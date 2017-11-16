NEOS Is Poised To Take Advantage Of Missteps By Pfizer And Noven

Authors Note: For this article, in particular, I will disclose that NEOS Therapeutics (NEOS) has marketed two of its drugs directly to me as a Child Psychiatrist, and I anticipate that it will continue to market both drugs directly to me in the future. This marketing primarily consists of providing lunches for myself and my staff and discussing ADHD and the NEOS products during these lunches. I estimate that this has occurred on approximately six or seven occasions in the last year. The company also provides me with discount cards to give to my patients (as is standard practice in the industry). I have also spoken with management of NEOS on one occasion, but NEOS did not ask me to write this article nor did I seek its advice in writing it.

Cotempla Now to Market

In early August, I wrote an article entitled "Can NEOS Survive Efforts to Gain Market Share" that discussed the copay card strategy that NEOS has been using to gain market share. In brief, NEOS uses a strategy that includes selling their product at a loss (in cases of high deductibles or no prescription coverage) in order to gain market share. This is similar to a strategy that Arbor used with Evekeo and Shire (SHPG) is now also using with their newest ADHD medication, Mydayis. As I anticipated, NEOS is beginning to discuss phasing back the aggressiveness of their program at least somewhat. However, their representatives have assured me that current patients already started on the current savings cards will be allowed to continue. Their cards in the future will still offer a significant benefit, but will not be quite as generous in the case of high deductibles or no prescription coverage. Details of this are not finalized/available, but this move should not be a surprise to physicians nor investors.

Since my August article, NEOS has released its second ADHD drug, Cotempla. Cotempla is a long acting methylphenidate in an orally dissolving tablet (ODT). Cotempla officially launched in early September, will full US availability in early October. As a Child Psychiatrist who frequently treats ADHD, I was able to be one of the earliest prescribers for Cotempla during its "soft launch" before it was widely available. Due in part to issues I will discuss below, I have already written Cotempla for several patients and the initial results have been excellent. As expected (and as their small research study shows), results are at least comparable to Concerta. I may be seeing a trend towards slightly longer duration and slightly less appetite suppression, but my sample size is too small to determine whether this is drug effect or normal variation in patients. I have also had more experience with Adzenys-ODT since I last wrote about NEOS and it has generally been positive. Duration for Adzenys is almost definitely longer than Adderall XR and is more comparable to Vyvanse. Appetite suppression and irritability also seem more similar to Vyvanse than Adderall XR (which is also a good thing). NEOS is poised to launch their third stimulant, Adzenys-ER liquid, in coming months. I will not be discussing Adzenys as much in this article because Adzenys is an amphetamine and this article will focus on the situation with Cotempla and methylphenidates.

Pfizer Stumbles with Quillivant/Quillichew

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) has had several setbacks with their long acting methylphenidates, Quillivant and Quillichew. These started with a recall of a few lots of Quillivant XR. This in itself is not a major issue, but may be related to an announcement that came this month. Then, Tris Pharma (who patented the technology used for these drugs) lost a patent challenge by Actavis (now part of Teva) in early September. I am by no means a patent expert and I'm sure Pfizer still has some remaining recourse, but this certainly represents a setback for the Qullivant/Quillichew franchise. At worst this would mean generic competition for these drugs coming much sooner than anticipated.

However, the most recent and relevant issue was an announcement of pending drug shortages by Pfizer on November 8th. This letter indicates that there will be shortages of Quillivant XR beginning this month and Quillichews beginning next month. Pfizer reports that this is due to a "manufacturing issue" and that the duration of the shortage is unknown at this time. As of November 15th, I have not yet had patients reporting the lack of availability, but I anticipate that this could happen any day now.

Of note, Pfizer has also had some issues with formulary coverage recently. Whereas I previously had few issues with Quillivant coverage other than high deductible plans, I more recently have had several patients whose prior authorizations for Quillivant were denied. This has been particularly true in the last year as Obamacare marketplace plans (particularly on the bronze level) seem to be much more resistant to brand name medications than other health care plans.

Quillivant is a great medication that I have found tremendously useful, but this shortage (particularly if prolonged) will almost undoubtedly lower its market share. I have had less experience with Quillichew, but the shortage may be even more damaging to its limited market share.

