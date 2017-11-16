YY, Inc.: Plenty Of Whys To Buy

The stock was added to our theoretical model portfolio as of September 8, 2017 and has appreciated 43% since then. Our short-term model portfolio price target for YY is $116.

ROC improved year over year, and ROIC likely improved as well. The growing cash flow and expansion in ROIC supports a higher stock price.

Cash from operations has expanded every year since 2014, and for the first 9 months of 2017 it is already near the 2016 level. FCF also improving.

Strong 3Q17 and Likely Conservative 4Q17 Guidance

Yesterday after the close, YY, Inc. (YY) reported significantly better than expected 3Q17 revenue and EPS, and provided 4Q17 revenue guidance that was in line with prior consensus.

We saw a report that at least one sell side firm upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $110 from $79. We fully agree with that rating upgrade.

While we would have to perform a bit more work to support a fundamental-based price target (e.g., see this report) a quick review of some basic fundamental metrics indicates to us that YY is likely not overvalued relative to other stocks in the Technology sector when adjusting for its solid underlying operating momentum.

Therefore we believe the stock has a solid chance of remaining in our simple quantitative-oriented theoretical model portfolio through the next monthly rebalancing period.

We note that the short-term price target for YY stock in our long model portfolio is currently $116.34 (the "price target" is better described as a short-term, success-based stop level.)

YY Up 43% Since its Addition to the Model Portfolio

YY was one of 31 stocks that were assumed added to our theoretical long model portfolio as of the September 8, 2017 close. Since its closing price that day of $78.01, the stock has appreciated 42.88% to $111.39 today, November 15.

Our criteria for selecting stocks in these model portfolio strategies, which heavily weight proxies for cash flow growth and ROIC, include the following:

Relative Value

Operating Momentum

Consensus Estimate Revision Momentum

Fundamental Quality

We rebalance our model portfolios every month, though we note these models tend to generate some solid ideas for 12-month holding periods.

(For the 11 model portfolios starting each month since December 31, 2015, 12-month returns have averaged 25.60% versus an average of 15.87% for the S&P 500 Index, a difference +9.74%)

(Please see our report, 31 Stocks for September 2017, for the full model portfolio list. Latest "price targets" for the model portfolio as of November 15 are posted here).

YY Inc. is a Large Video-Based Social Network in China

YY is a $6.9b market cap video-based social network with over 300m users based in Guangzhou, China. The company was founded as an online game web portal in 2005, and in 2008 it launched YY Client, its core product that allows the creation of online live group activities. In 2010 it introduced its YY mobile app and in 2013 it introduced virtual item purchases (e.g., users exchange “virtual roses” as a form of currency). In 2015 it began operating its live game broadcasting business under the stand-alone brand, Huya.com and the mobile version Huya Live. Also in 2015, it launched a new brand Zhiniu and mobile application Zhiniu Finance, which provides investors with financial information and investment strategy.

Seemingly Respectable Bankers and Auditors

YY was publicly listed on the Nasdaq in November 2012; each American Depositary Share represents 20 ordinary shares. Its independent auditor is PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP in Guangzhou, China.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup were lead joint book runners and Pacific Crest Securities LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. were co-managers for the offering. Goldman Sachs was the underwriter for the recent follow-on ADR offering.

Follow-on Offering in August Was Oversubscribed

On August 16, 2017 YY Inc. filed a prospectus offering 5.75m ADRs at $70.00 per ADS – significant 8.7% discount to the market closing price of $80.58 on August 14 (the printing date of the prospectus). The offering was oversubscribed, and the company ended up selling 6.6125m ADRs for total proceeds to the company of $443.3m after underwriting discounts and commissions of $19.7m.

The underwriter of the offering, Goldman Sachs, initiated coverage of YY Inc. on August 30, 2017 with a Buy rating and $101 price target, calling for 27% revenue growth and 33% earnings growth through 2019, driven by its premium content, expansion into outdoor activities and other areas, and ongoing version updates to its YY Live and Huya platforms.

YY, Inc. Reports Revenue Growth of 48%, EBIT Up 81%

YY Inc. reported 3Q17 net revenue of RMB 3,092.3m (US $464.8m), up 48.0% from RMB 2,089.8m in the same period last year. EBIT (excluding other income) improved to RMB 642,695 (20.78% margin) from 439,809. While the 3Q17 EBIT margin declined slightly to 20.78% from 21.05% in 3Q16, this is a non-issue in light of the increased SG&A that was used to successfully drive sales.

Mobile live streaming monthly active users up 36.6% and paying users increased 46.5% for 3Q17 y/y

Mobile live streaming monthly active users (MAU) increased to 73.0m, up 36.6% year over year, and total live streaming paying users increased to 6.3m, up 46.5%. According to the CEO, the quarter’s performance was “…a testament to our highly effective strategies in introducing more initiatives to attract younger generation users and to enhance existing user's engagement and consumption on our live streaming social media platform… We will continue to invent new ways to attract users and stimulate user engagement, further build our content ecosystem, and explore more monetization opportunities. We believe that we have the right strategy in place to stay ahead of the competition in China's live streaming social media industry."

