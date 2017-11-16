Quick Thoughts On UTG's Concluded Rights Offering, Part 2: Future Prospects

Part 2 takes an objective look at the prospects of UTG and comparison with the peer group.

In Part 1, we looked at the impact of the rights offering on existing shareholders, which was found to be dilutive.

From the press last Friday:

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE American: UTG) is pleased to announce preliminary results of its rights offering (“Rights Offering”). The Fund anticipates that it will issue a total of 14,314,706 new common shares on or about October 10, 2017 as a result of the Rights Offering which closed on October 4, 2017 (the “Expiration Date”). Due to high investor demand (estimated shares requested total between 14.8 million and 16.0 million depending on the receipt of “delivery-guaranteed” subscriptions), the Board of Directors of the Fund elected to exercise the Fund’s over-subscription privilege (as described in the Fund’s Prospectus dated August 28, 2017) thereby increasing the shares available for subscription by 25% over the initial offering. The additional shares issued as part of the over-subscription will be allocated only among record date shareholders who submitted over-subscription requests. Secondary over-subscription shares will be allocated pro rata among those fully exercising Record Date shareholders who over-subscribe based on the number of Rights originally issued to them by the Fund. The total anticipated new common shares to be issued will therefore consist of 11,451,765 shares issued related to the Fund’s primary subscription of shares and an additional 2,862,941 shares issued related to the Fund’s secondary over-subscription of shares. The foregoing numbers are estimates only. The Fund will announce the final results of the Rights Offering in a press release on or about October 10, 2017. The subscription price of $29.93 per share was established on the Expiration Date, which represented 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.

In Part 1 of this article, we looked at the impact of the rights offering on shareholders of the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG). In brief, the impact was quite dilutive for existing shareholders, who took about a -4% hit to the NAV.

This part, Part 2 examines the outlook of UTG towards the future.

The debate

Recently, there's been a lot of debate on the pros and cons of UTG, with passionate arguments being brought forth on both sides. As a scientist, my philosophy impels me to take an objective look at the evidence and consider facts from all sides. Even though we own UTG, I believe that it is important to be impartial when it comes to investments (not to "fall in love" with an investment) and be willing to hear both the bull and bear case. I try to avoid thinking of analysts/commentators as "pumpers" or "bashers" and rather consider the data on their own merits. What I find is that the truth, as is often the case, lies somewhere in the middle of the two extremes...

The distribution

Bulls say: The dividend has never been cut! This fund is perfect for long-term investors! Bears say: The distribution coverage is falling! This fund is not for long-term investors!

Both sides are actually right here! It is true that the distribution has never been cut. The distribution was boosted last year, from $0.16 to $0.1513 monthly per share, a +5.8% increase. Last year, UTG even distributed a massive $0.920 capital gains distribution, which was the highest in history (something that we fully took advantage of, selling UTG in the Cambridge portfolio when its discount narrowed suddenly upon announcement of the special distribution).

(Source: CEFConnect)

At the same time, it is true that the distribution coverage is falling. For the last two financial years, UTG earned $0.84 per share in net investment income [NII], however, the fund has paid out $1.79 (in 2015) and $1.82 (in 2016) in distributions, meaning that the distribution is only about 47% covered from NII. While the fund had sufficient realized and unrealized gains from the portfolio and could harvest this to supplement the distribution, this will be hard to sustain when a bear market eventually rolls around.

(Source: Reaves Utility Income Fund)

Is this a problem unique to UTG? In Weekly Fund Spotlight: Utilities CEFs (+Cambridge/CIL100 Portfolio Change), I noted that UTG was actually quite unique in the utilities CEF space as it is the only purely domestic fund with purely equity (>95%) exposure. However, for this analysis I'll consider DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) and Gabelli Income Trust (GUT) as peers since they contain mostly equities (80-95%) and are also purely domestic.

Purely domestic (100% U.S.) Mostly domestic (>50% U.S.) Mostly global (<50% U.S.) Purely equity (>95% equity) UTG BUI, DPG MGU Mostly equity (80-95% equity) DNP, GUT GLU, UTF Hybrid equity/fixed income (<80% equity)

MFD ERH

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

The chart below shows the yield and coverage of the three domestic, equity/mostly equity CEFs, with figures coming from the funds' latest ('16 FY) financial reports. UTG pays a yield of 6.20% but has a NII coverage of only 46.2%. DNP's yield of 6.76% is slightly higher than UTG's, but its coverage is only NII 34.5%. GUT pays the highest yield of 8.37%, but as one might expect, its NII coverage is only 18.4%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, annual reports from UTG/DNP/GUT)

We can also consider total investment income coverage ("TII coverage"), which is the gross investment income before expenses are subtracted. UTG's coverage before expenses improves to 72.7%, while DNP's is 56.8%. GUT's coverage is before expenses is a lowly 34.0%, which is still much lower than UTG's coverage after expenses!

