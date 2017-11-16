Macerich: A Diamond In The Retail Aftermath

Summary and Thesis

Macerich (MAC) has undergone an incredible transformation since 2012 in which it has successfully disposed of most of its underperforming assets. Shares of all mall Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have been under pressure the past few years due to fears of e-commerce and the "death of malls." I believe that this fear is overblown and will primarily manifest itself at underperforming properties. Macerich has very low exposure to these lower tier properties and instead should continue to thrive. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to buy a real gem at a cheap price.

Introduction

This weekend I found myself at a beautiful shopping center in Walnut Creek, California named Broadway Center.

(Broadway Plaza)

This shopping center was just beautiful, and most importantly, completely packed. It has been in constructions and renovations since 2014. It is the very kind of property that would make you want to get out of your house and take a stroll. It's just that beautiful.

Walnut Creek is a very affluent city in the Bay Area of California. After seeing this beautiful shopping center, which I should add really gives Federal Realty Trust's (FRT) prized asset Santana Row a run for its money, I told myself: I want to own this shopping center. As every REIT-investor does, I opened my cell phone and searched online to see if its owner was a publicly traded REIT.

Meet the landlord

Macerich (MAC) was founded in 1972 and had its IPO in 1994. It is a REIT and has a market capitalization of about $10 billion. We can see a quick portfolio snapshot below:

(Macerich September 2017 Company Overview)

For reference, Simon Property Group (SPG) has a market capitalization of $57 billion and sales PSF of about $614. Thus we can say Macerich is a smaller but higher quality version of Simon.

Management has heavily prioritized locating properties in population dense areas:

(Macerich September 2017 Company Overview)

We can see the full breakdown below:

(Macerich September 2017 Company Overview)

Macerich however was not always this good. Since 2012, Macerich has disposed of 21 properties to arrive at its current slimmed down portfolio of 48 centers. The previously mentioned Broadway Plaza is one of their trophy "power centers."

They show the following comparison with 2012 in their 2016 Annual Report:

(Macerich 2016 Annual Report)

We can see that sales per square foot has risen dramatically. In my opinion, though, this does not do justice in representing the transformation that management has undertaken. I want to know specifically how many stores do they have with sales per square foot < $480? I consider properties of lower sales per square foot to be more of a liability, and thus I really care about how exposed they are to these lower performing properties. Macerich, unlikely many other mall REITs actually does report property by property sales per square foot numbers. I now show a property by property level illustration of their transformation from 2012 to 2016.

Portfolio Transformation from 2012 to 2016

We can see that their top properties for the most part have continued to get better (as measured by sales per square foot and occupancy rates):

(Chart by Author, data from 2016 Annual Report and 2012 Annual Report)

Their middle of the line properties have also seen improvements:

(Chart by Author, data from 2016 and 2012 Annual Reports)

In my opinion, the most important chart is seen below:



(Chart by Author, data from 2016 and 2012 Annual Reports)

As we can see, Macerich has done an incredible job of selling off poorly performing properties. Aside from a couple properties which I assume are still for sale, they managed to either sell these properties outright, or to simply hand the keys back to the lenders (similar to how Washington Prime (WPG) has been doing the past year).

The result to NOI (net operating income) is seen below:

(2016 Annual Report)

Further, if you do not include their 4th tier properties, then they derive 79.5% of their NOI from properties with sales per square foot greater than $480. To give perspective, on a sales per square foot basis, lower tier peer CBL (CBL)'s best properties are comparable to Macerich's 4th tier properties (CBL defines their "Tier 1" properties to be >$375 and average sales per square foot of $441).

How should we view this transformation?

Readers seeing this transformation may be wondering: if they already have done this dramatic transformation, what more else is there to do? Does this not mean that there is no more growth to be found here, shouldn't CBL or Washington Prime be a better buy, as their properties have more "growth" potential?

The very opposite is true, actually. When Macerich sells these lower quality properties, they are not always able to get the best prices for them. This tends to have a dilutive effect on their bottom line, as we see below (in 000's):



(Chart by Author, data from 2016 Annual Report)

They have tried to limit the dilution through share repurchases, as seen from the declining numbers from 2015 to 2016.

