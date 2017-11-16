GSV Capital Corporation: Should Shareholders Trust Management Now?

GSV Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GSVC) is an externally managed business development company founded in 2011 by Michael Moe and Luben Pampolov. The company’s purpose is to invest in late-stage, promising private companies looking to eventually become eligible for an IPO or to be acquired.

This vehicle enables retail unaccredited investors an opportunity to invest in companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) before they go public. In addition, with the goal of earning the status of RIC (regulated investment company), GSVC would avoid double taxation by passing on 90% of its net investment income, via stock and cash dividends, to its shareholders.

Management has begun to talk about improving operations, cleaning up conflicts, reworking their incentive structure, and dealing with its major debt payment due in 2018. The goal of this article is to help investors determine if they should be trusted this time around. First, we examine some potential GSVC conflicts of interest, and then measure how shareholders have fared compared to external manager GSV Asset management insiders.

Then we dive into some of GSVC’s previous actions during its short history. Investors can then connect the dots and figure out for themselves if GSVC is a good investment at current prices or whether they should run for their lives.

INSIDER OWNERSHIP

GSV Asset Management: In aggregate, the four members own 84,354 shares of the 22,000,571 shares outstanding, or .38% of the company.

Co-Founder of GSVC and GSV Asset Management, Michael Moe: 69,354 shares

Co-Founder of GSVC and GSV Asset Management, Luben Pampolov: 0 shares

CFO, Secretary of GSV Capital, GSVC President, William Tanona: 10,000 shares

Senior Advisor, Mark Flynn: 5000 shares

With the goal of making some "shareholder-friendly" changes at the company, Mark Klein-GSVC board member and paid consultant to GSV Asset Management has recently been appointed CEO. In addition to his salary and board fees, Mr. Klein is compensated a percentage of GSV Asset Management management and incentive fees pursuant to their consulting agreement.

Although he has recently been adding to his ownership stake, it’s still a paltry 99,007 share count (including spousal shares), less than .5% of the company. All in all, the insiders of GSVC own a relatively tiny amount of shares. In fact, the management fees for these five executives, for just one quarter, are greater than their entire valuation of their stock ownership.

GSV ASSET MANAGEMENT FEES AND OTHER FEES

Management Fees: (1.75% Of Gross Assets Under Management), ~2.6% Of Net Assets

$5.6 million annually, ~4% of current market capitalization on a yearly basis is spent on paying the external asset manager. Since inception (2011), the external manager has been paid $36,827,563 in management fees.

Incentive Fees:

As of September 30, 2017, GSVC owes GSV Asset Management $9,608,629 in accrued incentive fees. On the most recent conference call, management has stated that they plan on reworking the current formula for incentive pay. Since inception, the external manager has been paid $4,993,660 in incentive pay. Although the amount of this incentive pay was confirmed by the company, the actual date of when it was paid could not be established.

Administration Agreement Fees: ~.9% Of Net Assets annually

~$1.9 million annually, ~1.3% of current market capitalization on a yearly basis is spent on administration fees. Since inception, $15,908,073 has been paid for this expense. This contractual agreement has bugged many shareholders. They may want to know what exactly these fees are used for and what percentage of these fees are paid for travel and meals & entertainment.

All Other Corporate Operating Expenses, ~3.5% Of Net Asset each year

5.2% of current market capitalization on a yearly basis is spent on all the other costs of being public.

Not including incentive fees accrued or paid, GSV has an annual expense ratio of approximately 7% of net assets under management. In other words, excluding their incentive pay, the GSVC portfolio must deliver at least 7% annual portfolio return before it can return a profit for shareholders.

GSVC Stock Performance

From their 2016 annual report (including dividends reinvested):

12/31/11 12/31/12 12/31/13 12/31/14 12/31/15 12/31/16 GSVC $100 $57.94 $83.09 $59.31 $64.40 $49.01 S&P 500 Index $100 $108.24 $149.72 $169.78 $179.50 $192.97 Nasdaq Index $100 $107.04 $138.72 $154.52 $153.40 $168.03

$100 invested in GSVC on January 1, 2012 would be worth $49.01 on January 1, 2017. $100 invested in the S&P 500 during the same time frame would be worth $192.97. 2017 year to date, GSVC has returned ~29% and the S&P 500 has returned ~17%.

Seven Observations Investors Should Know About And Keep In Mind

1. Net Asset Value (NAV) in 2017 has increased from $8.66 to $9.69.

However, in 2017, the portfolio has a realized loss of $24,327,082 or $1.10/share and a net investment loss of $17,317,134 or .86/share. GSVC has marked its investments (not sold) up $61,669,476 in 2017, an increase in over $3 in NAV.

On September 30, 2016, the GSVC board of directors valued its position in PayNearMe at $13,974,887, a top 10 position for the company for multiple years. The following quarter, they valued that position at $164,410, a decline of ~99%. There was no discussion of this markdown during any conference call. Nor does management accept any calls from stockholders on their calls.