The above illustrates an important point that I've been stressing: when funds are investing in the same space, it is not by "magic" that one fund can have a yield much higher than the others. There is a price to pay: namely, lower coverage leading to lower NAV growth (or even NAV erosion in the worst cases).

The performance

Bulls say: The proceeds from the rights offering will be put to good use to enrich existing shareholders! Bears say: The rights offering is simply a way to dilute shareholders while enriching management!

Again, I find that both sides can have merit at the same time. It is true that the recent rights offering was dilutive, in fact it is the most dilutive out of the 3 rights offerings that UTG has conducted so far (see Part 1). This can be seen very clearly in the chart below -- ouch!

However, in the long term, UTG has been able to grow its NAV by the most, in spite of its dilutive offerings. Over the past 5 years, UTG's NAV has increased by 30.23%, compared to only 18.16% for DNP. GUT's NAV has actually slightly decreased over the same time frame, by -0.54%.

The reason for the disparity is obvious: by having the lowest yield out of the 3 CEFs, UTG has had more room to grow its NAV!

However, the above chart can actually be a little bit misleading; it's showing net asset value change, without including distributions (therefore penalizing funds with higher yields). A fairer comparison is to consider the net asset value change with distributions included:

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

From the above chart, we can see clearly that UTG lags on the shorter time scales (3 months to 1 year), which we can attribute to the recent dilutive rights offering. However, on 3-year and 5-year time scales, it is the leader among the peer group. This is especially impressive considering that over the last 3 (or 5 years), UTG has executed two dilutive rights offerings, hitting the NAV by about -2.2% (2015) and -4.2% (2017 estimated) each time, whereas DNP and GUT have not conducted any rights offerings over the same time period. On the 10-year time frame, UTG lags DNP slightly but is still ahead of GUT. I should also note that the three funds employ similar leverage ratios (about 30%), indicating that differences in leverage should only play a small part in accounting for the variations in total return.

The fees

Bulls say: The fees are worth paying for superior performance! Bears say: Management is simply out to increase their fees!

Again, can both sides be right? One argument for expanding the fund size through rights offerings is that fixed expenses can be spread over a larger asset base, reducing the expense ratio of the fund. We can see that this has generally been true for UTG, with the baseline expense falling from 1.19% in 2012 to 1.14% last year. Make no mistake though - while the baseline expense ratio has fallen, the total management fee has increased due to the rights offerings expanding the size of the fund. Therefore, management can hardly be presumed to be acting altruistically in executing the rights offering, even if baseline expense ratios do fall; this is Wall Street, after all!

(Source: Stanford Chemist, UTG annual report)

The total expense ratio (including interest expenses) has fallen over the years as well, which could be due to declining rates from 2012 to 2016. However, this trend in falling total expense ratio is likely coming to an end soon as 1-month LIBOR has jumped up in the past year.

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

How do the expense ratios of UTG compare with the peer group? We can see that while it doesn't have the cheapest baseline expense or total expense, they're not the most expensive of the group, either.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There are also the expenses due to the rights offering itself to consider. In 2015, UTG's rights offering incurred expenses of $139,299, or $0.004 per share. In the prospectus for this year's rights offering, management stated that the estimated offering expenses were $425,000, or $0.04 per share (10 times higher than before!). While we won't know the final numbers until UTG release their next annual report, it is clear that the burden for this year is going to be higher than in 2015 for two reasons: [i] higher initial rights count, and [ii] higher number of new shares issued. Thankfully, $0.04 per share is still a relatively small cost, only about 0.13% of the share price of UTG.

The verdict

After doing the analysis, I find that both bull and bear cases can be right, but in different ways.

Did management dilute shareholders? Yes. Would UTG's past performance have been even better without the rights offering? Most likely yes. Did UTG still outperform its closest CEF peers, in spite of the multiple rights offering? Yes!

UTG's distribution is also the most well-covered out of the peer group, and it has also grown its NAV the most as well. Therefore, I would definitely have to prefer UTG over DNP or GUT if I were selecting a domestic utilities equity CEF right now.

The final "straw" for choosing UTG is its much cheaper valuation compared to DNP and GUT, and we can thank the rights offering for that! While UTG's discount is currently at -7.30% (post-dilution), DNP trades at a premium of +13.87% while GUT has a premium of +28.73%!

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Incredibly, the valuation of these three CEFs are in inverse order of their historical performance and dividend coverage (but in the same order as their yield!). I can almost hear the venerable Douglas Albo exclaiming "the insanity of CEF investors!" once again. To stress again: yield isn't everything!

The current discount of UTG (-7.30%) is towards the lower end of its 5-year range (average: -4.48%), suggesting that now is a great entry point for the fund. The Cambridge portfolio recently established a ~3% position in UTG through buying rights on the secondary market (while the MIN portfolio has owned UTG since its inception, and also fully exercise its rights).

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.