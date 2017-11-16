PentaNova Seals Deal With YPF

We are pleased with the progress made by the company, especially its penny-pinching elsewhere while focusing on the more impactful Llancanelo and Maria Conchita projects.

The company produced at 753 boe/d in September 2017 in Argentina. Work in other blocks there is progressing.

Together with state oil company YPF, it is conducting a joint evaluation to come up with a field development plan.

On November 13, 2017, PentaNova (OTC:PENYF) released major news concerning its operations in Argentina and Colombia.

1. Argentina

PentaNova reported that the negotiations with Argentina state oil company YPF (YPF) regarding the Llancanelo Heavy Oil Field. Through Alianza Petrolera, a wholly-owned subsidiary, PentaNova now owns a 50% working interest in the project.

Alianza Petrolera already held a 29% working interest before the transaction. The transfer of a 10% working interest, which was acquired through the Roch Acquisition, is also finalized. Now that the company has completed negotiations with YPF to farm-in with an additional 11% working interest, the total working interest of PentaNova in the block stands at 50%.

According to the agreement with YPF, the farm-in terms include an initial period of up to 6 months, during which the partners will conduct a joint planning and evaluation program aiming to complete a full development plan of the block. As part of the joint program, the partners will further evaluate the field, continue to optimize the existing operations, and assess production-enhancing technologies, all in preparation of a new development drilling program starting in 2018. Based on analogs in Canada, Venezuela, and Colombia, the partners are currently planning to mobilize a coil tubing unit into the field to conduct workover and testing activities.

The Llancanelo area is located on the northern margin of the Neuquén Basin. It is situated 37 km southeast of the city of Malargüe in Mendoza Province. The Llancanelo field was discovered by YPF in 1937 after drilling two exploratory wells that tested oil in the Tertiary intervals. Thirteen deviated wells were drilled in 2016 into a large heavy oil reservoir, producing an average of 1,277 boe/d as of September 2017 from conventional cold flow horizontal wells.

"The decision of YPF, Argentina's largest energy producer, to deepen its partnership with PentaNova is a significant advancement for our Company's strategic plan to become Latin America's next significant oil and gas company," said PentaNova Chairman Serafino Iacono. "We are also pleased that as we develop one of Argentina's largest heavy oil fields, PentaNova continues to generate revenue and execute plans to reactivate wells on KM8 enabling that field to move back into active development."

The company produced at 753 boe/d in September 2017 from 52 active wells. This includes 498 bo/d from the Llancanelo heavy oil block where the company held a 39% working interest at the time, 208 boe/d from the 18%-working interest Mariposa gas block in the San Jorge Basin, and 47 bo/d from the wholly owned KM8 field. An additional 29 wells in the KM8 property await workover and reactivation (Fig. 1). In early 2018, the company will start a drilling program, targeting both the shallow Glauconitica Formation and the medium-depth Comodoro Rivadavia and Mina del Carmen formations. The equipment and services provided by the oilfield service companies will be compensated on deferred payment plans or be paid out of production. The company is currently reviewing these offers.

Fig. 1. The contract blocks of PentaNova in Argentina, source: company presentation (see here).

2. Colombia

Work on the Maria Conchita Block in Colombia progresses as planned. Civil work is currently well underway. Mobilization of the contracted drilling rig will start in approximately three weeks. Five companies have confirmed their interest in submitting a proposal for the construction and financing of the pipeline linking the producing wells to the gas grid.

American Oil and Gas farmed-in for half of the 80% working interest held by PentaNova in the 313,639-acre Sinu-9 block, Lower Magdalena Valley Basin, for a consideration of US$ 2.4 million of non-refundable cash payment. Further to the farm-out LOI announced on September 28, 2017, the partners have started discussions concerning the establishment of a joint work program, with PentaNova being the operator (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Contract blocks of PentaNova in Colombia, source: company presentation (see here).

3. Investor takeaways

The operations of PentaNova appear to be progressing as previously announced. At this time, the company apparently chose to focus on Llancanelo in Argentina and Maria Conchita in Colombia, two of its more impactful projects. The progress as seen in these two projects are as expected.

In the meanwhile, elsewhere, we find signs that the company tries to be as frugal as possible while pushing the work program forward. In the KM8 block in Argentina, it is pursuing cash conservative tactics by either delaying current cash payments or paying in the to-be-lifted product. In the Sinu-9 block, Colombia, it brought in a farm-in partner share costs and lower risks.

These are what we expect from a junior oil company. Therefore, we are pleased with the progress made by the company.

The natural resources sector is poised for massive upside. I'd like to help you take advantage of the profit potential built into this once-in-a-decade opportunity. I'm a natural resources expert with over 35 years of experience in the industry, and I can spot trends and inflection points at these companies - often before the market. My Marketplace service, The Natural Resources Hub, provides timely commentary and insights, along with my best investing ideas, to help you become a better-informed, more successful natural resources investor. Right now, for a limited time only, I'm offering a free two-week trial so you can try out The Natural Resources Hub absolutely risk-free. Explore The Natural Resources Hub for yourself, and get your free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PENYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.