Noven Continues to Struggle with Daytrana

Noven has had issues with Daytrana supply for several years. The transdermal methylphenidate product has faced many recalls. In fact, Noven has had a message about Daytrana supply on the front of its website for most if not all of the last year. These are generally related to the ability of the patch to stay attached to the skin (adhesion issues). While Daytrana is an excellent product with a unique delivery system, these issues have prevented it from gaining additional market share over time. Noven was once partnered with Shire for Daytrana, but Shire abandoned Daytrana due to the recall issues. These issues have continued on what is basically a yearly basis with the most recent recall being in August. As a provider, I have had many frustrated parents whose children were doing well on Daytrana, but could not get it due to the recalls. As a result, in 2016 I abandoned prescribing Daytrana in many cases. The most common substitute that I went to instead was Quillivant. I still maintain a few children on Daytrana (when it is available), but rarely start new patients on it now due to the recalls.

NEOS is Ready to Fill the Gap with Cotempla

The timing of the Pfizer shortage of Quillivant and Quillichew could not have been better for NEOS. There will undoubtedly be many physicians trying to figure out a plan for patients who are currently taking Quillivant and Quillichew and cannot access it. According to Page 44 of the patent lawsuit between Tris and Actavis, Pfizer sold 600,000 prescriptions of Quillivant alone in 2016. This represents 50,000 per month. For comparison, this is roughly equal to the number of Adzenys prescriptions in the last THREE months. With Daytrana and Quillichew also difficult to obtain, Cotempla is a likely preferred substitute for these patients. In other words - NEOS has the potential to quadruple their monthly prescription total even if Adzenys did not gain any additional market share and Cotempla was able to take most of the displaced Quillivant share.

If Quillivant becomes completely unavailable, then I fully expect my Cotempla and Adzenys combined prescription total to quadruple per month rather quickly. This may not be sustained as some patients will go back to Quillivant when it is available again and others will undoubtedly not like Cotempla and want to try something else. However, I would expect that some of the patients would stay on Cotempla even once Quillivant returns to availability. The other challenge for this number would be if NEOS is unprepared to meet this extra early demand and has a supply shortage itself.

It is my opinion that Cotempla had a brighter outlook than Adzenys to begin with due to the better clinical research prior to approval. However, I now have zero doubt that Cotempla will "ramp up" faster than Adzenys. This is due to the combination of providers being more familiar with the technology already, the superior research, and now the issues with Quillivant/Quillichew and Daytrana.

Did This Factor in to the PDLI Rejection?

On October 26th, PDL BioPharma (PDLI) reissued an unsolicited buyout offer for NEOS at $10.25 per share. On October 30th, NEOS rejected that offer. There was some suggestion that a higher offer was being considered and NEOS stock briefly rallied as high as $13.10 on November 3rd before returning to the $10-11 level in recent days. Some have suggested ~$15/share as a price that might warrant closer consideration. The street high suggestion was made by Jason Butler of JP Morgan, who stated that $30 was fair value. In the comments of my previous article, I suggested that current fair value was $10-$10.80 (very close to the PDLI offer). The Quillivant/Quillichew/Daytrana issues raise this to at least $13-15 in my estimate.

However, I believe that NEOS management is very confident in their future. The above estimates are my estimate of current value, not necessarily what it would take to convince the board to support a sale. The more confident NEOS management is, the more they would be willing to take a chance on their future earnings resulting in a higher stock value. While the Quillivant/Quillichew November 8th news was not public when they rejected PDLI's offer, I believe that NEOS management saw the previous news related to their competitors as an opportunity to meet their goals. If they had any hint that the Quillivant shortage was coming, then this would almost certainly increase their confidence even further. Interestingly - November 8th was also the expiration date of PDLI's offer.

With the Quillivant/Quillichew information in hand, I believe that it might take even higher than $15 to get the NEOS board interested in an offer. I believe that the high teens may now be the starting point for consideration. There are certainly still some risks - Quillivant supply could come back quickly or the shortage may not be very severe to begin with. NEOS could be unprepared to capitalize on this opportunity with their current sales force and/or supply of medication. From a longer term perspective, NEOS could face similar patent challenges to the ones that Quillivant has had.

Conclusions

I do not and will not personally invest in NEOS stock due to my policy of not investing in any stock that my prescription habits could impact. I have written previously that I would be cautious in buying NEOS stock due to the fact that I believed they will require one more dilution prior to profitability. I still believe that this may be the case. However, with the new information above, I believe that their chances of profitability before needing a dilution have improved somewhat. Furthermore, I believe that the PDLI offer (although now expired) is serving as somewhat of a floor for potential future offers. Meanwhile, the sales upside has improved somewhat - especially in the near term. Therefore, I believe that the upside potential vs. downside risk is significantly improved now compared to when I wrote my previous article in August. This is true even given a significant rise in share price since that time. I believe this bodes very well for NEOS shareholders - particularly those willing to hold over the next ~2 years.