When one looks at how the properties they are keeping are doing, however, we see industry leading same center NOI growth:

(2017 September Company Overview)

The takeaway for readers is that as the lower performing properties are sold off, we will begin to see the growth from their higher performing properties contribute more and more to the bottom line (there wouldn't be any more dilution from asset sales). In recent years, the stellar same center NOI growth has been hidden by the dilution from these asset sales. Now that they are only getting 6.9% of NOI from their lower tier properties, we can expect overall growth to pick up.

But, does sales per square foot matter?

I have been defining "higher quality" properties to be those of higher sales per square foot. As we saw in the case of Macerich, they have been pruning their properties, focusing on those with lower sales per square foot to prune.

Trapping Value wrote an article, Will Washington Prime Group And CBL Survive The Low Sales Per Square Foot?, and said "sales per square foot is probably the most useless metric outside of "eyeballs per website" coined during the dotcom bubble."

It is clear that he and I do not see eye to eye when it comes to sales per square foot. That is perfectly fine and is merely a difference in judgment between authors.

I do believe that malls with exposure to properties with lower sales per square foot will see tremendous headwinds in the future, and that Macerich, due to its very low exposure to such malls, will see great tailwinds as it has its growth levers in place (raise rents).

This, however, is a forward looking statement - I am making a judgment call and thus whether or not this will really occur will have to be proven in the coming years.

Still, we are already seeing signs of this occurring, just look at the 2017 same center NOI growth for A malls (Macerich and Simon) vs. B malls (CBL and WPG):

Same Center NOI Growth A malls vs. B malls

(Chart by Author)

I believe we are in cyclically difficult times of tenant bankruptcies. As the cycle passes, I believe high tier malls will see NOI growth accelerate, but lower tier malls may continue to see declining fundamentals.

A malls are already starting to pull away from B malls

In fact, ever since my article Taking Out The Trash: Washington Prime Is No Different advising readers to stay away from CBL and WPG, shares of higher tier malls have already began to diverge:



(Google Finance)

There were specific catalysts that led to this:

On Tuesday, November 7th, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) announced its intentions to take GGP (GGP) private.

On Friday, November 10th, Dan Loeb's Third Point announced an activist stake in Macerich.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Elliott Management announced a 5% stake in Taubman (TCO).

Do notice that all of these are higher tier malls and that there have been no such developments as of yet for CBL nor WPG. I believe that the stock prices of CBL and WPG are not yet low enough on a comparative basis to A malls (like Simon, Macerich, Taubman, GGP) to justify the risk - do not be fooled by their high dividend yields which can be cut at any moment.

What does Third Point want to do with Macerich?

What might Dan Loeb's Third Point want Macerich to do? Most likely Loeb will urge management to sell off their properties and buy back stock. However, I do not think it is so simple. If they primarily wanted Macerich to sell off their weaker properties, then they would not have bought Macerich but instead would have bought CBL or WPG. The fact that they did not indicates either that they do not believe it is so easy to sell off these properties or that they have another motive for Macerich. Do they want Macerich to sell off their stronger properties? Here too I do not think this is their only intentions because in this current environment, demand for their higher tier properties are certainly not their absolute peak.

If I was at Third Point, I'd suggest a third option: spin off the weaker properties. This would likely enable Macerich to get a better overall price than simply selling them individually, and would enable them to very efficiently focus solely on their growth properties. These other properties will then have better access to capital for redevelopments, as investors will see it as an alternative to CBL and WPG. I know that it's a long shot, but if Macerich is really able to do it then it will be a big positive.

Conclusion

Based on management guidance, Macerich will have FFO of $3.95/share at the midpoint, which means it trades at P/FFO of 16.35. It recently raised its dividend by 4.2% to $0.74/quarter, which amounts to a 4.6% yield at current prices.

While the dividend yield is lower than the 14% yields seen at CBL and WPG, Macerich provides greater stability and real growth.

I view Macerich to be at the closing phases of its transition period from "high tier mall with many poor performing assets" to "premier mall with only highly performing assets."

This is one example where looking at past results and assuming that the slow/negligible growth will continue in the future is wrong. Investors should expect that the immense transformation towards an elite portfolio of only highly performing assets will lead to accelerating growth in the future.

I would not be surprised to see dividend growth in the 5-7% ranges in future years.

I am initiating a STRONG BUY on Macerich as I believe it should trade up to a premium FFO multiple of 20 or more.

Buy this incredible growth story and hold forever.

Author's note:

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, SPG, TCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.