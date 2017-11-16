My Research Shows Chasing Yield Doesn't Pay

In today's market, the investor seeking enough yield to live on faces a most difficult challenge. Do you swing for the fences, stick with blue chips only, or try some variation of these methods? Many retired investors face the same challenge, and the temptation of investing in high yield junk bonds or stocks to provide enough income is difficult to overcome. Issues like Annaly Capital (NLY), Prospect Capital (PSEC), Ladder REIT (LADR) and others can provide the retired investor with a nice dividend stream. By comparison, blue chips like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and 3M (MMM) pay a lot less. And bonds? Even worse. Just looking a bond prices - way over par - scares me. All that for a paltry 2.5%. If you ever have to sell, fuhgeddaboudit.

But tempting as the high yielding REITs and BDCs are, can they improve your dividend stream and help your portfolio grow? My research shows that to be a fallacy. Now, the scientists and mathematicians will (correctly) say that a single trial over one year is not good science. But, perhaps other investors will take a look at their own portfolios and see similar results - or not.

There are numerous articles about earning a 6% yield from your portfolio on Seeking Alpha. It seems there are a number of investors with the same goal. Upon reading some of these, I wondered if my portfolio wasn't too risky; I'm holding 12.8% of it in issues that yield over 7%. My average yield for the whole is currently 5.73%, and I don't buy anything that is paying less that 3%.

So digging into the numbers, I found that this 12.8% was composed of PSEC, NLY, LADR, ARCC, OHI and just yesterday. a baby bond paying 8.3% SBLKZ. Average yield is currently 9.73%. In one year this group has earned me $3835 in dividends. But at the same time, I'm looking at a paper loss of $3205. Still, I'm ahead nearly $650 right? True, but what if that 12.8% of my portfolio were invested in stocks earning half of that number? O.K., so I picked out 5 stocks that totaled 12.9% - as close as I could come to the previous number. What did these do? (Four were preferreds, plus Pfizer (PFE). Well, I received $2184 in dividends and I'm looking a an unrealized capital gain of $1753. A net total of $3938.

Strictly by the numbers my hypothesis is supported, keeping in mind that this is but a single piece of data that agrees with it. And, some of those high yielding stocks I have held for years - NLY and LADR are not going anywhere IMO. I will trade SBLKZ, ARCC and PSEC if market conditions favor them, but I'm not selling at a loss, even if the dividends decrease from them. (Dropping the divvy altogether is another matter)

I know that many readers and contributors are wiser than I; I can hear someone saying, "I knew that!" But from a scientific perspective, here's one piece of evidence to support the idea. And the most difficult thing here is facing the fact that I actually took in more money from the higher yielding stocks, since I did not sell anything.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSE NLY ARCC PFE LADR OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.