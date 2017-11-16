More Tortoise Than Hare, Microsemi Continues To Execute

Microsemi shares look undervalued on the basis of EV/revenue, but it will likely take improving communications, ongoing growth in data center spending, and further margin leverage to ignite the shares.





I wasn’t too enamored of Microsemi’s (MSCC) valuation the last couple of times I wrote about this semiconductor company, and the shares really haven’t gone anywhere over the last year (while peers/rivals like Silicon Labs (SLAB), Integrated Device (IDTI), and Texas Instruments (TXN) have been quite a bit stronger). Throughout that time, though, Microsemi management has executed consistently on their stated plan, and the company has posted ongoing revenue growth and margin improvements.

A strong satellite cycle, an eventual recovery in Chinese telecom spending, ongoing growth in data center spending, and healthier trends in the industrial business should all support Microsemi in the relatively near future. While margin improvement is likely to be at a slower pace, I don’t think that story has fully played out, and management has showed a willingness to go back to M&A. Although Microsemi’s valuation is not so compelling from a long-term adjusted free cash flow perspective, the market tends to focus more on revenue growth and margins with chip companies (at least in the good times) and Microsemi shares could trade into the $60’s on the basis of its revenue growth and margins.

“Steady” Wasn’t Enough To Get Investors Excited About Fiscal Q4

Microsemi didn’t disappoint with its fiscal fourth quarter results, nor its guidance, but in a market that increasingly needs beat-and-raise performance to validate ever-higher multiples, Microsemi’s results were more “ho hum” than exciting. Still, it wasn’t a bad set of results.

Revenue rose almost 6% from the prior year, with aerospace/defense and data center both delivering double-digit year-over-year growth. Aerospace/defense continues to benefit from a strong satellite cycle and the company’s RTG4 (a type of FPGA) launch has gone quite well. SSD controllers continue to do well for the company, and overall investments in servers, storage, and the like is supporting the business even as the Purley cycle is having arguably less impact than hoped so far. The communications segment was down as strong 100G metro was outweighed by ongoing weakness in Chinese spending. Microsemi’s small(ish) industrial business saw 6% growth, with strong semiconductor equipment demand and improving demand in electric vehicles.

Margin leverage has been an important part of the Microsemi story for a long time, and management’s performance here was somewhat mixed. Gross margin improved nicely (up almost four points from last year) and operating income was up almost 15%, but operating expenses were higher than expected. Healthier satellite demand is helping gross margins, as those products are some of the highest-margin products Microsemi offers.

A Decent Tuck-In Deal

Like Silicon Labs, Microsemi has been an active acquirer over the years and management has been rather adept at identifying complementary product/technologies that also bring margin leverage opportunities. After a brief time on the sidelines to reduce debt after the PMC-Sierra deal, Microsemi got back into the M&A game in late October with the acquisition of the Vectron high-performance timing business from Knowles (KN).

At $130 million, Microsemi is likely paying around 1.3x sales, but the “real” multiple will be higher when you consider the fact that Microsemi is likely to let go of at least $10 million of low-margin business. As you might assume from the multiple, this business is neither rapidly-growing nor high-margin. Some of that is probably due to the fact that it’s a non-core business for Knowles, but I think the business itself is more “okay” than “great”. Vectron will expand upon Microsemi’s existing timing business with a suite of products including crystals, crystal oscillators, and SAW & BAW filters, as well as improving the company’s exposure to verticals like aerospace, defense, and industrial. Still, I don’t think Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, or IDTI are going to be all that worried about what this deal means for Microsemi’s competitive footprint in timing. It adds useful products like oscillators and filters, but Vectron’s market position wasn’t such that rivals are going to lose a lot of sleep.

I won’t underestimate Microsemi’s ability to cut costs and integrate Vectron technologies/capabilities into their own products, but this is not a game-changing deal. Rather, it’s a solid use of capital (in terms of expected returns) with relatively low risk and a very digestible price tag.

The Opportunity

Microsemi’s multiples are on the higher end of what has traditionally been normal for this stock. Keep in mind, some of that is due to a healthy semiconductor cycle, but some of it too is due (or ought to be due) to the fact that Microsemi is a different, better company than it was in the past. The company has recrafted itself into a semiconductor company with a higher-growth, more sustainable revenue trajectory and better margins as well. Those changes merit a higher multiple and, I would argue, a multiple higher than it currently has.

Not much really changes in my outlook. The Knowles deal adds a little bump to revenue, but I’m still looking for long-term growth in the 4% range, with the adjusted FCF margin heading into the mid-to-high 20%’s over time. Although the cash flows don’t support a higher price, that’s the norm for chip companies (at least during up-cycles); comparing Microsemi’s growth and margin profile to what the market typically is willing to pay, the shares look undervalued into the $60’s (using a forward EV/revenue multiple approaching 5x). A takeout of Microsemi is still at least a theoretical possibility, though it seems like that chatter has cooled significantly since the start of the year.

The Bottom Line

I’m incrementally more bullish on Microsemi shares, as I think the flat share price suggests the Street has turned away from this “slow and steady improvement” story in lieu of more exciting near-term growth/margin stories. Microsemi has always been sort of an odd duck in the space, though, and my experience with the shares has been that you’ll have these drawn-out periods of lackluster investor interest followed by relatively sweet “resets” to higher levels (creating a sort of “stair step” chart). Given multiple revenue growth drivers, more room to improve margins, and possible additional M&A options, I would give these shares another look in the low $50’s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.