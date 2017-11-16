Awilco Drilling's (AWLCF) CEO Jon Bryce on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q3 2017 Results Conference Call November 16, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jon Bryce - CEO

Ian Wilson - CFO

Analysts

Lauritz Karvel - Carnegie

Operator

However there'll be an opportunity to ask questions later in the call.

I will now hand over to your host, Jon Oliver Bryce, Awilco's CEO to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Jon Bryce

Thanks Marco. So, yes, I'm Jon Bryce, and with me today is Ian Wilson, our CFO. So, we're going to run through our Q3 results; and if you have access to our website we will be following the format of the Q3 presentation which is under the IR section. So, what we're going to talk about then, we'll give you some highlights from the quarter. We will run through the numbers and some detail. I'll then give you an update on our operational performance. We will then talk about the market, quick summary, and then we'll finish with a Q&A.

So, the highlights then from Q3, Awilco Drilling announcing a dividend in respect to the quarter of $0.20, so, this is possible in part from our revenue, our Q3 revenue of $32.4 million and EBITDA of $20.9 million, a net profit of $14.2 million and this is from an EPS of $0.47. So, our Q3 operating costs, our OpEx spend or average for the WilPhoenix is coming in -- has come in at $85,800 per day. And then the final highlight from the quarter then, our total contract backlog at the end of Q3 was $76 million plus $126 million are associated with a Letter of Award from Alpha Petroleum. So that is the highlights from the quarter.

Moving onto the numbers then in a bit more detail, we will start with the Q3 income statement and Ian is going to walk us through that. Ian?

Ian Wilson

Thanks Jon. Yes, contract revenues for Q3 '17 of 32.1 million that represents the revenue efficiency of 91.1%, a little lower than our previous quarters primarily due to one particular downtime incident that John will refer to you later on that resulted in lost revenue of approximately 2.2 million. The rig operating expenses of 8.1 million that comprises an average for the OpEx of 85,800 per day and included in that is approximately 8,000 in respect of the remedial actions required for the downtime incident. So, the underlying OpEx there come in at 78,000 per day.

The Wilhunter is a standalone at the cold stacked mode, the OpEx there on per basis was 2,100 for the quarter. The G&A expense of 3.3 million that includes 1 million in respect of the reserve adjustment of tradition adjustment for the long-term incentive plan, so underlying G&A expense of 2.3 million, depreciation in line with previous quarters and resulting operating profit of 16.9 million. Interest expense of 1.8 due primarily in respect to the bond, outstanding bond, and the profit before tax of 15 million, taxes 0.8 million and income for the quarter of 14.2 equivalent to earnings per share of $0.047, year-to-date earnings per share is $1.50 resulting from a $0.53 in Q1 and $0.50 in Q2.

Onto the balance sheet rigs, machinery and equipment 228 million, minimal additions in the quarter and P&L depreciation for the quarter was 4 million, so a decrease in relation to prior quarter. The trade and other receivable and the prepayments and accrued revenue that’s in respect to a partial August billing under the Apache contract and accrued revenue for Apache for September. Both these events have converted into cash since the end of the quarter. At the end of the quarter, the cash balance was 115.7 million, an increase of just over 21 million from the prior quarter and 45 million increase over the course of this year to date so total assets 368.8.

Retained earnings was 124, so building of obtained earnings balance and the long-term interest bearing debt of 85 million from portion of that is 10 million and we have since then the quarter paid further 5 million repayment plus associated interest. So total equity liabilities 368.8 million.

Jon Bryce

Okay, thanks Ian. So, we will move on now talking about operations then, so if you have the presentation in front of you. On section three operational update and start with Slide 10, and we look at the contract status that Awilco Drilling two rigs. So the current from contract backlog is $60 million that’s as of today, and in addition we have a Letter of Award for further backlog of $126 million and that’s in respect to the WilPhoenix with Alpha Petroleum.

So looking at the two rigs then starting off with Wilhunter. Wilhunter is cold stacked at Invergordon in Northern Scotland. It requires an SPS and upgrading project to return to the market. OpEx for this rig at the moment are circa $1 million per year and the Wilhunter is being treated very much as an option on our future market, so cold stacked Invergordon at the moment. Second rig Wilphoenix, it continues to work for Apache in the North Sea. The rate is $382,500 per day, and that runs until late April 2018. Following on from that is Alpha Petroleum and this is the LOA I mentioned, and this is for -- this is a well based contract which is 18 wells estimated to be 1,080 days, so that is the contract backlog for the two rigs.

Onto Slide 11, if you have that and some words about our operations during the quarter. Operational uptime during the quarter in Q3 was 89.1%, that's below the guidance. We did incur some downtime on the BOP. There were some repair and some inspection time from this downtime which resulted in the lost revenue and Ian illustrated what the numbers were from that incident. During the quarter though, very pleased to say positive customer feedback during the quarter and continued excellent HSE performance. And then again, one more point then contract negotiations continue with Alpha turning the other way into a contract, so that is the operational highlights.

