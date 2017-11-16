Mattel: Some Takeover Considerations

This won't stop the speculation and rumors. Buy again around $11 for the next round. Next time it may even lead to something.

While a deal makes sense, Hasbro will be in no rush to pay too much, or risk getting entangled in anti trust lawsuits.

Rumors of a Hasbro takeover have once again come to nothing.

Mattel (MAT) shares are up from a late October low of $12.7 to trade as high as $18.8 as Hasbro (HAS) takeover speculation once again makes headlines. Actually while I was writing this article, the saga took another twist, with Mattel now apparently rebuffing Hasbro's offer according to Reuters.

Whether or not this is the case (all reports are based on the words of anonymous 'people'), it seems the speculation will continue. The more Mattel falls, the more a takeover makes sense. It would bring together the two largest toy makers in the US, and with Mattel near the 2009 lows after declining over 60%, Hasbro could acquire them relatively cheaply.

It wouldn't be the first time Hasbro has tried to strike a deal with Mattel. In February 2016 reports emerged of meetings between the two companies in late 2015 apparently discussing a merger. Neither company commented on these meetings and there is no information I can find regarding the details of the talks. From what I gather, though, from this Seeking Alpha article, and some of the comments, Mattel investors perceived the company as turning around in 2015. It seems they wanted Mattel to go it alone.

But after price hit $12.7 so recently, and with the dividend suspended completely, I imagine holders are more open to any offers, even if Reuters reported 'Mattel has informed Hasbro its proposal undervalues the company'.

Why the deal makes sense

Even before the late November 10th Wall Street Journal story, takeover speculation was circulating, with BMO capital trying to salvage its buy rating (initially issued over $20 and with a $30 target, later lowered to $25, then $20) at the end of October by saying,

Its brands and manufacturing footprint could be worth more than $10 billion in their current state. Thus, the company could have value to a financial, industry or entertainment conglomerate buyer.

At current price of $18.54, Mattel has a market cap of $6.37. $10bn would value the shares at around $34.

But is Mattel really worth $10bn?

Q3 results would suggest no. Revenues continue to slide, margins are deteriorating, even the dividend had to be cut completely.

Yet many brands are household names and certainly desirable. They are still selling well.

Hasbro could integrate the best selling brands and toys, increase gross margins and cut out admin and other expenses. Full year gross sales for 2016 came in at $6.07bn, but Mattel only posted net income of $318m. Hasbro would surely squeeze more profit.

Perhaps of more value to Hasbro would be the reduced competition. This would be especially helpful when bidding for franchises from the likes of Disney (DIS) and would lift price pressures in stores. But maybe that is also a problem.

Why it may not happen

We heard news yesterday on another potential mega-merger:

AT&T is bracing for an antitrust lawsuit from the Justice Department that would attempt to block its pending acquisition of Time Warner, CNN's parent company, on the grounds that it would harm consumers.

There are concerns the same antitrust laws could block any Mattel - Hasbro deal. Indeed, they were mentioned in the Reuters article yesterday.

Mattel has informed Hasbro its proposal undervalues the company and does not take sufficiently into account the potential for regulators to reject the deal based on antitrust concerns, the sources said.

If Mattel were in big trouble and liable to go bankrupt without a takeover, I would think regulators would be more open to any deal, but we are not at that stage yet. Perhaps Hasbro will bide its time and wait for it to happen. I don't see why they will be in any great rush to acquire a toy maker with falling sales when they are facing the same challenges (children's playing habits changing in the digital age). If anything they need to branch out into other spaces and have already tried to buy U.S. movie studio and entertainment company Lions Gate Entertainment Corp and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc. I thought the KING (KING) Candy Crush franchise could have been a good acquisition, but Activision (ATVI) got there first.

A well timed rumor

Prices opened -17% lower on the 27th October after a poor earnings report. This was low enough for a well timed rumor to have an exaggerated effect.

Because the takeover deal seems to be a logical move for Hasbro, and because it has apparently happened before, no-one really stopped to question the reliability of the rumors. Or if they did, they were run over by those rejoicing in the rally.

The prior move down in Mattel was getting so stretched it was set up to rally on one catalyst or another. The below chart was uploaded to our Hot Stocks picks on Matrixtrade back in September as the decline was taking the same shape as the prior fall in 2014-2015 which suggested a sharp rally was due.

It went on to fall further, but an updated chart shows how the pattern continues to play out along the same lines, with the current rally comparable to the 37% rally in early 2015.

If the similarities continue, the rally will fade for new lows under $12.5, which is logical if the takeover is rebuffed and the market gets a proper chance to price in the last earnings and the dividend cut. It also suggests price should once again recover from below $12.5 $10.4 was the 2009 low and looks a good spot to buy for the next rumor.

Conclusions

It seems it is still too early for Hasbro to openly make an offer for Mattel, and anti trust laws may hinder an approach, but that won't stop the speculation. Whenever Mattel falls low enough, someone somewhere will put two and two together and conclude a takeover is coming. This time however, two plus two equals five.

