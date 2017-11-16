Will The Senate Unleash A Wave Of Banking M&A?

Once the SIFI designation has been lifted, big banks under $200 billionassets will be able to make bank acquisitions easily for the first time since the Great Recession.

It literally might take an act of Congress to get the bank M&A market moving.

Since Dodd-Frank imposed SIFI restrictions on banks with over $50 billion in assets, financial M&A involving large banks has been an ordeal. Buyer and target invariably enter a Federal torture chamber of endless delays and uncertainty. Painfully, New York City Bank (NYSE:NYCB) failed to complete its Astoria Financial transaction after a nightmarish year. M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) finally purchased Hudson City - but only after an agonizing 3 years. Simply put, the Fed didn't want any more SIFIs and certainly no larger ones to regulate.

Congress appears close to passing a bill to raise the SIFI threshold from $50 billion to $250 billion, potentially opening the floodgates to pent-up M&A. We believe many large banks are itching to make purchases having been shut out for the better part of a decade.

For close observers, there has been serious M&A in the space - just not in any bank you likely ever heard about - mostly involving tiny banks with a billion or less in assets. Eighteen such very small financials were acquired in September alone. The market has priced some of this in. As acquirers hover, the sub $1.5 billion asset bank multiples generally exceed their bigger brethren - particularly in hot M&A markets like Florida, North Carolina, the North West, and California. Put your "For Sale" sign up in Florida and someone just might pay 25% of total assets.

With the SIFI coast clearing, we believe bigger banks like Comerica (NYSE:CMA), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), Zions (NASDAQ:ZION), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), as well as the long suffering New York City Bank, will crank up M&A. The prospects are many. We especially like regional banks with $5 billion to $30 billion in assets and predict 2018 will be the year of banking M&A should Congress pass its banking relief bill.

Once the action starts, expect bank valuations to lift as everyone tries to figure who gets bought next. Big banks have been starving for too long: Should be a feeding frenzy.