Healthy Cash Levels, Expanding Cash from Operations

The company ended 3Q17 with cash and equivalents of RMB 1,129m (US $169.7m), short-term deposits of RMB 6,474m (US $973.1m) and restricted short-term deposits of RMB 1.0b (US $150.3m). The total for cash, deposits, and restricted short-term deposits at the end of 3Q17 was RMB 8,601m (US $1.29b), up from a total of RMB 4,239m at the end of 2Q17.

The more than 2x increase in “total cash, equivalents and deposits” in 3Q17 relative to 2Q17 was obtained in part with the $443m it raised in its 6.6m ADS offering in August and net cash from operating activities.

For the years 2014, through 2016 cash from operations improved from RMB 1,301.4m to RMB 2,421.1m while capital spending ranged RMB 162-220m over that time.

Net cash from operations was RMB 1,045m (US $157.1m) in 3Q17. For the 9 months ended September 30, net cash from operations was RMB 2,326.5m (US $345.2m) -- already approaching the full-year 2016 level.

Capital Efficiency Continues to Improve Year-Over-Year

The drastic cash expansion following the August 2017 follow-on equity offering depressed some key LTM key ratios like ROA, ROC, and ROC -- but these ratios were still up year over year.

Total capital -- as defined as Total Debt + Minority Interest + Shareholder’s Equity -- increased a hefty 45% to RMB 10.4b from RMB 7.2b at the end of 4Q16.

Even so annualized 3Q17 EBIT-to-Total Capital of 24.7% incrementally improved, without any adjustments for the equity offering, from annualized 3Q16 EBIT-to-Total Capital of 24.5%. The follow-on offering presumably helped retire RMB 2.7m of convertible bonds, and based on the company's track record we expect the balance of this cash to be put to work in ROIC-expanding investments.

Total Operating Capital -- as defined as Adjusted Working Capital + Net PP&E + Other Fixed Assets -- likely has not changed very much relative to 4Q16. This foreign issuer does not report a cash flow statement on a quarterly basis, but looking at its annual cash flow statements and inferring from recent trends in EBIT, we can infer that various definitions of free cash flow are likely to have improved in well – driving overall ROIC expansion sequentially and the year-ago period.

Ongoing Fundamental Momentum Supports a Price Target Revision to at Least $110, In Our Opinion

In summary, this was an impressive quarter for the company. Annualized EBIT / Total Capital improved, and the more exacting and relevant metric of ROIC likely improved as well. Further positive revisions to consensus seem likely, and ongoing improvements to cash flow growth and ROIC also seem likely.

The underlying operating momentum, coupled with likely ongoing increases in consensus estimate revisions, are likely to support positive long-term adjustments to free cash flow expectations, in our opinion. Ongoing ROIC expansion is likely to support a high market multiple. A high multiple on growing profitability would support a higher stock price.

Quantifying and supporting these projections of a higher stock price would take a little extra work. However, based on our experience and intuition, we would agree with a sell side analyst's price target revision to $110, and we think it could move higher as long as operating momentum continues to expand.

In our opinion, it seems likely that YY Inc. will stay in our theoretical long model portfolio for at least another month, even at the current level of $111.39.

Risks

The company has set a high bar for itself with its track record of outstanding growth. There could now be heightened risk with regards to the potential complacency of its management team, given its high cash level and low capital spending needs. This could lead to sloppy internal controls or to a path of buying into growth instead of growing the business organically.

We would be severely disappointed if the company made an acquisition that did not offer a clear path to improving its long-term competitiveness and ability to improve its cash flow growth and ROIC over time. In the case of a poor acquisition, we would also suggest selling the stock until it could prove once again it could expand these two key metrics.

In addition, if the company reports less the top end the guided range for 4Q17 revenue of RMB 3,400m-3,500m, we think investors will be disappointed and sell the stock quite viciously. No one wants to be holding the next Chinese version of anything even just partially resembling Zynga Inc. (ZNGA).

Appendix: Momo Inc. May Also Offer Short-term Upside

Momo Inc. (MOMO), YY Inc.'s main competitor in China, shares a similar quantitative profile to YY. Since September 8, the day we added YY to the theoretical model portfolio, MOMO has declined -18.9% and YY has increased 43%.

Since MOMO competes in the same space and shares many of the same quantitative traits as YY, we think there is a good chance MOMO could report an outstanding 3Q17 on the morning of November 28.

A cautious investor would note, upon quickly glancing at some of the key metrics in the tables below and along with its -19% stock decline, that the market does not place much weight into the consensus thesis for MOMO's 37% earnings growth in 2018. Before establishing a long position in MOMO, it would make considerable sense to study this potential opportunity more deeply.