2. Last quarter, GSVC repurchased $5 million of stock and has authorized an additional $5 million buyback.

Although there were other buyback authorizations in the company’s history, GSVC has never bought back a single share before 2017. GSVC insiders have made significant insider stock purchases while the authorization to buy back shares was live. Other shareholders have had no insight as to whether the company would actually buy back shares this time.

Shares are currently being purchased by the company at the narrowest discount to NAV in many years. Buying back shares lowers gross assets under management; hence, lowering fees to the asset manager. Is the repurchasing of shares simply an attempt to raise the stock price in order to help refinance the debt coming due next year? Many investors want to know if the buybacks will continue beyond that pending event.

3. GSVC has paid out two dividends in the company’s history. The second payment in 2017 was a four-cent cash dividend, but the first dividend payout in January 2016 was complicated, tax inefficient and detrimental to those who chose to receive the stock dividend option over cash.

A maximum of 50% cash would be paid out of the $2.76 dividend; the other option would be a stock dividend (the default option) paid out based on the price of GSVC before it went ex-dividend. Shareholders who received stock based on a $9.425 stock price, pre-dividend payment, actually received a much smaller dividend than cash dividend recipients based on where GSVC was trading immediately after going ex-dividend.

By paying out a maximum of 50% cash in required dividends (to maintain RIC status), gross assets under management actually increased! This was actually legal. Was the motive to limit fee reduction? None of the $2.76 paid out in cash or in stock would be considered a return of capital because net unrealized losses are not taken into account.

4. GSV Asset Management has executed twelve distinct investments totaling 4.47% of net assets into their controlled company, NestGSV (aka GSVlabs), described by them as a global innovation platform. Investors may question how do they value this opaque investment?

At the end of 2016, the stated fair value of this investment was $5,106,751 and a cost basis of $9,601,555. On September 30, 2017, the stated fair value was $9,334,335 with a cost basis of $9,809,372, an increase of over 85% in fair value this year. GSV Asset Management made multiple large investments in this company in 2015 and 2016 while GSVC stock was trading at discounts to NAV greater than 50%.

What is so special about this company that they needed to invest so many times over the years instead of buying back its own shares? It is also interesting to note that immediate families of GSV Asset Management have been and are employed by NestGSV.

5. As stated in its most recent annual report, “There are significant potential conflicts of interest, which could impact investment returns and limit the flexibility of our investment policies." GSV Asset Management also manages Coursera@GSV Fund, Coursera@GSV-EBDI Fund, sub-advisor for GSV Venture Funds.

In 2015, ex-NFL star Ronnie Lott was selected to be on the board of directors for GSVC. He is now one of two members on the valuation committee, while also serving on the nominating and corporate governance committee and as the chair of the compensation committee. Mr. Lott has no stock ownership and barely two years of experience at GSVC.

6. With the exception of a handful of companies, the portfolio is extremely illiquid and heavy in the education sector. That is especially troubling because there is a $68.1 million senior note payable in September 2018. If the economy turns downward at an inconvenient time, there is no guarantee that the company will not be forced to conduct a coercive rights offering to help fund its debt.

As of September 30, 2017, 34.5% of the portfolio is education-themed. Although private companies have become easier to trade in recent times, they are still much less liquid than publicly-traded securities. When a GSV portfolio company goes public, the lockup period to sell stock is usually six months. GSVC has about $5 million cash on hand with an authorization to buy back $5 million more stock. Anybody looking at their balance sheet can see GSVC may have a problem refinancing that debt.

7. At the current stock price of $6.45 and a stated NAV of 9.69, GSVC is trading at a discount to NAV of ~33%, which is the narrowest discount it has traded at in recent years.

On August 8, 2017, GSVC closed at $3.86. Since then, it has increased ~67%, possibly due to company share buybacks, insider purchases, and the stated NAV increase. The company has also announced the upcoming sale of JAMF Software, which will be a very nice gain for the portfolio. The stock has a history of increasing sharply when a large portfolio company goes public and then fading back to its average discount of greater than 40%.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) is currently trading at a 57% discount to stated NAV and insiders have a much more meaningful ownership stake. Prospect Capital (PSEC) is currently trading at a 35% discount to stated NAV, and it pays regular quarterly dividends, meanwhile, insiders have a much more meaningful ownership stake.

Where Should GSVC be trading at?

Considering the company’s track record of net investment losses; its highly illiquid, leveraged and underperforming portfolio, its excessive expense ratio; and its large debt payment due next year, it is my belief that the discount should be at least 50 percent. At a September 30, 2017 NAV of $9.69, a reasonable stock price is $4.84. However, due to the expense ratio and high education sector weighting, in the very long run - say five to seven years - it would not be surprising to see GSVC trading sub $1.

Conclusion

Investors can read David Einhorn’s “Fooling Some of the People All of the Time” to help understand how conflicts of interests combined with low insider ownership, can result in poor stock performance. The book was positively reviewed by Seeking Alpha’s Clyde Milton, and, in my opinion, is an excellent read.

Investors must decide whether the increase in GSVC stock is an opportunity to sell their stock and be involved with companies that are more aligned with shareholder interests and shareholder value. While the company has made some positive moves and has said all the right things of late, the main question an investor must ask himself: In the long run, whose wallet do insiders care most about, yours or their own?