basis point increase). While the chance is seen as small, 8.5%, it notes an important shift in thinking that the Fed might turn more hawkish in the near-term. This will surely pressure high-yield funds because, as rates go up on risk-free assets, it makes those assets more attractive in comparison. This being the case, I feel the short-term pressure on PKO is justified, but I think the dust will settle soon and PKO will revert back to higher levels. The reason being that while investors are unanimous in their opinion on a December rate hike, 2018 appears much less certain. While there is certainly the possibility rates will continue higher in Q1 2018, the majority opinion through May of next year is that rates will still be in the 125-150 basis point range (assuming the rate hike in December does occur). The takeaway is that, while rates may go up slightly short-term, the chances of seeing another increase soon after a December hike is not very high. Therefore, once we get past this short-term noise, I expect investors to rotate back in to high-yield products as the low rate environment looks set to continue for at least another six months.

Coverage Ratio Problem

One of the negative attributes of PKO right now is its distribution coverage ratio, which is clocking in at just under 78%. Clearly, this is not sustainable long-term, as a fund cannot continue to pay out more in distributions than it earns in income for the long-term. Only two things can happen from this point: the distribution will need to be cut or the fund will begin earning more in income and be able to pay its stated distribution comfortably. Given PKO's history of continuously paying its stated distribution, I believe the latter will occur. Unlike other PIMCO CEFs that have cut their distributions in the past, PKO has not, which gives me a lot of confidence. Importantly, its coverage ratio has improved slightly, as its three-month rolling coverage ratio of 78% is higher than its six month ratio, which is 76%. Therefore, while still a worrisome metric, it is headed in the right direction. Furthermore, as I mentioned earlier, the fund is seeing NAV gains throughout the year. This gives me comfort that the fund will be able to meet its distribution, certainly for the short-term, as NAV gains represent another way to return income to investors. While this is an important metric to monitor, I feel PKO's past history shows this will be a temporary blip, and the fund's positive attributes outweigh this risk.

Bottom Line

PKO has performed well in 2017, and 2018 should bring more of the same. While the fund has come under pressure recently, the underlying assets continue to post consistent gains. With an increasing NAV and a declining market price, PKO is now trading at a discount to NAV, which is a very attractive entry point for a fund with such a strong track record. With some short-term interest rate concerns on the horizon, I expect some further volatility, but I think the mixed outlook for 2018 with respect to interest rates will keep investors searching for above-average yields. The last time PKO traded at a discount was in July, and the fund rebounded quickly. As I expect similar performance here, I would encourage investors to take advantage of this opportunity before it’s gone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.