Onto the dividend distribution, so pretty straight forward here, I'll just run through the bullets which are on Slide 12. We have announcement in respect to the quarter of $0.20 per share dividend. The dividend is payable on or around the 15th of December. The shares will trade ex-dividend on the 21st of November. The record date will be the 22nd of November. And finally, then the Company's dividend policy remains unchanged and I'll just read it one more time, or I'll go through it -- the Company intends to distribute all free cash flow above a robust cash buffer to support operational working capital requirements and capital expenditure including SPS. So that's our philosophy, just sticking to it, on a $0.20 dividend in respect to the quarter is payable.

Okay onto the market, the market that Awilco Drilling operation, the mid water semisubmersible harsh environment market, so we're on to Slide 14, if you have that. The message really is the day rates in the UK market continued to be low. We have seen some new fixtures during the quarter, some competitor rigs, Transocean's PBLJ, Diamond's Ocean Patriot and the COSLPioneer, all three of them have secured work during the quarter. In many cases though the rigs have not been made public but we believe them to be still at a modest level.

So, these are the day rates and the activity which is going on. We can see demand for 2018 and the visibility of programs for 2018 has increased as we've gone through this year 2017, so that’s a positive signal. There're a number of programs being tendered for 2018 but the majority are seasonal as opposed to term and there's been some work rather than year-after-year so positive seasonal visibility in 2018.

Also demand a quick note on the supply side then, so this is Slide 15. The message here really is we've seen further semi-sub attrition in the UK and globally which is a good thing, so globally we've now seen roughly 100 floaters scrapped since 2014, 25 of them just in the last year. And in July, middle of the year, July alone here in Northwest Europe, we saw five rigs which could compete with our own two and being scrapped, Transocean's Searcher and Prospect, and Diamond's Nomad and Princess and Vanguard.

So, what's left here as of today here in the UK part of the Northwest Europe basin, well as of today we've got 17 rigs, from nine owners and over that four of them are currently cool scrapped -- sorry, sorry again, four of them are currently cool stacked and there're probably still more from that yet to be scrapped. So the headline then really is, we've seen a lot of attrition, attrition is continuing and we believe there's still more to come out of our basin. So that is a very positive thing in terms of rebalancing the market going forward.

Okay then on to the next Slide 16, I'll comment really on big picture of the drilling market. There're encouraging signs of market improvement. So seasonal demand is expected to prevail into '18 and '19, although we have seen some term work, appearing in term work as much more attractive because it takes rigs through the winter, day rigs do however continue to be a challenging level.

We have seen drilling program interest from operators of all sizes that’s very positive from the measures the small independent so all parts of the customer side is engaging the market and drilling programs. We have also seen decommissioning programs firming up, so that supposed to in terms of supply. And the point I mentioned about attrition scrapping globally in the Europe -- North West Europe in our basin is still ongoing. This is very positive in terms of helping to rebalance the supply demand market.

And a final note then about what's another encouraging sign about the market and improvement, and we have seen M&A we have seen one large margin, but we have seen quite a lot of acquisition activity and we generally don't see some mergers until we believe the cycles at the bottom or the inflection points that’s another a good indication that there as oppose to sentiments in the market and the market is turning. So M&A activity is a good data point.

Okay let's summarize what we said on the call then, Awilco drilling announcing a dividend payable in respect to the quarter of $0.20. We have a current firm contract backlog of $60 million as of today and we have an LOE backlog of 126 to follow on from that. There are encouraging signs of market improvement although that is not yet translated entire day rates. And the Company with our -- are very positive, are very good fundamentals our cash balance on a low debt relatively speaking, we are continuing to evaluate growth opportunities on a case by case basis, which could add value, so positive summary there from Awilco drilling.

What I'll do now is I'll hand back to Marco and you can field the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Okay. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay very well, we had a question coming through and the first one come seen from the line of Lauritz Karvel from Carnegie. Please Lauritz go ahead.

Lauritz Karvel

I have a question regarding the LOE backlog. I assume that 126 million related to the based rates so I'm just wondering, how much larger the backlog potentially could be, if the oil price or if the index the rates go up?

Jon Bryce

We can't give you an awful of information on that and that is the base rate as you see is a well based contract within an estimated duration. There is a mechanism for upside in the day rate as crude pricing increases, hopefully increases. But we are actually in the process of turning an LOE into contract negotiation, so that particular part of the contract has been negotiated. So we are not in a position to say where we got and so that’s the much that I can say. There is nothing else to consult on that one.

Operator

Okay, thank you. We have no further questions in the queue. [Operation Instructions] So, at the moment, Jon, we've no more questions coming through.

Jon Bryce

Okay, well, I guess what we'll do then there is no more or less question, you can see on the screen. We'll just conclude the call and say thank you very much for your participation in the Awilco Drilling Q3 presentation. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for joining today's call. You may now replace your handset. Thank you.

