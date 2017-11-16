Is Vuzix Finally Nearing An Inflection Point In Smart Glasses?

Despite strong growth during Q3 in a hot sector, the market still doesn't believe in Vuzix (VUZI). The numbers haven't always met expectations, but due to an extensive list of partners and Tier-1 customers, the company finally appears on a path to strong growth.

The stock though despite a big rally over the last week still trades in the middle of the range over the last year. The question is whether Vuzix is about to cash in on the expected augmented reality (AR) craze in 2018?

New technologies can take a painstakingly long time to develop into robust markets. Companies on the bleeding edge sometimes fail to survive as the market is slower to develop than even the worst expectations.

Most people agree that an AR future is all but certain with the technology useful to augment business professionals or consumers for everyday activities such as remote support, warehouse solutions or gaming. Basically, anywhere that hands-free mobile computing can improve employee efficiency, the technology has a future. At this point, the question is when the technology reaches a point where the costs are low enough to drive consumption.

My previous research detailed several market research reports that forecast a move beyond the early adopters segment by 2018 or 2019. From IDTechEx to IDC, AR headsets that include the smart glasses segment where Vuzix focuses is set to reach an inflection point in the near future.

In the case of Vuzix, the company consistently garners industry awards and adds to an existing patent portfolio. Vuzix was recently awarded four International CES Innovation 2018 awards for the Vuzix Blade that's expected to ship in early 2018. Combined with growing the patent portfolio significantly to more than 100 patents or patents pending, the AR technology specialist is prepared to participate in the growing market via multiple channels.

Big Growth Remains Small

The leading supplier of smart glasses reported that Q3 revenues surged 141% to $1.4 million. The number was hampered by manufacturing challenges, but did improve from the $1.3 million generated in the prior quarter.

Vuzix continues making progress with releasing a product with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) discussed during Q3 materials and signed up BlackBerry (BB) as a security partner during the quarter. The BlackBerry partnership allows enterprise customers to manage and secure data captured through its smart glasses via the Unified Endpoint Management software. In total, the company has signed up 350 pilot programs across 45 countries for the M300 smart glasses.

Source: Vuzix website

The M300 smart glasses offer next generation smart glasses for hands-free mobile computing. The glasses offer an Android-based wearable computer that utilizes an Intel Atom processor and now is supported by the Vuforia AR platform from PTC (PTC). The companies collaborated together to optimize the Vuforia Engine for the M300 bringing 400,000 existing developers into the platform.

These collaborations with PTC and Blackberry among other partners provides the smart glasses from Vuzix with an ecosystem to support enterprise customers. The more partners, the more likely the pilot programs turn into sales.

Vuzix missed analyst estimates for Q3 revenues due to the production issues. The question is whether the company can meet the updated forecast for Q4 revenues of around $2.4 million and especially 2018 revenues topping $25 million.

Typical of developing markets, results are very lumpy. The CEO though stepped out with the suggestion on the earnings call that large deployments started during Q4:

The conversion from pilot programs to commercial high-volume deployments began in notice in the fourth quarter for Vuzix and will continue to significantly throughout 2018.

Management suggested that 2018 is set to match the market researchers' forecast that smart glass volumes will expand rapidly. The CEO discussed volumes reaching 25,000 units next year. Vuzix would easily exceed analyst targets with those volumes and other potential products.

Along with the growing demand for the M300 and the future Blade product, Vuzix is working with Toshiba for a smart glasses product that's forecast to deliver a minimum of $5 million in revenues for the first year. Due to timing of initial production in early 2018, the deal could very well result in the revenues in excess of this target next year. The company hinted on the earnings call that news was pending so imminent details on this collaboration with a Tier 1 company could propel the stock higher.

For those who might question the partnership, the official Twitter account of ToshibaUSA retweeted this tweet from investor relations at Vuzix regarding the patents. A good indication that Toshiba expects big things from working with Vuzix.

The inflection point for the stock will occur as Vuzix progresses toward expanding revenues on a consistent basis. Strong success with the M300 will provide support that the company can deliver on the Blade smart glasses. These impressive glasses are highlighted in the below YouTube video.

Vuzix has shown impressive perseverance and a smart focus on the enterprise segment as big players like Snap (SNAP) struggle focusing on AR glasses for the consumer market. The social messaging company recently wrote off $40 million in excess inventory and has greatly failed to meet expectations.

The stock is only worth $130 million or roughly 5x sales estimates for 2018. A relatively cheap valuation for the forecasted growth though any more missteps by the company and the stock won't trade anywhere close to a valuation above $100 million.

Added Risks

The company ended the quarter with $8.7 million of cash on the balance sheet and just about turned gross margins profitable on limited sales. The higher volumes into 2018 will start providing the margins necessary to reduce the cash burn. Vuzix reported a loss of $5.5 million in the quarter, but a large $1.1 million charge for iWear inventory was non cash.

Of course, the key to the story is turning the forecasts into actual sales. With growing sales, Vuzix will easily raise funds needed to continue R&D programs and expand the company as sales grow in a next era technology segment like AR. Due to these prospects, Vuzix raised $8.6 million back in August by selling 1.5 million shares at $5.75 per share. The company though will need to raise further funds and naturally the success of M300 sales to end the year will greatly impact any future fund raisings.

The last and potentially biggest risk is the ongoing concerns over stock promotions that GeoTeam brought up regarding Vuzix back in May. The article highlights questions surrounding promotions though the stock is actually higher six months later.

With additional signs of ongoing promotions, according to stockpromoters.com, investors have to decide whether this is a stock for them. Stock promotions can be undertaken by a company to promote a stock or an entity outside of the company looking to manipulate the stock for profit.

For a small cap, the presence of stock promotions doesn't necessarily alter my investment thesis especially when the trading action isn't outside of the normal realm for a company in a speculation sector like AR. Wild swings in price and trading volumes would make the stock uninvestable and signal heavy manipulation. Vuzix has traded in a tight range for a couple of years now with normal swings based on quarterly results and the prospects for the sector.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock will remain volatile as any new technology adoption is unpredictable. Risk are inherent with a company like Vuzix that continues to suggest an inflection point is near with smart glasses similar to market research predictions, but yet struggles to execute as the technology platforms are inherently difficult to produce at scale.

Vuzix remains a stock offering an attractive pure play way to invest in the growth of AR over the next few years with a valuation just above $100 million. As long as the company continues to develop new products, an inevitable inflection point will reward shareholders. The risks though remain large and an investor should only invest in a diversified portfolio willing to accept loss of capital.