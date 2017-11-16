China May Spell Short-Term Trouble For Copper (And Chile)

Importance of Copper & China on the Chilean Peso:

This article will explore both a potential commodity and currency trade.

Yesterday, China released economic data, and it did not bode well for those in the metals business:

(Source: WSJ Daily Shot)

China has been struggling with very high debt/GDP levels, as well as recent retreat from bonds. Investors may even rejoice at an increased yield on Chinese debt, as one can imagine investors placing money in capital markets and commodities trading instead. However, perceived weakness in the underlying guarantor of the bonds (in this example, the Chinese government), can point to possible skepticism of the well-being in the current Chinese economy.

Currently (and for years), China has been the largest importer and consumer of copper. Chile, which is the largest producer of copper, currently has the metal as its largest export. Therefore one can understand an implied correlation with copper price and currency power when analyzing the Chilean Peso. The correlation is seen in the chart below:

(Data from Bloomberg)

This makes it much more worrisome when one takes a look at recent copper import figures from China (often seen as the leading indicator for Chinese demand):

(Source: Market Realist)

Chile is by far the largest producer of copper, and throughout 2017, they are the largest supplier of copper for the United States. The chart below indicates such:

(Source: USGS)

Clearly Chile maintains a global presence for their copper, as many different world powers rely on their scalable production.

Looking At China:

As mentioned previously, China is the key player for copper. In three months, more copper is imported into China than in the US for an entire year, an astonishing amount. What is key is China's underlying economic growth, as consumption will remain high as infrastructure spend increases with sovereign GDP. While China has consistently grown as fast rates over the past few years, some underlying fundamentals (including those mentioned earlier in my article) are pointing to a sudden stunt in growth. Looking at cement demand, we can infer the overall demand for construction in the country. WSJ's The Daily Shot posted this earlier today:

(Daily Shot)

In addition, higher yielding government debt may likely push banks to offer capital at a more expensive rate. This explains the chart below, indicating softness in home-sales as a result in the poor performance of Chinese sovereign debt:

While these figures and the ones mentioned earlier do not seem to bode well for the economy, it may be a short-lived fear. Zhao Hao of Commerzbank AG said:

China still intends to strike a balance between growth, debt and leveraging....That said, we need to prepare for some downside bias for the trade and activity data in the coming months

(Source: Bloomberg)

China's leadership has recognized investor fear over its high leverage, and an S&P downgrade over the past couple of years will do nothing to alleviate the situation. I believe that it will remain a tremendous difficulty for China to adequately address this issue while sustaining growth, as capital will simply become more expensive as the government slows down its stimulus, leaving bonds to potentially fall even further.

Conclusion

China's economic situation has become much more murky after some weak data. This will directly impact both the USD/CLP and the price of copper. I'd recommend that investors long either of the investments to potentially purchase a derivative of the other in order to adequately hedge. Closely monitoring the situation is necessary for any commodity or currency trader in this region.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.