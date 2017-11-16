GNC: John Griffin Doesn't Think I'm Crazy

Blue Ridge Capital is run by investing rock star and Tiger Cub, John Griffin. His shop has $5.5 billion in assets under management.

Per Bloomberg, and as of September 30, 2017, Blue Ridge Capital, disclosed a 2,414,000 share stake in GNC. This is a new position.

In my own PA, I have watched shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) move from a 30% unrealized high watermark gain on July 28th to a present day 30% unrealized loss of 30%, as of November 15th. Throughout that time period, I have aimed to remain even keel and I would argue, and my premium subscribers can attest, I am not losing any sleep over GNC. That said, despite having a little too much fun casting lighthearted dispersion towards our furious and lovable fictional Masters of the Universe, the high adventures investing odyssey is still out to sea. It's premature to alert the Coast Guard. If you experience sea sickness, the poker table may be a better visual imagery. From my vantage point, Kenny Rogers is still pouring that proverbial whiskey, the smoke filled room is abloom, and there are many more hands to be dealt. I have only glanced at my chip stack, but it is too early to grown concern and count. And if you don't mind me saying, I assure you I'm not out of aces.

Just today, and per Bloomberg, we learned that a rock star and Master of the Universe in his own right, John Griffin, of Blue Ridge Capital has joined our long GNC parade. Now this isn't a full Mardi Gras day ensemble, not yet. But Mr. Griffin's firm did acquire a modest 2,414,000 shares during Q3 2017. I use the word "modest," as his shop runs a nifty $5.5 billion.

Source: Bloomberg

Per Insider Money, here is a brief description of Blue Ridge Capital.

Source: Insider Monkey

Other notable band members that added to their GNC bet include Tairen Capital, adding 1.3 million shares. This $580 million shop is now long 1.585 million shares, as of September 30, 2017.

Source: Insider Monkey

Also, Alexander Mitchell's $9.7 billion, Scopus Asset Management, picked up 1.5 million shares. This is a new position for Scopus.

Source: Insider Monkey

In other news, and thank you to the timely reporting by SA's own, Clark Schutz, we learned that GNC's Chief Merchandising Officer, Tim Mantel, had the courage and conviction to ante up for another slug of 20K GNC shares.

Source: SEC Form 4 and Fidelity

Finally, although, the GNC refinancing interest rate talk of LIBOR +700 - 800bps would result in a hit GNC's income statement and interest expense, this would, on balance, solve the existential threat to GNC's equity. Why are folks short GNC at $6, again?

Full disclosure, I haven't sold one share.

Source: snapshot of my Fidelity account

My other account that holds GNC shares

Source: snapshot of my Fidelity account

In the near future, as the GNC road show is schedule wrap up today, I am greatly looking forward to a shiny release stating that the refinance is behind them and GNC's manage can get back to focusing on the finding the right Chinese partnership and showing continued turnaround momentum in the U.S. brick and mortar space.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.